Current Israeli protests focus on the future of democracy

On Monday, tens of thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem and other cities, as they have repeatedly for the last month, in some of the largest demonstrations in the country’s recent history. Given that international coverage of Israel’s politics tends to focus on Israeli-Palestinian issues, it may come as a surprise that this uproar has almost nothing to do with the occupation of the West Bank, or issues involving war and peace.

The protests involve a package of controversial bills that would — among other things — allow Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, to overrule most Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority vote. They would also change how justices are selected, giving the country’s governing coalition much more control over the process. Opponents say the bills would dramatically weaken judicial independence and the rule of law, giving the country’s right-wing government the chance to pass a range of controversial new laws. The court has long been a political bête noire for the Israeli right wing, and it’s also personal for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial on a variety of corruption charges that he says are politically motivated.

The protests don’t appear to be working: On Wednesday, the Knesset approved the so-called “Supreme Court override” bill in a preliminary vote.

Netanyahu, already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, was returned to office in November after a year-and-a-half out of power. He now leads Israel’s most right-wing government in history, a coalition that includes several extremist figures — among them, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who were until recently shunned by the political establishment.

While the judicial overhaul has brought all those Israelis to the streets, it’s not as if things are quiet on the Israeli-Palestinian front. On Wednesday, the day the Knesset voted on the bill, Israeli security forces killed at least 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy, in a daytime raid targeting militants in the West Bank city of Nablus. Last year was the deadliest year in at least two decades for West Bank Palestinians, and at least 60 Palestinians have already been killed in military raids and violence by Israeli settlers this year. There have also been a series of increasingly dramatic Palestinian attacks within Israel, including the killing of seven people in a shooting outside an East Jerusalem synagogue in January. On Monday, the U.N. Security Council passed a new resolution — somewhat watered down at the urging of the Biden administration — demanding a halt to Israeli settlement construction on the West Bank.

To make sense of these developments — and to help assess whether there is any connection between them — Grid spoke with Neri Zilber, an Israeli journalist and political analyst who is currently an adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and an adviser to the Israel Policy Forum. Zilber explained why, of all the provocative actions by Israel’s new government, this is the one that has provoked a backlash. He also addressed the question of whether there are any remaining constraints on Netanyahu’s actions, and how grave the threat really is for Israeli democracy.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: I remember this overhaul being discussed during the last Israeli election. Was there any indication ahead of time that it would provoke such a huge backlash?

Neri Zilber: This is something that Netanyahu and politicians from his Likud Party were telling their base they were going to do. But they were also kind of downplaying it or making their overall intentions a bit muddy. A lot of the Israeli media and even the opposition didn’t address it at all. To my mind. it was a huge strategic failure on their part to not explain this issue.

We’re seeing major demonstrations right now because this planned reform-slash-overhaul-slash-destruction of Israel’s judicial legal system is a major threat to the Israeli state and Israeli democracy as most of the public has come to know it over seven-plus decades. So, they feel it’s an acute threat to the identity and nature of the country and their system of government.

G: How much of this overhaul do you think is motivated by Netanyahu’s own legal issues rather than the actual political priorities of his government?

NZ: It’s both. Netanyahu, himself, has a very personal reason to try to undermine the legal system, because he’s on trial for corruption. But someone like his justice minister, Yariv Levin, has been a long-standing ideological opponent of the Supreme Court and the judicial system.

That’s due to a number of things, but primarily, the right-wing settler base doesn’t like the fact that the Supreme Court told them where they could and could not build in the West Bank. So, the settlers have been long-standing opponents of the Supreme Court.

And then, on top of that, you have the ultraorthodox, who don’t like the fact that the Supreme Court has, for several years now, told them that they have to send their boys to enlist in the army. And they don’t like the fact that Supreme Court oftentimes upholds various kinds of civil rights issues with regard to non-Orthodox in Israel.

G: How would you characterize the kind of people taking part in these protests?

NZ: It is a wide coalition. And it’s more grassroots rather than being led by, say, the opposition leaders or the political parties. It has sprung up almost organically and it’s a wide swath of Israeli public. You see everything from doctors and lawyers and regular civil rights activists to former security chiefs and officials and reservist soldiers. You even see some, though not many, right-wing nationalists who oppose this wholesale undermining of the Israeli system of government.

Opinion polls show that, consistently, the majority of Israelis are against these plans. It is true, it should be said, that the ones who are most wholly up in arms about this are secular, liberal Israel, but it’s not only secular, liberal Israel.

