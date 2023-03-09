Russia’s biggest celebrities are taking sides on the war in Ukraine

Imagine that Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and a dozen other stars had quit Hollywood and left the United States. Now picture Madonna, Jay-Z, Bob Dylan and other legends of American music emigrating to other countries. Imagine that Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert had vanished, popular Broadway musicals were closed and many of the country’s bestsellers had disappeared from bookstores or were to be found in gray covers labeled “Foreign Agent.”

Now you have some idea of what has happened over the last year in Russia.

Among the hundreds of thousands (and by some estimates more than 1 million) people who have left Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, there are hundreds of boldface names — stars who have left to protest Vladimir Putin and his war. And there are almost as many who have stayed and reaped the benefits of being celebrity supporters of the Kremlin.

Grid has reported on the overall divide that Putin’s invasion opened in Russian society. But the war has also led to a split among the country’s best known artists and influencers — those whom the great 19th century Russian poet Alexander Pushkin called “the rulers of thoughts.” This divide is a huge concern for the Russian government: Each of these people has millions of Russian fans. For those among them who are ready to support the war, the authorities are ready to offer everything — direct financial support, government grants, state awards, assistance in organizing concerts, lucrative projects on television. For the rest, they can expect to be labeled as traitors or foreign agents and to feel the full weight of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine put into service against them.

The moment of truth

Many of Russia’s best known artists declared themselves on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022 — the day Putin sent his troops into Ukraine — and they did so publicly.

The writer and satirist Viktor Shenderovich has been well known to Russians since the mid-1990s, when he created the television show “Puppets.” It was biting satire, it was hugely popular and it regularly ridiculed Putin and other top officials — a habit that ultimately led to Shenderovich’s exile from Russian broadcasting. In 2021, Shenderovich was labeled a “foreign agent,” a fabricated criminal case was initiated against him and he fled the country.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Shenderovich wrote on his Facebook page:

“This war is a derivative of one sick, hurt pride. And it is a crime committed by all of Russia. We are all partners. All of us who allowed this moth to grow into a dragon capable of destroying the world.”

On the same day, the bestselling science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky was just as harsh. “This is a fratricidal predatory war unleashed by a mad tyrant. Forgive us, Ukraine!”

Dozens of artists condemned the Kremlin from the moment the war began. Many who were still in Russia simply placed a Ukrainian flag or a “No to war!” banner on their social media profiles. Others posted emotional appeals to stop the war — and later erased those posts for fear of criminal prosecution. Many more signed an “Appeal of Russians to Compatriots” — a three-paragraph plea on Facebook that begins with the words “Russia’s war against Ukraine is a shame” and ends with a demand that Russia stop the war and a pledge of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

By the afternoon of Feb. 24, more than 100 representatives of the Russian cultural and intellectual elite had signed this appeal; in the days and weeks that followed, it was signed and shared by tens of thousands of Russians.

The Kremlin responds

The Kremlin’s answer was not long in coming, and it has not let up in the year since.

Any criticism of the “special military operation” or even use of the word “war” were criminalized in March 2022. But the regime knew from the beginning that it had a particularly thorny problem when the people criticizing the invasion were highly popular and influential Russians.

Kremlin-controlled troll factories rushed to harass disloyal celebrities on their social networks. Theaters fired actors and removed productions by legendary directors and playwrights. Universities cut ties with scholars who opposed the war and publishing houses canceled contracts with writers who had done the same. In June 2022, Glukhovsky, the science fiction author, was put on the federal wanted list in Russia on charges of “discrediting the Russian army,” and in October, he was added to the list of “foreign agents.”

Financially and psychologically, the country’s pop and rock stars who came out against the war have had perhaps the hardest time. Sold-out concerts have been canceled, often just a few hours before the scheduled start times.

Yuri Shevchuk, the cult Russian musician, poet and leader of the rock band DDT, is often described as “Russia’s Bruce Springsteen.” In May 2022, Shevchuk performed in the central Russian city of Ufa, with a population of over 1 million. He chose that moment to make his views known.

“The youth of Russia and Ukraine is dying again,” Shevchuk said from the stage. “Old people, women, children are dying for the sake of some Napoleonic plans of our Caesar, right? ‘Motherland,’ my friends, is not the president’s ass, which must be kissed all the time! ‘Motherland’ is an old beggar woman selling potatoes at a train station.”

The audience responded with applause.

Shevchuk’s comparison of the “motherland” to the president’s behind became an instantly viral meme on Russian social networks. And almost immediately after he uttered these words, police came to Shevchuk’s dressing room and forced him to sign a document admitting he had committed “an administrative violation for discrediting the Russian armed forces.” In fact, Shevchuk had said nothing about Russia’s armed forces. A few days later, his long-awaited and sold-out Moscow concert was canceled.





I called Shevchuk last June and invited him to perform in the U.S., where he has a large following of Russian-speaking fans.

“Yes, we have enough invitations to perform abroad, and this is nice,” Shevchuk told me. “But we must fight for peace — that is, play concerts for peace in Russia. In Israel, Latvia or America, everyone is for peace anyway, so there is no need to inspire anyone. Yes, it is difficult for us to play in Russia, even dangerous. But it’s necessary to talk with people about peace, about war, about life, about what is going on in our souls.”

But Shevchuk hasn’t been able to reach a Russian audience — at least not a live one. Since his “motherland” speech from the stage in Ufa, every one of Shevchuk’s concerts has been canceled. He’s still in Russia, but he now distributes new songs only via YouTube and various social networks. In February, Shevchuk scored a big hit on the Russian-language YouTube with an anti-war anthem called “Motherland, come back home!”

