What Nigeria’s election means for the country — and for Africa

Whatever the outcome in Nigeria this weekend, as voters pick from 18 candidates to succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, one thing is clear: The results will reverberate far beyond the country’s borders.

Nigeria is both Africa’s largest democracy and its biggest economy. But that almost understates why it matters.

“In West Africa itself, Nigeria is a regional hegemon,” Dele Babalola, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Canterbury Christchurch University in the U.K., told Grid.

“And even at the level of the African Union (the continentwide grouping of 55 countries), Nigeria is a major player. It is seen as a democratic example, and in the past, it has also used its influence to help settle conflicts in the African region.”

This “democratic example” is particularly important: In recent years, parts of West Africa have witnessed a democratic rollback, with military leaders ousting elected governments in Burkina Faso and Mali.

As for the rest of Africa, the picture on this front is uninspiring: A recent study published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation showed that much of Africa is “less safe and less democratic” today than it was 10 years ago. Since 2012, there have been more than 23 successful or attempted coups across the continent.

With a population of some 210 million people, democratic Nigeria thus stands out “like a beacon,” as Babalola put it to Grid.

The flip side is that given its size, Nigeria’s problems tend to have an impact beyond its borders.

“The issues in Nigeria don’t stay in Nigeria,” Feyi Fawehinmi, co-author of “Formation: The Making of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation,” told Grid.

The current campaign has focused on two fundamental and far-reaching issues: security and the economy.

“There is a crisis on both fronts,” Fawehinmi explained.

And in both cases, Fawehinmi and other experts told Grid that solving these crises will ultimately matter not just to Nigerians but to millions of people across the continent.

A deadly insurgency — and its impact

When it comes to security, Nigeria is facing a fast-worsening problem, one that began with an insurgency in the country’s northeast and has metastasized into a nationwide challenge.

For more than a decade, the country has battled a violent rebellion that started in its Borno state, led by the extremist Boko Haram group, which is fighting to establish Islamic Sharia law in the region. The U.N. estimates that the resulting violence has killed 35,000 people. More than 2 million others have been displaced by the fighting. And as the U.N.’s top humanitarian official in Nigeria said recently, the crisis “shows no sign of abating.”

For Nigeria, it’s both a major security threat and an economic drain. The country raised its military spending by 56 percent in 2021, to $4.5 billion, in large measure as a response to the Boko Haram insurgency. For the wider region, there is the threat that Boko Haram’s forces may pose to them as well as concerns about a large-scale migration. The displacement of Nigerians is “not something other countries in West Africa can deal with,” Babalola said.

“We are talking about a country of more than 200 million. How many countries in the region can accommodate even a tenth of that, if there is a major refugee crisis in Nigeria?”

The security problems, meanwhile, have begun to affect other parts of Nigeria.

“What started off in the northeast as a low-level war against Islamic militants has pretty much spread to the whole country,” Fawehinmi told Grid. “Not in terms of the insurgency, but in terms of general crime — kidnapping, banditry and so on.”

An overstretched security apparatus has struggled to stem the rising tide of crime. Kidnapping for ransom, for example, has become increasingly commonplace, with one estimate from a Lagos-based think tank suggesting that Nigerians paid out just under $11 million to kidnappers between 2016 and early 2020. (If that seems like a small number, consider that nearly two-thirds of Nigerians live on less than $2 a day.)





“Pretty much everyone has a story,” Fawehinmi said. “You’ve been affected or your family member or friend has being kidnapped. They then pay money and then they are released.”

It’s the economy

When it comes to that other major challenge for Nigeria — the economy — Buhari, the incumbent, has been accused of mismanagement.

Inflation in Nigeria climbed to almost 22 percent last month. Youth unemployment stands at more than 40 percent.

“The economy today is not able to provide any kind of jobs or any kind of prosperity,” said Fawehinmi.

Nigeria can place some of the blame for this on outside factors. Like other countries in Africa, Nigeria has suffered the effects of rising global food and fuel prices.

Some have pointed out that the country could — and should — have been a beneficiary of the trend; Nigeria is the continent’s biggest oil producer. But oil production has declined in recent years, a result of both underinvestments in a critical sector of the economy and because of rising insecurity, according to analysts who spoke to Grid.

Other deeper structural issues have also hampered the economy, including Nigeria’s heavy debt load.

As Grid has reported, several low- and middle-income countries have borrowed heavily from the international markets over the past decade, taking advantage of historically low interest rates to take out cheap loans. As the global economy sputters and interest rates rise, those loans have become a crushing burden for many nations — Nigeria included. In the first 11 months of 2022, Nigeria’s government spent 80 percent of its revenues on servicing its debt, leaving precious little to fund essential services.

Meanwhile, as Election Day nears, Nigeria is in the grips of a new economic problem that arose suddenly. A recent move to replace high-denomination currency notes with new designs that the authorities said would be more secure — and thus harder to counterfeit — has triggered widespread cash shortages across the country.

A dearth of new banknotes has even affected the election itself: Nigeria’s electoral authorities were recently reported as warning that a lack of new currency notes could impact the hiring of temporary security and other election staff to man polling stations.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the economic crisis has touched everyone in Nigerian society,” Babalola, from Canterbury Christchurch University, told Grid.

Looking for a new face

Given the depth of the twin crises battering the country, and the fact that 89 percent of Nigerians believe their country under the incumbent is heading in the wrong direction, many have responded by turning to new candidates and away from the two major parties that have traditionally dominated Nigerian politics.

Bola Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are facing a surprising challenge from Peter Obi, formerly of the PDP, who moved to a much smaller political party but is now leading in several opinion polls.

Neither Obi nor the 17 other candidates have offered much in terms of specifics. They have promised to stabilize the economy and tame the violence and crime — but only in general terms. Obi has made the case that he stands apart from the traditional — and what he says is a corrupt — two-party system and that “for the first time, the government is going to care about you,” as he told a rally in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city.

Obi has also benefited from a sophisticated social media campaign and an increasingly youthful electorate. Some 40 percent of the country’s 93 million registered votes are under 35.

Could he be the answer? Maybe, analysts told Grid. Ultimately, whoever wins will face an uphill challenge.

“No Nigerian today has any recollection of a time when the economy was good,” Fawehinmi told Grid. “No Nigerian alive today has ever experienced 24/7 electricity … a lot of people just don’t have a conception of what it is a like to live in a functional society, to live in a functional country.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.