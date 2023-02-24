One year later, Russia’s misinformation war is still getting help from western companies.

It’s been among the core aims for Ukraine and its supporters ever since the Russian invasion: Along with military aid for the resistance and economic sanctions against Moscow, do whatever possible to stop the flow of Russian disinformation about the war. And yet, one year later, ads for major Western companies can still be found alongside articles that spread lies and pro-Russian propaganda.

A new report — released in conjunction with the anniversary of the war in Ukraine — finds that nearly a quarter of the websites spreading Russian misinformation about the war are earning revenue from programmatic ads promoting Western brands. The report by the news rating company NewsGuard found that of 358 websites spreading false information about the war, 88 sites were hosting ads for Western brands. That number has nearly tripled since the beginning of the war, NewsGuard reported. A similar review in March 2022 found only 27 sites profiting from Western programmatic advertising.

The NewsGuard report cites examples of American “blue-chip” companies, including major airlines, hotel chains and retailers, whose ads appear automatically on Russian disinformation sites, ranging from the state-owned Sputnik News to anonymous blogs.

“Ads for these brands regularly appear alongside articles that advance egregious falsehoods about the war in Ukraine,” the report notes.

It’s unlikely the Western companies were aware of the problem. Advertisers typically don’t know where such programmatic ads will land; they are placed automatically using algorithms and high-tech auction processes. In other words, a well-known Western brand might have appeared next to a piece of Kremlin propaganda — and the company wouldn’t have known until and unless they were told about it.

For those reasons, the report — and various technology watchdog groups — concluded that the fault lies not only with the advertisers but also with the Big Tech firms that run the algorithms.

Who’s to blame?

On 42 of the 88 sites identified in Friday’s report, NewsGuard said that Google had held the keys to the process that landed the ads where they did.

On Friday, Michael Aciman, a Google spokesman, told Grid that Newsguard had not shared the list of sites in question and that it “will review these sites if or when the full list becomes available to us and will take action where appropriate.”

Aciman added that Google provides advertisers “with robust controls that let them decide where their ads appear” and uses automated and human reviews to enforce its policies. In the case of egregious or persistent violations by publishers, Google “will remove ads from an entire site.” He also said that Google had acted repeatedly during the last year to remove ads from Russian state-funded media, ultimately blocking “millions of ads seeking to profit from or exploit the conflict.”

In response to the report, tech accountability advocates called on Google to do more.

“This research underscores the reality that Google continues to act as one of the greatest funders and facilitators of disinformation, hate speech and propaganda in the history of the world,” said Jesse Lehrich, a co-founder of the watchdog group Accountable Tech. “They’ve built a monopolistic surveillance advertising machine that — through billions of opaque, automated transactions per day — funnels tens of millions of ad dollars from unwitting brands to malign actors, often single-handedly propping up their junk sites.”

Those “malign actors” have been a problem from the moment of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and it’s a problem that has gotten worse as the Kremlin has boosted its efforts to spread false narratives about the war. After their initial pledges not to spread or profit from online Russian disinformation online, American tech companies have either struggled or been unwilling to put those policies into practice.

Reporting by Grid last year found Russian state-owned media content was still present on platforms hosted by several American tech giants even after they had pledged to remove it. Some platforms, including YouTube, removed content identified in Grid’s reporting.

In response to Google’s statement Friday, NewsGuard co-CEO Gordon Crovitz told Grid it has offered to make its list of problematic websites — including sites that promote Russian propaganda — available to Google and that it “welcome[s] their interest now in joining the other digital platforms and ad-tech companies in making sure they protect advertisers from unwittingly supporting Russian disinformation and other brand-unsafe sites.”

For those involved in the struggle against Russian disinformation, it’s a step that can’t come soon enough. According to a report by Comscore and NewsGuard, various misinformation sites — including those peddling Russian disinformation, healthcare hoaxes and false claims about elections — earn $2.6 billion annually from big brands through this same automated, programmatic advertising. And whatever the Russian sites are earning from these ads is money in their coffers to spread more false accounts of the war in Ukraine.

