Zero-covid may have reduced China’s emissions in 2022, can it last?

There is perhaps no number that matters more for humanity’s future than China’s carbon footprint. The superpower is responsible for about one-third of all global carbon emissions, so the world needs good numbers from China; the most recent U.N. Emissions Gap report found that countries are far off track to meet the Paris Agreement targets — targets meant to keep the planet from hurtling into catastrophe.

This week, the world got the latest numbers from China. The government’s annual statistics, which were released on Tuesday, indicate that China’s emissions rose by 2.2 percent in 2022. That is worse than experts expected, given China’s economic slump last year. It would mean the continuation of a trend that began with China’s initial economic rebound from the pandemic’s early days, when China’s emissions rose fast enough to offset the drop from the rest of the world.

But this year’s “climate report card” from China landed with a wrinkle; experts say the numbers actually may be better than what the government reported.

It’s a strange twist for climate watchers — and one that carries significant implications. In short, sorting out who’s right will help determine whether the world has inched forward or taken a step backward in the long-running fight against climate change. To pin down the real numbers and understand what might lie ahead for China’s emissions, Grid turned to climate and energy experts — people with experience peering into the fog of Chinese data — to get some answers.

Did emissions actually fall?

Above all else, burning coal for power and industry dominates China’s total emissions. The official statistics say coal use rose by 4.3 percent in 2022, but it’s here that experts see a different story.

China’s economy had a rough 2022. GDP slowed to an anemic (by Chinese standards) 3.2 percent. Major cities and industrial centers buckled under the weight of zero-covid lockdowns, and manufacturing and real estate slowed — that overall slowdown meant a reduction in the use of carbon-intensive materials. To take two powerful examples, the production of steel and cement, which use far more coal than other industries, dropped by 1.7 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, last year. Meanwhile, coal power generation only ticked up slightly in 2022, by 1.4 percent.

Based on these figures and other indicators, Lauri Myllyvirta, a leading China climate watcher at the Finland-based Center for Research on Clean Energy and Air (CREA), estimates that China’s emissions may actually have fallen by 0.5 percent in 2022. That may not sound like a big difference, but the gap between that figure and the data China reported this week is roughly equivalent to Italy’s annual carbon emissions.

So what gives? Why would China overreport its emissions?

The answer has to do with the current logic of China’s energy system. China faced a significant energy shortage in the fall of 2021, after which the country’s energy officials set their sights on a single goal above all else: energy security. The country went into overdrive pursuing that goal, digging up a record amount of coal in 2022.

As miners were pushed to produce more coal, experts say that likely caused them to overreport the quantity and quality of the coal they mined. “The bottom-up reporting is not accurate enough — that’s a long-existing problem, but I think this problem has been inflated in the last two years,” said Yan Qin, a carbon analyst at Refinitiv, a data analytics firm. “It could be a better KPI (key performance indicator) for the coal miners and provincial officials.” Those exaggerated coal production reports, in turn, likely inflated the overall coal numbers that are the basis for calculating China’s emissions. (For more details on this, read here.)

In other words, China probably had a better year vis-à-vis the climate than their official numbers suggest; that’s at least in part because those local officials and miners thought it necessary to inflate their own coal production metrics.

“The old adage is that you can’t manage what you can’t measure,” Myllyvirta tweeted. “In China the inverse is true as well — you can’t measure what you’re trying to manage. As soon as an ambitious target is set for some statistic, there are big incentives for manipulating the data.”

The world may not know China’s true coal and emissions numbers until later this year when the government releases a more detailed breakdown of its energy statistics, at which point it might revise the numbers.

China’s future: Clean vs. Dirty

If that silver lining from China’s economic slump — call it a green lining, perhaps — is born out, it’s good news for the planet, at least in the short term. It means the world can save a bit more of its dwindling carbon budget.

As for future emissions, China’s are likely to rise in the coming years as its economy recovers, but it’s hard to predict the exact course. China has been vague about its main climate pledge, saying only that it will start reducing its carbon output sometime before 2030. Given the Paris Agreement targets, climate experts have stressed that China’s emissions “peak” must come soon and be as low as possible.

This year, Chinese officials are once again doubling down on growth after 2022′s economic troubles. In the past, that has typically meant that emissions soar; stimulus spending means more infrastructure projects, more steel and cement used, more coal burned, and therefore higher emissions. But this year, the government is looking to consumers to revive the economy, so industrial emissions may not be as big a problem.

That leaves the biggest questions with the power sector — China’s other top source of emissions. There’s a race underway in China between clean and dirty sources of energy; every year, as China’s electricity demand continues to rise, new renewable energy and coal plants compete to fill the gap. So far, even as China sets records for solar and wind power year after year, the clean sources have not been able to keep up, leaving coal power space to grow.

Renewables will fill the gap and displace coal at some point, but a recent coal power boom may postpone that date.

A new report released by CREA on Monday shows that last year China issued more permits for new coal plants than any year since 2015, when the country reached the height of its coal construction boom. China greenlit two large coal plants a week in 2022.





The surge in coal plant construction goes back to a key phrase in Chinese politics in recent years: energy security. The power crunch in 2021, and the drought and heat wave that maxed out China’s power grid last summer, convinced officials that more coal plants were needed.

Climate and energy experts said that the government could have opted for building more batteries to serve as backup for the power grid. However, “coal is security,” as Cory Combs, associate director for energy at Trivium China, said, adding that it’s a major challenge for China to change that approach.

Among some of China’s energy planners, Myllyvirta said, “you have people who are thinking about this in terms of climbing to the peak, that there is a window of time until late this decade that you can use to build all the carbon-intensive power plants and industry and infrastructure that you want and then you start reducing from there.”

Even if these new coal plants only run part of the time, they still pose a long-term climate problem. Once built, coal plants are intended to run for decades.

Myllyvirta said the main issue is that “building hundreds of new coal-fired power plants creates a new powerful interest to take it slow in terms of those emission reductions, whereas obviously, for the global climate effort, we would really need China to start heading toward carbon neutrality as rapidly as possible.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.