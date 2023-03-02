What two hearings said about the new Congress, China and Ukraine

Anyone wondering how things have changed on Capitol Hill when it comes to U.S. foreign policy need only have watched a lot of C-Span on Tuesday — in particular, congressional committee hearings on American aid for the war in Ukraine and overall policy toward China.

As Grid has reported, a harsh stance against China has become a rare point of bipartisan consensus in Washington — though the newly-minted House Select Committee on China only exists because the GOP created it after retaking control of the House. Its full name is the “Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party” (CCP), and its stated reasons to exist — according to the committee chairman — aren’t subtle: “Restore supply chains and end critical economic dependencies on China; strengthen the military; end the CCP’s theft of American personal data and intellectual property; and Contrast the CCP’s techno-totalitarian state with the values of the Free World.”

Tuesday’s hearings on Ukraine had a slightly more partisan edge, but there were questions from both sides of the aisle about the size, scope and accountability when it comes to U.S. support to Kyiv.

Taken together, the hearings offered a portrait of the new Congress’ worldview, and they sent clear signals to the White House: Future support for the Ukrainian resistance will go under a congressional microscope, and any engagement with China is likely to be criticized or viewed with suspicion — or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new China committee: “Existential struggle”

In the case of China, a change in approach was apparent before the hearings even started. The Select Committee on China views itself as a necessary check on what it sees as dangerous aggression from Beijing on almost every front — and a rebuke of past U.S. policy that its members say has been too soft.

Anyone in doubt of the core point need only have watched the video that played once the hearing was gaveled to order — a slickly-produced review of China’s excesses, from the Cultural Revolution to the 1989 massacre at Tiananmen Square, the crackdowns in Tibet and Xinjiang to a retrenchment of democracy and civil society in Hong Kong. It was a prosecutorial piece, presented in a way that echoed the videos played at the Jan. 6 hearings, and it set the tone for the three hours that followed.

“We may call this a ‘strategic competition,’ but it’s not a polite tennis match,” said Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, the committee’s Republican chairman. “This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century.”

Gallagher castigated China for its “tech-powered dystopia”; H.R. McMaster, former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, called China a greater threat to freedom than the Soviet Union; and one of McMaster’s former deputies, the China expert Matt Pottinger, called China’s Communist Party “the Harry Houdini of Marxist-Leninist regimes.”

“China’s Communist leaders are masters at disguising their true intentions,” Pottinger said, “but the magic is fading. There’s really no excuse anymore for being fooled about Beijing’s intentions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As for bipartisanship, there was Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s top Democrat, who was only slightly less harsh in his assessment.

“The CCP has, among other things, strengthened its authoritarian control at home, including engaging in a genocide of the Uyghur people. The CCP has funded a massive military buildup threatening its neighbors, including Taiwan, and it has pursued economic and trade policies that flat out undermine our economy.”

There were calls for restrictions on TikTok for national security reasons (TikTok’s parent company is Chinese), a weaning of U.S. economic dependence on China and greater support for Taiwan. The spy balloon and recent allegations that the covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory got only scant mention.

The Biden administration has already been forceful in many of these areas. Biden’s signature pieces of legislation in 2022 were presented as bills to improve American infrastructure and its high-tech sector, but both were loaded with punitive measures against Chinese industry. The White House has taken a tough line on Taiwan, been vocal about China’s human rights abuses and, of course, the U.S. shot down that spy balloon.

There were no dissenting voices in Tuesday’s hearing, save for the pair of protesters who interrupted McMaster’s testimony. They held signs saying, “China is not our enemy” and shouted, “we need cooperation, not competition.”

Far from the hearing room, there are concerns about the collateral damage.

It has been a longtime article of faith in Washington that critical issues ranging from climate change to the global economy to food security and public health will all suffer if the U.S.-China relationship deteriorates. And that’s before one considers the nightmarish effects that direct conflict with China would bring — over Taiwan or anything else.

It wasn’t long ago that Donald Trump professed his “love” for Xi Jinping, and as recently as November, Joe Biden held a meeting with Xi that appeared to bring a thaw to the relationship. Nearly lost in the vitriol of Tuesday’s hearing was the fact that the two economies remain deeply intertwined; indeed, as Grid reported last month, trade between the two countries hit at an all-time high in 2022.

Now the atmosphere in Washington — the Select Committee being only the most extreme example — has left almost no room for dialogue. On Tuesday, the Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hasn’t spoken with his Chinese counterpart in more than three months, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his much-awaited trip to China in the midst of the balloon incident.

At some point, the committee may produce some effective bipartisan policy, and at some point Secretary Blinken will presumably reschedule his visit to Beijing. But if expectations were low before the balloon was shot down — and before the House spent several hours attacking China’s government — they will be negligible now.





ADVERTISEMENT

Support for Ukraine — not so fast?

The House hearings on Ukraine were more nuanced; concerns about the speed of weapons deliveries were mingled with questions about accountability and the monitoring of sophisticated U.S. weaponry that has gone to the Ukrainian resistance.

But at least some of the debate in the Tuesday hearings — there were several — cannot have made for easy listening in Kyiv.

Congress has passed $113 billion worth of military and economic assistance for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. It’s a staggering figure, and some lawmakers — even those who are in favor of assisting Kyiv — are uncomfortable with it.

“The subcommittee needs to hear what Ukraine’s critical needs are and how we can expedite delivery of equipment,” Ken Calvert, R-Calif., chair of the House Defense Spending Committee, said at his committee’s hearing Tuesday. “The subcommittee will not be writing blank checks. In order to receive funding, there should be a plan and the details required to justify the need for funding … American taxpayers deserve no less.”

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., a supporter of aid to Ukraine, voiced a different concern Tuesday — what he said was a lack of clarity about the overall strategic aims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oversight is about more than just accounting. … It’s about ensuring the administration is setting strategic goals and implementing a policy to achieve them,” Rogers said at his own committee hearing. He added a shot aimed at the White House: “Since the beginning, the president has been overly worried that giving Ukraine what it needs to win would be too escalatory.”

Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, asked Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch whether the administration could assure the committee that U.S. weapons were going to the intended recipients in Ukraine.

“Mr. Storch, you’re our watchdog,” Gaetz said. “Ukraine has a corruption problem, right?”

Storch acknowledged the overall problem but said there had been no known cases of weapons shipments that had gone to the wrong people.Others raised questions about shifting goalposts on the battlefield.

The Biden administration has often said that decisions about Ukraine must be made by the Ukrainians. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, asked Tuesday whether the U.S. should support Ukraine’s goal of retaking Crimea — which Russia has occupied since 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m afraid that our goals in general and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s goals may not be aligned.”

Beyond the calls for more accountability and transparency vis-à-vis the goals of the aid, nothing firm was decided in the Ukraine hearings. But it seems clear that future requests for multibillion-dollar pledges of aid will, at a minimum, come under new levels of scrutiny; some may get delayed or shut down. It’s hard to know for sure, given the fluid nature of the war and the fact that Ukraine can still count many strong and powerful supporters — both in the House and the Senate.

If the war had a defined end date, this wouldn’t matter much. But given that nearly all the current assessments suggest the conflict may stretch into 2024 or beyond — and that Vladimir Putin shows no signs of relenting on any front — such debates in Washington will become increasingly relevant and critical for Ukraine.

Many analysts believe Putin is banking on exactly that — that for all the support to date, and all the praise lavished upon Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at some point real support may begin to fray.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.