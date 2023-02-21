Biden and Putin agree: The war in Ukraine is a global struggle

Ahead of Tuesday’s two speeches by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, White House officials made a game effort to play down the notion of dueling addresses. “We did not set the speech up as some kind of head-to-head,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Still, it was basically impossible not to view them that way; two major addresses on the state of the war, made within a few hours (and just a few hundred miles) of one another, by the man who started the war and then the leader as responsible as any for the robust international effort to support the Ukrainian resistance. And at one point Biden did actually respond directly to Putin’s remarks from earlier in the day, pushing back against his claim that Western countries were “planning to attack Russia.”

The point of Biden’s speech in Warsaw’s Royal Palace, delivered a day after the president’s historic visit to Kyiv and almost exactly one year after a speech he gave from the same location in March 2022, was to demonstrate that international support for Ukraine has held up much better than Putin probably anticipated in the early days in the war and that it shows no sign of waning. With invocations of World War II and the Cold War — rendered all the more dramatic by the city in which they were delivered (Warsaw was was on the front lines of both conflicts) — Biden made the case that this war is not just a struggle over one country in Eastern Europe, but a global challenge. As he put it, “When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages. Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO has been tested. All democracies are being tested.”

Ukrainians no doubt welcome the message that many around the world see their struggle in these terms, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered versions of this message in the past as well. But in a perverse way, highlighting the international stakes of the war also helps Putin make his own case about the war.

The Russian president, with the assistance of the Russian media, has repeatedly argued that Russia isn’t just fighting Ukraine itself, but the United States and NATO as well. While Putin’s speech Tuesday included the usual rambling about Ukrainian Nazis and culture war non-sequiturs (hats off to anyone who predicted that the Anglican Church’s policy on gender neutral pronouns would turn up in a speech about the war in Ukraine), this was the Russian leader’s underlying message.

“Responsibility for inciting and escalating the Ukraine conflict as well as the sheer number of casualties lies entirely with the Western elites,” Putin said. “The current Ukrainian regime is serving not national interests, but the interests of third countries. The West is using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia and as a testing range.”

Putin may genuinely believe this, but it also serves his political interests. It’s hard for the Russian regime to justify why its military, one of the world’s largest and best equipped, is having such a hard time beating the Ukrainians. Having a hard time beating the U.S. and NATO is more understandable. Similarly, it’s hard for the Kremlin to explain why Ukrainians, who Putin has argued are essentially indistinguishable from Russians, are so resistant to their Russian “liberators.” Clearly, his logic goes, they’re being manipulated by the Western-controlled puppet in Kyiv.

As he has in previous speeches, Putin returned again to America’s own record of military interventions: “They behaved just as shamelessly and duplicitously when destroying Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria. They will never be able to wash off this shame.” Some of this may have been aimed at audiences beyond Russia — to countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America that have taken a more neutral stance toward this conflict. Governments in these countries may roll their eyes at Biden’s talk of protecting democracy, and Putin’s goal is to portray his assault on Ukraine not as an imperialist war of aggression but as a clash of two superpowers they may just want to sit out.

As much as Biden’s visit to Kyiv and his dramatic speech in Warsaw may have thrilled Ukrainians and impressed at least a subset of America’s polarized electorate, Putin may not mind too much if people see his main adversary as Biden, a man who’s been the personification of America’s foreign-policy establishment for almost half a century, rather than Zelenskyy, the ex-comedian in combat fatigues who has impressed much of the world with his courage and resolve.

Beyond the rhetoric, the one piece of news from the two speeches was Putin’s announcement that Russia was suspending its participation in the New Start arms control treaty, which was already on life support. That announcement only highlights the degree to which relations between Russia and the United States have broken down. There will be no “reset” from this crisis.

In the end, most of what Biden and Putin said Tuesday was familiar to anyone who’s been following the two leaders’ statements over the past year. In a sense, that may fit the progression of the war — where changes on the battlefield have been few and far between in recent weeks. It’s looking increasingly like the war in the coming year will be a test not of tactical brilliance or technological superiority, but of resolve. The Ukrainians see the battle in existential terms. As Biden put it, “If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine.”

In this view, the conflict becomes a question of whether Russia is willing to keep the invasion going longer than Ukraine’s allies are willing to keep supporting its resistance. Sadly, many more speeches will be given — and many more people are likely to die — before we know the answer to that question.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.