G: From a perspective outside Israel, it’s a little odd to see that on the one hand, there’s this alarming recent uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence, but on the other hand, Israeli politics is currently dominated by a seemingly unrelated issue. But are the two issues actually unrelated or is there some connection between the violence and what we’re seeing with these protests?

NZ: I wouldn’t go that far. The uptick in hostility and tensions between Israel and the Palestinians has been with us for the better part of the year, including under the previous government.





I think it’s a wider symptom that this current government hasn’t really addressed any long-standing, deep-rooted issues in Israel, aside from this obsession with the judiciary and the courts. That includes the security issue, which arguably they’re only going to make worse because of the various far-right ministers who are in charge of various security portfolios.

G: How would you say this Netanyahu government is notably different, so far, than the previous ones he led?

NZ: I think it’s different in the sense that he’s now beholden to not just the Israeli right but Israeli far right. So previous governments, even those led by Bibi Netanyahu, have been a lot more centrist in composition. He always wanted to make sure that he had some kind of balance in his coalition. That way he could tell the right-wing elements in his coalition, “I wish I could do this for you, but our coalition won’t allow it.”

This time, he doesn’t have that option because of his ongoing corruption trials and the fact that at least half of the Israeli political system has refused to sit in government with him. He didn’t have that option to go centrist, and I’m not really convinced he’s still interested in doing that. So he knew he needed this cohesive far-right coalition in order to pass all these bills to undermine the legal system in order to extricate himself from the trial. And due to that motivation, he actively promoted small, far-right parties. He brokered a deal to get them all to run together, therefore maximizing their voting potential. He has helped make them, quote-unquote, “kosher” in the eyes of the wider Israeli public.

G: Some of his new coalition partners are pushing for the formal annexation of the West Bank, which is an idea Netanyahu has at least expressed openness to in the past. Given that dynamic you just described, do you think that’s a realistic possibility for this government?

NZ: Not formal annexation, I don’t believe so. One, Netanyahu made a promise to the Emiratis during the Abraham Accords. [The Abraham Accords were a series of recent agreements normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates.] Even Bibi Netanyahu, I don’t think, would go as far as to renege on a promise to the Emiratis. Number two, he’s under immense American and international pressure for a wide variety of reasons. Formal annexation wouldn’t help him in that department. And three, I don’t think they need to formally annex anything because they’re already doing it on the ground, de facto, with every decision they make about legalizing West Bank outposts or building extensions of housing units in West Bank settlements, or by continuing to demolish Palestinian structures in various parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

G: How would you characterize the U.S. handling of this Israeli government? As I recall right after the election, even with all these far-right ministers, the message from the Biden administration was they were going to take a wait-and-see approach.

NZ: Initially, you’re right, it was a wait-and-see approach. That has evolved in recent weeks. There’s been a lot of more proactive U.S. engagement with the Israeli government, mainly on the on the Palestinian issue. Though, it doesn’t seem like that U.S. intervention from earlier this week dissuaded the Israelis from launching this daytime operation into Nablus.

The Biden administration has also taken a proactive approach to the judicial overhaul, which was not a given. You had Secretary [Antony] Blinken issuing public comments when he was visiting here a few weeks ago. You had Biden’s comments to Tom Friedman. There was also U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides urging the government to put on the brakes and return to dialogue. So, the intention by the Biden administration has been there. I don’t think it’s been very effectual though. They have not slowed down this government either on this or on Palestinian issues.

G: Finally, how real a threat do you think this judicial overhaul really is? Is Israel’s status as a democratic state really in the balance right now?

NZ: Yes, it is. I’m taking this quite seriously. And it’s worth highlighting the fact that there’s now nothing politically or parliament-wise that can stop the government from passing these laws. There is no real check on passing these laws. So, what we’re likely heading to in the not-too-distant future is a real constitutional crisis and a standoff between the government and the Supreme Court. That’s never happened before in Israel and there’s no clear way that can be managed or negotiated. It will be a real standoff.

And then there’s the knock-on effects of having these bills passed which would allow the parliament to pass basically any laws they want.

That would be bad enough, but then passing these laws could lead to real political, institutional, or even social breakdown, which the current president has warned about. [Israel’s president Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, has urged Netanyahu to delay the bills, warning of the impact they could have on Israeli society. “I feel we are in a moment before a collision, even a violent collision, a barrel of explosives before a blast,” he said.]

Again, it is unprecedented in Israeli political history, or at least Israeli Jewish political history, that the words “civil war” have been thrown around, not as a hypothetical, but as a real threat.

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this story.