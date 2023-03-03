Inside the battle for Bakhmut: World in Photos

Not long ago, Bakhmut was an eastern Ukrainian city of some 70,000 people, known for its salt mines and sparkling wines. Today, Bakhmut is known as the site of a brutal, monthslong battle — and fewer than 10,000 people remain.

As of Friday afternoon, Russian troops and mercenaries are by several accounts closing in on the capture of the city. Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west from the city, and Ukrainians were digging new trenches for defensive positions. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the privately run Wagner Group, spoke via video from just outside Bakhmut to say that his men had shut off virtually all routes into and out of the city for Ukrainian forces. “Wagner units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, there is only one road left,” Prigozhin said. “Give them a chance to leave the city, it is practically surrounded.”

These photos offer views of the besieged city from the air and up close on the ground: praying and caring for the wounded; humanitarian aid centers that offer shelter, food and phone chargers; the daily work of repairing windows shattered by shell fire; evacuations; and Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches outside the city.

The capture of Bakhmut would be a significant boost for Russian morale; the Russians have not won any battlefield victories in months. But as Grid has reported, the strategic value of Bakhmut (or what’s left of the city) is questionable.

The horrors of the Bakhmut battle are not.

An aerial view from video footage shows destruction during fighting in the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday.

Newly made trenches cut through a field in Nykyforivka, Ukraine, on Thursday.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Brigade prepares to fire targets from a mobile howitzer outside of Bakhmut on Tuesday.

Ukrainian servicemen load a 152mm shell into a Msta-B howitzer to fire towards Russian positions, near the front-line town of Bakhmut on Thursday.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a Msta-B howitzer toward Russian positions, near Bakhmut on Thursday.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 80th Brigade fire targets from a mobile howitzer outside of Bakhmut on Tuesday.

A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a truck in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on Monday.

Doctors observe a patient injured by shrapnel at the civilian healthcare unit in Kostiantynivka on Tuesday.

The emergency medical team takes a man to the emergency room at Hospital N5 in Kostiantynivka on Thursday.

A doctor helps prepare the ambulance for a referral at Hospital N5 in Kostiantynivka on Thursday.

An elderly woman looks on at a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut on Monday.

Ukrainians rest and check their phones at a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut on Monday.

An emergency medical team helps a wounded man exit the van in which he was evacuated to Hospital N5 in the city of Kostiantynivka on Thursday.

A bus with civilians drives through a street in Kostiantynivka on Monday.

Family members embrace as a man prepares to board an evacuation bus on Tuesday from Chasiv Yar, Ukraine.