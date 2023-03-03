Inside the battle for Bakhmut: World in Photos

Not long ago, Bakhmut was an eastern Ukrainian city of some 70,000 people, known for its salt mines and sparkling wines. Today, Bakhmut is known as the site of a brutal, monthslong battle — and fewer than 10,000 people remain.
As of Friday afternoon, Russian troops and mercenaries are by several accounts closing in on the capture of the city. Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west from the city, and Ukrainians were digging new trenches for defensive positions. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the privately run Wagner Group, spoke via video from just outside Bakhmut to say that his men had shut off virtually all routes into and out of the city for Ukrainian forces. “Wagner units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, there is only one road left,” Prigozhin said. “Give them a chance to leave the city, it is practically surrounded.”
These photos offer views of the besieged city from the air and up close on the ground: praying and caring for the wounded; humanitarian aid centers that offer shelter, food and phone chargers; the daily work of repairing windows shattered by shell fire; evacuations; and Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches outside the city.
The capture of Bakhmut would be a significant boost for Russian morale; the Russians have not won any battlefield victories in months. But as Grid has reported, the strategic value of Bakhmut (or what’s left of the city) is questionable.