Turkey earthquake: A view from the epicenter

Almost two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, rescue efforts have turned to relief efforts, the death toll rises daily, and humanitarian workers are still trying to assess the overall damage caused by the world’s deadliest quake in more than a decade. At least 45,000 people have died in the two countries, and millions of survivors are living in makeshift shelter, struggling against the cold and a dearth of food and clean water. As Grid has reported, the circumstances for survivors on the Syrian side is especially dire — given what humanitarian workers are calling a “crisis within a crisis” in that country.

One of these aid workers, Elias Abu Ata, a communications manager for the International Rescue Committee, is working on the Turkish side of the frontier, in Gazantiep, the epicenter of the Feb. 6 quake. Abu Ata spoke with Grid Friday afternoon about the nightmarish conditions, the trickle of aid finally reaching the Syrian victims, and the most critical needs for the region in the days and weeks — and perhaps months — that lie ahead.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: How are things where you are?

ADVERTISEMENT

Elias Abu Ata: The situation is only slightly improving. Yesterday, I went to one of the public parks where there were so many tents set up, people who have been displaced, people who have lost their homes, others who just left their homes because they were waiting for the government in Turkey to assess all the buildings and the structures and then get the green light for them to return. Until then, they’re just staying in these tents until they’re allowed to go back home.

I spoke to some of the people there, some of them were Syrians. First of all, it was freezing cold, snow was still there. At night, the temperatures are reaching zero and even minus-zero degrees Celsius. The people there told me that they’re in need of cash. They need something to keep warm. They said they wanted more aid to come in. It’s not enough.

If you look on the other side of the border in Syria, it’s even worse because these people were going through a crisis before that. It’s over a decade of conflict. The needs were already immense in northwest Syria. We’re talking about over 4 million people, 90 percent of them were in need of assistance already before this earthquake. And now you can imagine how the needs have escalated for these people. They’re staying in the open, in need of shelter — some are now in displacement camps, according to our staff in the field. These are now overcrowded because more people are coming to these camps to stay in.

The healthcare system was decimated in northwest Syria even before this earthquake. Right now, our staff has reported low supplies of medical aid and supplies. Some of the health facilities have been damaged, some of them have been destroyed. IRC staff in the field told us there have been shortages in blood bags, in bandages, in painkillers. And we do have a significant concern that now things will get more challenging. We’ve had a cholera outbreak back in October, and now with this current situation in the health sector, we can imagine that things will get even more difficult for them. We might see another increase in cases of cholera.

G: Is the IRC having trouble getting aid to Syria right now?

ADVERTISEMENT

EAA: Surely. Since the earthquake we’ve had — and we’ve heard of — so many challenges on the ground in terms of damaged infrastructure, damaged roads, even those that lead to the crossing points. We only had one crossing point [from Turkey to Syria], Bab al-Hawa, the only one the U.N. Security Council authorized, and it was the only one where the U.N. assistance can come in. However, in the past three days, the U.N. has approved and authorized two additional crossing points. Those two used to be only open for commercial assistance, but now the U.N. can use them to bring in more aid, which is obviously something we are optimistic about. We’re hopeful that this would cover more gaps, more needs on the ground. What we care about is to ensure that the assistance or the access is unfettered, and that assistance is reaching those who desperately need it.

We are looking at having more shipments coming from Turkey next week. What we know is that the border crossings are open. There was a long lineup of trucks waiting to come in. So it’s flowing right now in comparison with before. We are hopeful that aid is being delivered to all those hundreds of thousands of people who are in desperate need.

G: The U.N. said that they were going to keep the extra access points open for three months. Do you think that will be enough?

EAA: I believe it is too soon to understand if three months is enough. We need to get our first assessment or report in terms of how many people have been reached through those border crossings. Then we can have a better-informed understanding and assessment of whether three months are enough, whether we would need to hold on for longer access. The IRC has always been calling for more access on the ground because even Bab al-Hawa by itself was not sufficient to be honest. With the earthquake, we can understand that we are in desperate need of more and more avenues to be explored, so that all populations impacted are within easy reach and are able to receive assistance in a timely manner.

G: You mentioned the cholera outbreak that has been happening since October. Could you speak a little about the further risks that those communities are facing?

EAA: We are now prioritizing treating injuries for those rescued from under the rubble and those who have been injured by this natural disaster. You can imagine that cholera would sound like a case we would need to focus on, but the health sector is already overwhelmed and overstretched. This is where more support is needed from everyone, from the U.N. agencies, from aid agencies. So we can respond to all these cases. We know that cholera requires its own treatment, in terms of having clean water, having the treatments, the pills that are needed. So we’re not just talking here about medical aid, it’s also about clean water. Even before the earthquake, we’ve been struggling with how to get clean water that would be enough for the entire population. And with cholera, we were calling for more access to clean water.

It’s bleak. It’s just horrifying to hear stories of people who cannot really seek shelter anywhere, and they will need time to access a displacement camp, or any camp that is established for them to seek shelter under a tent, which is also still not the best solution, but definitely better than being out there in the open, exposed to the elements.

When the earthquake happened, it was snowing. We’ve been calling this “a crisis within a crisis.” It’s an emergency within another emergency. Things were not great even before the earthquake, and now with this happening, it just exacerbated the suffering for all these hundreds of thousands of people. We know that almost 24 million people were impacted by this earthquake, in Turkey and in Syria.

We do believe that the international community needs to not fail the Syrian people again, at this critical time, in these critical circumstances. Now we need to make sure that efforts are being mobilized and aid, funding and access are all being prioritized.

G: When it comes to long-term needs, what kind of aid do you think you will need in the following months?





ADVERTISEMENT

EAA: Thinking long term, healthcare, a decent and fully operational healthcare system in place to ensure that whatever kind of injury or case that these facilities are receiving, so they can accommodate them and they can respond to them.

And shelter. In northwest Syria, there’s 800,000 people living in makeshift tents and unfinished buildings. You can imagine when it’s winter, if there’s a snowstorm, people are in need of shelter. They need to stay warm, they’re in need of food. These are the stories we’re hearing on the ground, “We do need winter assistance; we need water. We don’t have enough money to survive or to get by on a monthly basis.”

And again, this is where our cash assistance programming is crucial. Because you’re able to provide people with an amount of cash they can spend to provide their basic items from hygiene items to food items.

G: You mentioned that some people are waiting for some kind of assessment to see if their homes are safe for them to get back to. Do they know how long they will have to wait until they are able to go back?

EAA: That’s a very good question. I did ask yesterday, because in both Syria and Turkey, people are waiting for their buildings to be assessed until they can be provided with the green light. The government in Turkey and the authorities in Syria are working on assessing these buildings, but there’s no clear timeline, unfortunately. We are monitoring the situation as we go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody was prepared for this. It was quite devastating. Everyone was impacted — NGOs, aid agencies, U.N. agencies, everyone in this area was impacted and exposed to this trauma. And for them to not process these mental and psychological fears that they’ve witnessed, and to be responding to other people who were impacted, you can imagine how difficult it is. This is also worth mentioning — that this catastrophe has had an impact both mentally and physically on people. Responding to them, to ensure that physical aid and mental aid is being provided, is quite important at this moment.

Allow me to quote a description that has been common: “It just felt like doomsday.” It was 90 seconds of just trauma. You don’t know what to do. You don’t know where to go. You’re in your sleepwear, you’re out there in the street under the snow. You don’t know if some of your loved ones have made it. You’re searching for them. It was just a state of chaos for everyone.

You can see how really everyone still hasn’t processed this and it’s still impacting their daily life. It is a trauma and it requires a lot of support and intervention as we speak.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.