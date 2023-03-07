Why joining NATO and EU are life or death issues for many Ukrainians

The prospect of Ukrainian membership in Europe’s two most important multinational institutions — the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — has been a source of friction between Moscow and Kyiv since the days when Vladimir Putin was a minor St. Petersburg functionary and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a teenager.

As with other formerly Communist countries, for Ukraine, both organizations symbolize the aspiration to firmly leave Moscow’s orbit behind. The Kremlin has long been hostile to NATO and EU expansion into Eastern Europe generally, but Ukraine in particular has been a red line given its close cultural ties to Russia and historical role as a buffer between Russia and the West. Both NATO, and to a significant but less-discussed extent the EU, played a significant role in Putin’s justification for his campaign to seize Ukrainian territory and force its government into submission.

In truth, though, it hasn’t just been Russia keeping Ukraine out of these organizations. Leaders in Washington and Brussels, though sympathetic to Ukraine’s aspirations to formally join the West, have often cast a skeptical eye on its problems with corruption and the rule of law, and its stark political divisions.

But as with so much else, the war has changed perceptions of Ukraine. Long viewed as a sympathetic but struggling crisis zone, the country is now often described by Western leaders as the epitome of Western, democratic values in a struggle against Russian tyranny.

That change has translated into an unprecedented level of support for Ukraine from both the EU and NATO. And the prospect of increased Ukrainian integration into these organizations, NATO in particular, has been raised as a possible inducement to get Kyiv to negotiate an end to the war. Meanwhile, the war itself has left Zelenskyy and millions of his compatriots believing that membership in those institutions is a logical next step.

But none of that mean Kyiv’s dreams of membership will be realized any time soon. And that reality has the potential to bring tension to the otherwise rock-solid relationship between Ukraine and the West.

Why the EU matters

While the prospect of NATO expansion got the most attention in the lead-up to last year’s full-scale invasion, it was arguably the EU question that originally sparked this crisis. In 2013, then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, under heavy Russian pressure, reversed course from a plan to sign a political association agreement with the EU. That sparked mass protests by pro-European demonstrators in Ukraine that ultimately forced him from power; and it was Yanukovych’s ouster that prompted Putin to order the annexation of Crimea and initial invasion of Eastern Ukraine. Given this history, it was somewhat odd last summer to hear Putin say that unlike NATO, “we have no objections” to Ukraine joining the EU. It seemed as if a whole lot of strife could have been avoided had he come to that position nine years ago.

EU membership would give Ukrainian citizens and businesses increased access to European markets and investment. It would be an enormous boon to the nation’s economy, and it’s an understandable aspiration for a country that was struggling financially even before the war and all its devastation. The EU also grants its members certain defense guarantees, though not as ironclad as those promised by NATO.

During a recent visit to Brussels, Zelenskyy made his latest and perhaps most emotional appeal yet for Ukrainian membership in the EU, saying “we need it this year. When I say this year, I mean this year. Two, zero, twenty-three.”

That’s almost certainly not going to happen. Ukraine officially applied for EU membership a week after last year’s invasion and was given official candidate status, along with Moldova, in June. That in itself was an unprecedently fast timeline, but it doesn’t mean full membership is coming any time soon. The last country to join the EU, Croatia, waited 10 years from the time it applied until Brussels judged that it met the Union’s standards — standards that cover areas from rule of law to economic policies to labor rules and environmental regulations. Despite the trauma of the war, EU leaders have shown no signs that they’re willing to fast-track Ukraine’s membership, particularly given that several aspiring members, including Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, are also ahead of Ukraine in the line to join. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said there are “no rigid timelines” for Ukraine’s membership.

That’s not to suggest Ukraine’s unusual case for membership hasn’t resonated in Brussels. “Ukraine is the only country where people are dying because they wanted to be members of the European Union,” a senior EU official said to Grid. Nonetheless, the official said, Ukraine still needs to make “difficult reforms that require constitutional changes, changes in the legislation.”

Given the bureaucratic hurdles involved in getting EU membership — daunting even for the most stable of countries — it might seem odd that this remains such a priority for the Ukrainian government, considering everything else it has on its plate. As Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Grid, “Ukraine is just trying to survive as a state. Things like tanks and shells and macroeconomic assistance would seem to be higher on the hierarchy of needs than regulatory alignment around tomato paste or lawn mower sound emissions or that kind of thing.”

But Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, told Grid that for a nation at war, the EU accession process is about a lot more than these pedestrian issues. “More than 91 percent of Ukrainian people support European aspirations for Ukraine,” she said. “It causes a lot of positive energy for people and for the armed forces and it sends a clear signal to our people that Europe stands with Ukraine, and that after the war, we will stand together forever.”

