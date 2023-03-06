How U.S. gun violence frightens international students and parents

It’s an all-too-familiar series of events: A gunman opens fire in a school or mall or market somewhere in the United States. Hours later, the stories of those who perished flash on the news: innocents all, caught up in senseless acts of violence as they went about their days.

In other parts of the world, the news is often reported with a mix of shock and bewilderment. Following last year’s shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, the Dutch newspaper NRC wrote that such tragedies have become “a ritual, to which America is more accustomed than any other nation.” Spain’s leading newspaper El País struck a similar note. “Mass shootings are such an essential part of US life they have their own rules.” And last month, after a particularly horrific weekend in the United States, China’s People’s Daily reported that “deadly weekend shootings reflect again persistent gun violence in U.S.” The story went on to note what it called “the insurmountable problem of gun violence in the country.”

Such reports are amplified when a native of the country is among the casualties. That’s a rarity — but an Indian graduate student was killed in a holdup in Kansas City, Missouri; a teenager from Pakistan was among eight students fatally shot in a Texas high school; and in last month’s rampage at Michigan State University, two students from China were critically wounded.

In a statement following the Michigan State attack, the Chinese consulate in Chicago warned Chinese people in the U.S. to “pay close attention to the local security situation, further raise risk awareness, [and] strengthen safety precautions and self-protection.”

Overall, the spate of incidents and steady global coverage paint a picture — exaggerated in some cases, but rarely wholly inaccurate — of a nation where gun violence is a constant threat to Americans and foreign visitors alike. And given the number of incidents on school campuses, U.S. educators and admissions officials are worried that the epidemic of gun violence may move international students to turn elsewhere.

“It’s time we accept the fact that mass shootings in the US are an #intled [international education] issue,” William Gertz, chairman of the American Institute for Foreign Study, tweeted in November, following a week that saw seven mass shootings.

Gertz noted what he described as a “slow drip, not yet a torrent” of international students deciding to go to safer countries.

“It is a question that parents ask — how safe is the U.S.?” said Manish Gade, who runs an educational consultancy in the northern Indian town of Kota, in Rajasthan. Kota isn’t any ordinary town; over the years, it has become a hub for “cram schools” or “coaching institutes,” as they are known locally, places that attract thousands of teenagers who come to prepare for college entrance exams. Estimates peg the size of Kota’s coaching industry at around $500 million annually. And while many students go with an eye on domestic colleges, several apply to international institutions — including in the U.S.

“We help with the selection of colleges and with applications,” Gade told Grid. When it comes to the U.S., he said, “parents are naturally worried, because they see what’s on the news,” especially when they have no previous experience of visiting the country. “You come from a small town and you don’t know anything about America, so you ask these questions.”

Grid spoke to experts and analyzed survey data to gauge the levels of concern and the ways in which gun violence may impact decision-making for international students and their families. Beyond that, there are other ways these tragedies play out internationally, as people look at the United States and ask: How can this be happening, again and again?

What the surveys show

Recent surveys and anecdotal accounts suggest that students are increasingly factoring in safety issues when they consider coming to the U.S.

In 2019, when gun violence was less frequent that it is now, the education nonprofit World Education Services (WES) conducted a wide-ranging survey of international students who were already in the United States. Nearly 2 in 5 students said they were worried about gun violence in their local American community; a quarter said they had this concern on their own campus. (The number shot up to around 40 percent when the institution in question was located in a city.)

In the wake of the survey, WES, which works closely with international students, issued a report under the heading “Dismantling the Lethal Threat to International Enrolment,” which warned American colleges that they had to tackle the subject head-on, lest it “slow future enrolment.”

According to Paul Schulmann, director of product market research at WES, the survey had initially been intended to gauge whether U.S. higher education was meeting the needs of international students; gun violence was only one of many elements in the research.

“It was a very small part of the study, but it really stood out as we were analyzing the data,” Schulmann told Grid. The issue of gun violence, he said, was clearly “the elephant in the room” for students considering higher education in the U.S.

Other surveys have produced similar findings. The Institute for International Education found that on a list of concerns, the physical safety of students on U.S. campuses had jumped from 12 percent in 2016 to 44 percent less than three years later. And a 2020 survey by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that as many as 34 percent of international undergrads felt unsafe in the U.S.; among graduate students, the figure was only slightly lower (29 percent).

A student from Mauritius told the WES: “Anyone can have access to a gun in the U.S. … I could be a victim of a shooting.” Another — from China — told the UCLA researchers: “People could have guns on their own in this country, and I never know what could happen. I don’t dare to have cash with me, nor to have conflicts with anyone. I seldom walk outside campus after 10:00 pm. However, none of these would be a concern to me back in China.”

It’s not just students. The polling firm Morning Consult dug into the attitudes of Chinese travelers in general and found that 93 percent of adults interested in visiting the U.S. were chiefly concerned about one issue: gun violence. And all those who mentioned gun violence said it was enough of a worry for them to consider another destination instead.

