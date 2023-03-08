Who are the Taliban? A Grid No Dumb Questions Video

The Taliban have been known for decades as a force for extremism — often implemented with violence, and all too often to devastating effect. But for a group that has caused as much damage as the Taliban have — to Afghanistan, the region and, in an indirect way, to the United States — the Taliban aren’t that well known or understood. Hence a good subject for an episode of “No Dumb Questions.”

Grid Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar is our guide this week, for something of a recent history lesson. The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan during the 1990s, and in addition to the mayhem they imposed in Afghanistan, and the terrible impact they had for Afghan women and girls in particular, they also provided haven for terrorists. The Taliban may not have had the intent or capability to attack the West, but it was in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan that al-Qaeda leaders took shelter — Osama bin Laden among them — and mapped their plans for the devastating attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

As Kumar notes, the Taliban became known soon after the Soviet Union ended its occupation of Afghanistan. The name derives from the word for “student” — “talib” — and the Taliban have long styled themselves as students and proponents of a strict form of Sharia Islamic law. Kumar also looks at what might be called “Taliban 2.0″ — the regime that returned to power in Afghanistan after the U.S. left and the U.S.-backed government collapsed in 2021. And whatever hopes the world had for a gentler, tamer version of Taliban rule were dashed at almost every turn.

