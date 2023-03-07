In many other parts of the world, it wouldn’t be controversial: retirement with generous government benefits at the age of 64. In France, a planned policy to raise the retirement age to 64 (from 62) is sparking major social unrest.

On Tuesday, in perhaps the most profound show yet of fury over the proposed changes, hundreds of thousands of trade union workers and ordinary French citizens went on strike and held demonstrations across the country. Among other things, they managed to halt most railway traffic, shutter schools, delay air travel and disrupt deliveries of fuel from oil refineries.

The issue at hand isn’t complicated: The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has said — with the support of many economists — that France cannot afford to continue providing retirement benefits at the earlier age. Macron has been working for years to reform the country’s pension system, which faces a projected annual deficit of more than $10 billion. The government has argued the system needs reform to keep it solvent, and an ever-growing population of 60-and-over citizens has made the current benefits unsustainable.

Thus far, those arguments have done little to tame the opposition. “Let’s bring France to a halt!” a coalition of unions said in a statement Tuesday that called the reforms “unacceptable and useless.” A recent survey found that roughly two-thirds of the public support the protests.

In these photos, a portrait of the demonstrators: rail workers, bus drivers and university students, and thousands of other people taking to the streets in the country’s largest cities — from Marseille to Toulouse, Nice to Bordeaux, and of course in Paris, where even the Eiffel Tower was shut down.

In a sense, France’s issue is an extreme case of a dilemma governments in many parts of the world are facing: namely, how to provide for the elderly when the proportion of elderly is rising fast, in much of Europe and East Asia in particular. As for France, it’s not clear where all this will lead; the opposition is diverse and strident, and the government has said it cannot and will not relent.

People take part in a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests.

A digital billboard displays a message reading "Due to a strike, Eiffel Tower closed, Esplanade is open, we apologize" at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday.

People take part in a demonstration in Bordeaux, France, on Tuesday.

Police take to the street as they protest outside the police station of Roubaix, France, on Tuesday.

Bus drivers of State-owned RATP, which operates the greater Paris transport system, burn flares behind a banner reading in French "on March 7, let's block everything until withdrawal" on a bridge above Paris' ring road "Le Peripherique" in Paris on Tuesday.

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Bordeaux on Tuesday.

CGT unionists take part in a "filtering operation" at the Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday.

CGT unionists take part in a demonstration on the Vieux Port (Old Harbour) in Marseille, France, on Tuesday.

People take part in a demonstration in Marseille on Tuesday.

People take part in a demonstration in Nice, France, on Tuesday.

A man wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a demonstration in Nice on Tuesday.

French rail operator SNCF unionists take part in a general meeting to vote for a renewal of the strike at the Matabiau railway station in Toulouse on Tuesday.

People take part in a demonstration in Nice on Tuesday.

A demonstrator is surrounded by tear gas during a demonstration in Rennes, France, on Tuesday.