What foreign governments say

In the U.S., State Department travel warnings tend to be reserved for countries in the grip of war or terrorism or violent political unrest. Lately, the U.S. itself has been the subject of warnings issued by other nations — thanks to the spate of gun violence.





Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and New Zealand are among those countries that — while not expressly discouraging travel to the U.S. — have warned their citizens to be aware of the situation.

Japanese authorities now warn travelers that “one of the main security concerns in the United States is gun crime”; authorities in New Zealand tell prospective visitors to the U.S. that “there is a higher incidence of violent crime and firearm possession than in New Zealand. In many states, it is legal for United States citizens to openly carry firearms in public.”

The United States’ geopolitical adversaries have gone much further, using the incidents of gun violence to attack the U.S. more broadly.

Following a shooting in Michigan last month, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a report “revealing the truth and facts of the rampant U.S. gun violence,” as the state-owned Global Times newspaper put it. The report went on to argue that “in recent years, driven by its simmering domestic conflicts such as racial problems, the US is in the midst of a massive gun-buying boom that shows no signs of abating.”

And after last year’s Uvalde shooting, in which 19 children and two adults were killed, the event became a subject at a foreign ministry briefing.

“The U.S. government is callous about the systemic violation of the human rights of American people,” Wang Wenbin, the foreign ministry spokesperson, said. “But in the meantime, it has been keen on wantonly attacking other countries and grossly interfering in their internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. This fully indicates that the U.S.’s claim to champion human rights is nothing but hypocritical rhetoric and empty talk.”

The government messages have resonated across Chinese society. In January, after two shootings in California, Chinese social media exploded with fear and fury. There were hundreds of posts and comments with messages like these: “You’re next on the American wheel of fortune,” and “It’s too dangerous outside, we’d better go back [to China].”

A similar tack has been taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who never misses an opportunity to criticize the U.S. for everything from openness to the LGBTQ community to its support for what Russia calls the “Nazis” in Ukraine. In 2021, following his first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, Putin deflected questions about Russia’s human rights record by talking about the United States’ gun problem.

“You can hardly open your mouth before being shot dead,” Putin said. “Look at American streets. People are getting killed there. … You can get a bullet in the neck.”

Convincing the students: It’s still safe to come

Given the drumbeat of global news coverage about gun violence, and official warnings from foreign governments, how does a U.S. university counter the narrative?

For starters, with a reality check.

Admissions officers told Grid that they often highlight the low likelihood that any one campus will be targeted or that a foreign student will be the victim of any particular incident. But they also acknowledge that such statistical arguments aren’t likely to assuage an anxious student — and even less so an anxious parent. By several accounts, the subject of campus security — which was hardly discussed a decade ago — now arises almost constantly, and university officials must be prepared to answer questions about protective measures and campus safety more generally.

One admissions officer who oversees international applications for a liberal arts college (and who spoke on the condition of anonymity), told Grid he now expects the subject to come up in meetings with prospective students.

“This is an issue that gets raised pretty regularly,” he said. “They hear about it, they read about, so it’s not surprising that many people have questions about it. There are kids — smart kids — who clearly think everyone in the U.S. carries a gun.”

Gertz, the AFIS head, told PIE News, a specialist publication covering the international education sector, that “parents of our students ask more questions than the students themselves. We cover gun safety in our orientations with students and host families.”

The challenge lies not only in the sheer number of mass shootings in the U.S. but in the gun culture in general. Among countries that send the most students to American colleges — China, India and South Korea — gun ownership is extremely rare. Meanwhile, recent studies have found that Americans own more than 40 percent of all firearms that are in civilian hands.

PIE quoted Grace Zhu, China branch director at Bonard, which conducts research on student housing, saying that the issue is particularly pronounced for families in China.

“We have seen more and more media reports about violent crimes,” Zhu said. “This situation has prompted discussion among the American Chinese community as well as criticism of the American gun control policy.”

A recent survey of Chinese families conducted by Bonard found that 57 percent of parents and 46 percent of students were concerned about crime in the U.S.

“If safety issues cannot be better addressed, the U.S. will definitely lose out on the Chinese market,” Zhu said.

The data suggests that for now, the draw of higher education in the U.S. outweighs the fears. But as the shootings continue, it gets harder for university officials to dismiss the risk.

Gade, the Indian education consultant, noted that Australia, another major market for international students, had suffered a steep drop in applicants from India following a series of attacks against Indian students. The violence never approached the frequency of attacks in the U.S., but they prompted an Indian government advisory that warned students against traveling alone at late hours or carrying too much cash.

“Many people decided to avoid Australia,” Gade told Grid. In the two years that followed the attacks, Indian enrollment at Australian universities fell from around 26,000 to 10,000.

The lesson is relevant for the U.S., Gade told Grid; concerns about violence can easily change the minds of prospective students and their families.

“It can be very damaging,” Gade said. “You can only say so much to a concerned parent — they see things on television, and then you cannot just tell them to ignore what’s on the news.”

Mariana Labbate and Cleo Li-Schwartz contributed reporting. Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.