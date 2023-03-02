What’s driving Britain’s vegetable shortage and produce rationing?

It is a striking turn of events that has raised fresh concerns about the direction of one of the world’s biggest economies: Grocers across the U.K. are rationing the sale of a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables in a country that has rarely had trouble keeping its supermarket shelves well stocked.

Tesco, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, has introduced a limit of three items per customer for cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers; similar restrictions have been put in place at the local outposts of the German retailer Aldi, and other supermarkets have introduced curbs of their own.

One British minister has suggested that her compatriots should “cherish” more readily available and seasonal greens such as homegrown turnips instead of “thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes.” (The advice, the opposition said, showed that the government had embraced a “let-them-eat-turnips” strategy — a reference to the French Queen Marie Antoinette’s famous phrase after she’d been told of a looming bread shortage: “Let them eat cake.”)

Opposition jibes and vegetable puns aside, what’s going on here? How to explain rationing in 21st century Britain? Or the lack of certain vegetables on supermarket shelves in one of the world’s most prosperous countries?

The answer is a mix of climate change, the war in Ukraine, the way Britain sources its vegetables and an overall economic trauma made worse by the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union.

And the result is a kind of perfect storm that has hit supermarket shelves across Britain — and sharpened concerns about the nation’s economic road ahead.

The answers: First, the weather …

At the heart of the problem is the way Britain sources its veggies, with the country heavily reliant on imports. Indeed, during the cold months, the U.K. brings in around 95 percent of its tomatoes and 90 percent of its lettuce from abroad, according to the latest industry data.

“We are heavily reliant on imported salad goods in the U.K.,” James Walton, chief economist at the Institute for Grocery Distribution (IGD), a leading industry group, told Grid.

“And they come from two major areas. One is crops growing in the open air around the Mediterranean, so places like Spain and Morocco, and then crops growing under glass (that is, in greenhouses) in Northern Europe, particularly in the Netherlands. Unfortunately, both of those sources have been hit pretty hard in the last couple of months.”

Hit hard, primarily by the weather.

In recent weeks, the mercury across the Mediterranean region has dropped to unusually low levels. And that has been a problem for produce buyers across Europe.

For farmers in Morocco, the impact of the worst drought since the 1980s has been magnified by a sudden and extreme cold snap that has hit what they can harvest from their land. And as the weather fluctuates, Moroccan authorities have restricted what farmers can export, preferring to keep domestic supply levels high.

In Spain, frosty temperatures have led to a slowdown in production, again affecting what the country can send to importers such as the U.K.

One leading Spanish industry association in the country’s Almeria province — a key vegetable-producing region — told the Guardian newspaper that tomato production there was down 22 percent in recent weeks compared to the same period last year. For cucumbers, the drop was 21 percent.

As James Bailey, the executive director of the British supermarket Waitrose, told a local London radio station last month: “It’s been snowing and hailing in Spain, it was hailing in North Africa … that is wiping out a large proportion of those crops.”

… and then of Ukraine

Another reason for the shortages traces to the high cost of fuel, particularly in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine. As Grid has reported, the war has led to a reordering of the global energy market as Western nations rush to cut their dependence on Russian fossil fuels. That, in turn, has driven up the global costs of fuel.

One result of this is a reduction in the food being produced in greenhouses in key hubs such as the Netherlands. Years of cheap energy helped turn that country into one of the world’s leading agriculture exporters, with greenhouses covering an area equivalent to 17,000 soccer fields, according to Bloomberg data.

But these structures, while efficient at producing food, are also energy-hungry, requiring constant lighting and heating, particularly during the winter months.

Facing eye-wateringly high energy bills as gas prices rose last year, several Dutch producers had no choice but to cut production: In September, as Russian energy supplies to Europe dropped to a trickle, a leading Dutch industry group warned that around 40 percent of its 3,000 members were facing financial distress because of rising energy prices. By October, the total cultivation area across the country’s greenhouses had dropped by a quarter — impacting the production of everything from flowers to food.





Among those cutting back was Alfred Pedersen & Son, the largest tomato supplier in Sweden and Denmark. The firm, which operates 350,000 square meters of greenhouses in the Netherlands, told the Financial Times that it was switching off the lights over the winter, with one of its top executives warning that “a huge amount of tomatoes will be missing” from European supply chains as a result.

“With the cost of gas being so high, a lot of the growers (of produce in greenhouses) have chosen to simply switch off and not grow anything because it doesn’t make sense financially,” Walton told Grid.

The net result: The overall supplies of salad vegetables such as lettuce and cucumbers have fallen, according to some estimates by at least half compared to previous years. It’s one more factor impacting what British grocers can sell.

What about Brexit?

While the climate and energy impacts on supplies are clear, many in Britain have been pointing to supermarket shelves elsewhere in Europe and asking: Why just us? The shortages seen in Britain have not been replicated in places such as France and Germany, for example.

And that, for many, has led to one clear conclusion: This is yet another fallout from Brexit, the British divorce from the European Union.

The argument was made recently by Justin King, the former head of Sainsbury’s, one of the country’s largest supermarket chains.

Speaking to a London radio station, he said that while the weather had been a factor behind the recent shortages, Britain was suffering because of the economic impact of Brexit, which had hit the domestic production of certain vegetables.

“These are products that we do produce, or at least have produced all year round in the U.K.,” he said. “In north Kent, in Thanet, there are the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes. Sainsbury’s used to have year-round British tomatoes.”

To be sure, part of this is due to high energy costs; as in the Netherlands, British greenhouse operators have struggled to keep up with rising bills. But the economic headwinds caused by Brexit had also affected that sector, King said. The point has been echoed by others: Following Britain’s exit from the EU, and the scrapping of legal provisions that allowed European citizens to work freely in the U.K., the sector has seen a drop in seasonal farmworkers coming from the continent.

Other experts aren’t so sure.

They point instead to the cost of produce in British supermarkets; historically, Britons pay less than their counterparts in Europe when they go shopping for produce. This is not because of any official strictures; competition with the industry over the years has driven down prices.

On the continent, food is costlier, and the costs are also more prone to fluctuations, reflecting seasonal changes in supply. In Britain, on the other hand, prices do not fluctuate in the same way. Supermarkets sell produce for less — and that means that they also buy produce for less.

“One of the real issues, of course, is that these sources — the growers in Holland, the growers around the Mediterranean — are serving the whole of Europe essentially, and they have a choice as to where they are going to send their stuff to. And where they send their products to depends essentially on the prices they can get,” Walton explained.

“If you are a grower in Spain, and you only have half the crop you expected to have, you’re going to send it to the country that is going to give you the best prices. And that may well be Germany, France or Italy.”

The Brexit argument also overlooks past shortages, experts told Grid.

Back in 2017, when Britain was still working out its breakup with the European Union and remained in the continentwide single market, the country also faced shortages of certain greens.

Additionally, there is the fact that British checks on food imported from the EU — something that anti-Brexit campaigners have warned could hit imports, as producers face increased bureaucracy and thus increased costs — haven’t come into effect yet. Spain’s agriculture minister, for example, told the Financial Times this week that his country’s exports to the U.K. had suffered “no fundamental disruptions” from Brexit.

Whether there are more “fundamental disruptions” in the future remains to be seen. Today’s problems, however, are expected to ease as summer approaches and domestic supply rises, thus helping plug the gap caused by the winter shortfall in production from continental Europe.

Until then, as the British supermarket chain Asda said in a recent series of ads to reassure its customers, Brits are advised to “romaine calm.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.