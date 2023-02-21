Venice’s dried-up canals: World in Photos

Pity the Venetian gondolier. And pity the tourists who may be there now — on long-planned vacations — and found that some of the city’s famous canals in a rare state: nearly dried up.

“Rare” because if Venice, Italy, is known for a water-related problem, it’s usually the opposite one: too much, not too little. Floods have plagued the city for centuries, making it difficult to walk the narrow lanes and bridges. Now, a long-running high-pressure system in much of Italy is being blamed for a lack of rain, ebb tides and those nearly dried-up canals.

As these photos show, it’s more than an oddity, and it’s not just gondoliers and tourists who are affected. Canals have always functioned as Venice’s streets and avenues; the city’s commerce and public services — ambulances included — run on the water. The Associated Press reported this week that ambulance boats have had to tie up farther from their destination, forcing teams to carry stretchers over long distances.

The good news: Venice’s main waterways, including the Grand and Giudecca canals, are wider and deeper and still functioning normally. But when it comes to those smaller, narrower, magical waterways of this great city — well, many just don’t look like waterways at all.

Boats rest in a dry canal on Feb. 16 in Venice, Italy.

Dock posts rise above beached boats on Feb. 6 in Venice.

Rowers wearing costumes sail along Grand Canal during the Carnival Regatta on Feb. 5 in Venice.

A person takes a picture near parched canals on Feb. 6 in Venice.

People walk over a bridge on Feb. 6 in Venice.

Boats sit in shallow water on Feb. 16 in Venice.

A boat rests in a muddy canal on Feb. 6 in Venice.

Shallow water shows the reflection of a sign on Feb. 6 in Venice.

Gondolas sit on mud on Feb. 6 in Venice.

People walk by docked gondolas on Feb. 6 in Venice.