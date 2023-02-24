World in Photos: From Ukraine and Beyond, One Year of War

It’s an old and true cliche — a single photograph can carry the power of a thousand words — and it comes to mind on this day for two reasons.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 24, one year ago today. And since then, Grid has devoted hundreds of thousands of words in an effort to help readers better understand the news — from the battlegrounds to the relevant halls of power and the far-flung global impact of it all. This week’s deep-dive looks at the war’s main lessons, its unexpected “winners” and the impact inside Russia are only the latest examples.

But we have also often turned to the work of the great photojournalists who have covered the war and who have helped add context of a different kind. Some things you just have to see. Some images are worth a limitless number of words.

With that in mind, we mark this anniversary with a collection of photographs from the last 365 days. From key moments in the war to searing images of the human toll, these few dozen photos offer a portrait of a turbulent and trauma-filled year. It’s hardly comprehensive — but it adds something that words cannot.

Pivotal moments





Inhabitants leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Abandoned strollers are pictured under a destroyed bridge as people flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. - Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.

Freshly dug graves are seen at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 18, 2022.

The cargo ship Razoni, which departed from Ukraine's Odessa Port within the framework of the grain shipment agreement, is pictured in the Bosphorus on August 3, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. The delegation, consisting of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and UN officials, checked the cargo and crew on the offshore ship, and then entered the Bosphorus (Marmara Sea) with the approval of the ship's joint coordination center.

The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 28, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen set at Red Square as he addresses a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in central Moscow on September 30, 2022.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded near Kerch on Oct. 8, 2022.





Local residents hug a Ukrainian soldier as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2022.

The war up close

A girl stands on top of destroyed Russian military equipment on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 20, 2022.

A destroyed Antonov AN-2 plane is seen at Kherson International Airport in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2022.

A man views destroyed Russian tanks outside Bucha, Ukraine, on Dec. 5, 2022.

A rocket sits in a field near grazing cows in Ukraine's Lukashivka village on April 10, 2022.

Natalia Zemko talks with her daughter, Lesya Zemko, as she makes tea during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 22, 2022.

A man holds a child as he flees the city of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 7, 2022.

A gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 30, 2022

Fresh graves at a cemetery in Mariupol, Ukraine on June 2, 2022.

A BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 4, 2022.

Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 8, 2022.

Ukrainian firefighters put out a fire after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 6, 2022.

The Ukrainian flag flutters between buildings destroyed in bombardment in Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 17, 2022.

Ukrainian civilians learn how to handle weapons and battle tactics at a civilian training centre near Lviv, Ukrainian. Civilians have been preparing for war since Russia began invading the country on Feb. 24.

The exodus

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine to get food, clothing and toiletries at Hauptbahnhof main railway station in Berlin, Germany, on March 2, 2022.

Oleg kisses his wife Yana goodbye as she waits to board an evacuation train with their eleven-month-old son Maksim in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 04, 2022.

Residents of Irpin flee heavy fighting via a destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine, as Russian forces entered the city on March 07, 2022.





A child is helped off a bus at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 1, 2022.

People queue to board a train back to Ukraine in Zahony, Hungary, on March 12, 2022.

A man gestures in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on March 4, 2022.

The view from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2022.

Police officers detain a man in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 21, 2022.

Police officers detain demonstrators in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sept. 21, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects a training ground in Ryazan, Russia on Oct. 20, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.

Military vehicles participate in a Victory Day Parade night rehearsal on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia, on May 4, 2022.

Russians attempt to leave their country to avoid a military call-up for the Russia-Ukraine war, as queues have formed at the Kazbegi border crossing in the Kazbegi municipality of Stepantsminda, Georgia on Sept. 30, 2022.

Support for Ukraine

President Joe Biden meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, 2022.

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system on Schwesing's military airport in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) meet Ukrainian troops in Lulworth, Dorset, on Feb. 8, 2023.

A Ukrainian serviceman as seen by the HIMARS vehicle in Eastern Ukraine on July 1, 2022.

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Feb. 8, 2023.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) walk at Kyiv's "Maidan" Independence Square on Aug. 24, 2022.