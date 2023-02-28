World shocked again by mass migrant death off Italy: World In Photos

Content warning: This report contains a graphic or disturbing image including the body of a civilian.

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to focus the world’s attention. Take the case of what happened to one small, overcrowded wooden boat as it neared the southern coast of Italy Sunday.

There are at any given moment several such vessels moving north and west across the Mediterranean, aiming typically for the southern edges of Italy. They carry people fleeing trauma in their own countries — Afghanistan and Syria, Somalia and Sudan. The list is long. Some never make it to the Mediterranean — having been swindled by smugglers or beaten down by hunger or thirst. Those who do make it are bundled into these boats for the last leg of the journey to Europe.

On Feb. 25, that one wooden boat that had sailed from Turkey found itself in a heavy storm, with somewhere between 130 and 150 migrants on board. Most were from Afghanistan. The boat wasn’t far from shore when it broke apart; for that reason, at least 80 people were able to swim safely to nearby beaches. But 59 others were found dead, several children among them. There may still be others who have not yet been accounted for.

In these photos from southern Italy: the aftermath of the wreckage at Steccato di Cutro, in Calabria; survivors receiving care on the beach; and the heartbreaking image of one infant’s bit of clothing, at the water’s edge. Also included here are photographs of the rescue just a few days earlier of 40 migrants from Africa, including 18 unaccompanied minors.

These people joined an annual migration toward Europe that numbers in the hundreds of thousands. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 100,000 migrants landed in Italy alone last year. And more than 1,000 died during their crossings of the Mediterranean.

The wreck drew expressions of grief from politicians — Italy’s president called the shipwreck the “umpteenth tragedy in the Mediterranean that cannot leave anyone indifferent” — and from Pope Francis, who said Sunday, “I pray for them. For those who are lost, and for those who have survived.” The response also included demands for action that were split between the imperative of humanitarian treatment and a crackdown on traffickers — who Italy’s interior minister blamed for the “irregular migration channels” that offer migrants an “illusory mirage of a better life.” There is also the enormous need to improve conditions in the places all these people are leaving.

To date, solutions to this crisis have proved elusive. But as they say, attention must be paid. And sometimes it does take a tragic story to focus the attention.

Parts of the migrants' boat are scattered on the beach in Steccato di Cutro, Italy, on Tuesday.

Rescuers cover a body washed up on the beach two days after a boat of migrants sank off Italy's southern Calabria region, in Steccato di Cutro on Tuesday.

A rescue helicopter flies over the beach where parts of a shipwreck were found in Crotone, Italy, on Monday.

Some migrants who were saved from the shipwreck are helped and warmed by blankets near Crotone on Sunday.

Clothes, a life vest and pieces of wood are washed up on the beach in Steccato di Cutro on Tuesday.

Italian coast guard officers carry the body of a deceased migrant on Monday in the port of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, Italy.

Divers leave after they retrieved a body in the sea, two days after a boat of migrants sank off Italy's southern Calabria region, on Tuesday.

Some migrants who were saved from the shipwreck are warmed by blankets near Crotone on Sunday.

A onesie sits on the sand after being washed up in Steccato di Cutro on Tuesday.

A migrant from sub-Saharan Africa looks toward the camera while waiting to take a covid-19 test with Italian health authorities in Feb. 25 in Ortona, Italy.

A Guardia di Finanza boat assists a metal boat carrying African migrants after the Italian government refused assistance on Feb. 21 in Lampedusa, Italy.

A group of 40 migrants waits in the port of Ortona on Feb. 25.