Stefanishyna argued that rather than being a distraction from the war effort, the EU accession process has helped spur long-needed reforms and initiatives that will help keep the country afloat. She pointed to recent efforts to restructure ports on the Danube River to bring them into alignment with European waterways, a process that has made this river a “major artery” for European imports since the war broke out.

Not all measures will be so uncontroversial. Shortly before his recent Brussels trip, Zelenskyy announced a major new anti-corruption campaign, dismissing a slew of officials and placing others under investigation. The crackdown was widely seen as a measure to reassure European leaders that progress is being made on some of the issues that have long given them pause about Ukraine.

Even if the membership process drags on far longer than Zelenskyy is demanding, the war has clearly changed perceptions of his country among EU governments, as demonstrated by the regular parade of heads of state making the long and arduous train trip to Kyiv to see him. It makes political sense that Zelenskyy would want to push his country’s membership bid as far as he possibly can at a time when sympathy for Ukraine is at its highest.

The NATO question hasn’t gone away

In the lead-up to last year’s invasion, the topic of Ukrainian membership in NATO dominated the global conversation as Putin pushed for guarantees from Western leaders that Ukraine would never be admitted to the alliance. In truth, though Ukraine was given assurances way back in 2008 that it would be granted membership one day, there was little prospect of that actually happening any time soon, as leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden made clear.

As with membership in the EU, joining the flagship trans-Atlantic security alliance has been a Ukrainian aspiration since independence, but even as NATO expanded into other countries in what was once the Soviet sphere of influence in Eastern Europe, Ukraine was kept at a distance, owing in part to its internal challenges and in part to Russian sensitivities.

The core component of NATO’s founding charter is its mutual defense guarantee, Article 5, which holds that all members will treat an attack on any member state as an attack against all. Particularly after Russia annexed Crimea and sent troops into Eastern Ukraine in 2014, governments were not eager to extend this guarantee to a country that was already in a state of low-grade armed conflict.





In the weeks following the 2022 invasion, Zelenskyy acknowledged that membership was unlikely, and pushed for other security guarantees. “For years we heard about the apparently open door [to NATO], but have already also heard that we will not enter there, and these are truths and must be acknowledged,” he said last March.

That stance changed last September after Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Zelenskyy responded by formally applying for “accelerated accession” to NATO. At the time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg backed Ukraine’s right to apply and affirmed that the alliance was still open to new members, but also made clear that Ukraine shouldn’t expect a fast track to membership. Given that NATO is having a hard time even getting all its members to approve the application of Sweden and Finland — two of the most peaceful and stable countries on Earth — it’s almost unthinkable that it would quickly extend security guarantees to a country currently in a state of full-scale war.

In recent days, there’s been increasing talk of NATO devising some sort of pact with Ukraine that could provide the country security assurances without going as far as full-scale membership with the all-important Article 5 guarantee. At the recent Munich Security Conference, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reportedly pushing a proposal that would grant Ukraine access to a much wider range of NATO weaponry after the war ends — a different kind of NATO support. Sunak wants the alliance to take up the proposal at its annual meeting in July. According to the Wall Street Journal’s reporting, European governments including the U.K., France, and Germany see this idea as a way of encouraging the Ukrainians to begin peace talks with Russia later this year.

Stefanishyna told Grid that Ukraine has no interest in agreeing to territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for security guarantees from NATO.

“There’s no way that Ukrainian people would be able to accept any concessions which would legitimize Russian aggression,” she said. “I don’t think this is in the interest of any party, including NATO itself.”

She said that full, formal NATO membership remained Ukraine’s goal, but that “while we are finding political consensus on the timing and on the format of membership, security guarantees should be provided for Ukraine,” including measures to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capacity and increase the interoperability of NATO and Ukrainian equipment.

To a large extent this is already happening. As Ukraine’s Soviet-era stocks have dwindled over the course of the long war, the country is increasingly relying on NATO-standard weapons and ammunition. Western countries have also stepped up training programs for Ukrainian soldiers, deepening ties between the militaries. These links may be deeper than has been publicly acknowledged. As The Washington Post recently reported, the U.S. is even providing detailed targeting information for Ukrainian rocket strikes.

As Zelenskyy put it when he announced Ukraine’s application in September, “De facto, we have already made our way to NATO.”

What it means to be European

Ukraine may have failed thus far to win entry into either alliance, but it’s abundantly clear that the war has dramatically changed European perceptions of the country. It’s hard to imagine, in today’s political climate, that after the EU and Ukraine signed the controversial association agreement back in 2014, it was put to voters in the Netherlands as a referendum and rejected by 61 percent of the voters.

“Before the war started, I think many Europeans’ mental image of Ukraine was as a sort of buffer state between Europe and Russia. They wanted to help it become more independent and democratic, but it wasn’t mentally seen as being part of the same community,” said the ECFR’s Leonard. Today, by contrast, “Ukraine is seen as the most emotionally laden expression of what it means to be free, to be European.”