The popular Russian singer Maxim Pokrovsky, leader of the Nogu Svelo band, has been even more outspoken against the government — but he’s been firing his broadsides from the U.S. Pokrovsky moved to New York soon after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and he has openly supported the opposition politician Alexei Navalny. After Feb. 24, 2022, Pokrovsky released a series of songs that were harshly critical of Putin and the war. After that, he was no longer welcome in Russia.

I spoke to Pokrovsky recently. He said exile from Russia was a small price to pay. “Any politician, musician, writer and actor who has spoken out against the war and left the country will tell you the same thing,” he said. “I even watched my father’s funeral on Nov. 22 via WhatsApp, but I think it can’t be compared with what [Russian opposition leaders] Navalny, [Ilya] Yashin and many others who are now in prison have sacrificed … or what the Ukrainian refugees have lost and experienced. Not to mention those who were caught in the war in Mariupol, Bucha and beyond.”

In March 2022, the iconic recording artist Alla Pugacheva left Russia. “Iconic” may not do her justice; Pugacheva’s albums have sold more than 250 million copies, and she has won a long list of national honors. In the early days of the war, the Kremlin labeled her husband, the well-known comedian Maxim Galkin, a “foreign agent”; she expressed solidarity with her husband, condemned the war and asked to be placed on the list of “foreign agents” as well. And then she left.

Before the war, Pugacheva had sat at the pinnacle of Russian celebrity; she was often the woman the other stars wanted to be near. Soon after her departure, she became the subject of widespread personal attacks — from the government and from many fellow Russian stars. Margarita Simonyan, the chief Kremlin propagandist, took to the airwaves to criticize Pugacheva — and called Galkin “a homosexual who married an old woman for cover.”

Other celebrity critics of Putin’s war have refused to leave Russia. The 84-year-old film and theater legend Leah Akhedzhakova — winner of multiple awards and honors, including the highly-coveted title “People’s Artist of Russia” — condemned the war in its early days. She was fired from the Moscow Sovremennik Theater, where she performed many of her greatest roles.

“It’s terribly hard,” she told a Ukrainian reporter in March 2022. “And when I start talking with [friends in] Kyiv, I start to sob. … In my lifetime, the Ukrainians will definitely not forgive us. And I won’t forgive. Well, it’s like Germany 80 years ago. Hatred. There will be hatred toward us.”

Today Akhedzhakova — one more giant of Russian arts and culture — is unemployed and ostracized. But more than a year into the war, she remains in her country.

When the stars align with the Kremlin

Then there are the superstars who continue to support the war. It’s a substantial group, and not surprisingly, these people have had no issues with concerts or money or media appearances. If anything, they are more visible now — and some have been showered with awards from the state. For the Kremlin, these people have become valuable mouthpieces and counterweights to all the artists who have lambasted Putin and his war.

Among the first to welcome the invasion of Ukraine was a group of Russian pop stars.

Nikolai Baskov is a TV host and singer who has been compared to the great Welsh singer Tom Jones. On his Instagram on Feb. 25, 2022, Baskov said Russia’s invasion was in line with international law:

“The decision to conduct a special military operation was made in accordance with Art. 51 of Part 7 of the U.N. Charter,” he wrote, “which provides for the inalienable right to individual or collective self-defense.”

Baskov basically took Putin’s logic and ran with it. This wasn’t an act of Russian aggression, he argued; it was a peacekeeping mission aimed at ending a “genocide” and preventing an attack on Russia. “30 years of unprincipled deception of Russia by the West is over,” Baskov said. “The West does not want to recognize our rights, and Russia will never again agree to its opinion being ignored so that its citizens are considered second-class people.” It was as if the Kremlin had dictated his post.

Sergey Galanin, leader of the rock group Serga, joined the band (so to speak) of rockers helping to spread Putin’s false message that the war was a continuation of the heroic fight against Nazism in World War II.

“A lot of things remind me of the eve of the Great Patriotic War, the late 1930s and early 1940s, when all of Europe was against us,” Galanin said in a June 2022 interview. “I always remembered that fascism and Nazism are a product of Europe. Don’t forget it!”

But perhaps the true “rock star” for the Kremlin’s war has been the singer Yulia Chicherina. In 1999, she became famous for her provocative and highly popular songs; now, she goes to the front and sings for Russian soldiers. Last spring, Chicherina personally installed a “banner of victory” with Soviet symbols on the roof of the Security Service headquarters in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol soon after its capture by Russian troops.

In an October 2022 interview, Chicherina blamed the West for Russia’s troubles and said that thanks to the internet, “the Russians are in the zone of influence of the American colonial Center for Information and Psychological Operations, which whispers turmoil to gullible and irritable citizens.” Whatever that meant.

Perhaps the most-watched figure among Russian artists who support the war has been Nikita Mikhalkov, the iconic Russian director who won an Oscar for his 1994 film “Burnt by the Sun.” That film was widely considered a masterpiece for the way it exposed the cruelty of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. And yet here we are, with Putin marching directly in Stalin’s footsteps, and this great Russian filmmaker is marching in lockstep with the most outrageous Kremlin propaganda.

Mikhalkov backed the bogus theory that the U.S. had funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine, and in March 2022, he told an interviewer that Ukraine planned to use birds to launch a mass killing of Russians.

“Biological weapons were being prepared and tested on Ukrainian volunteers,” he said. “They calculated the trajectory of these birds through Russia. … This is an absolutely fascist attempt to exterminate the Slavic ethnic group in general.”

Break up the band

For at least one legendary Russian rock band, Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine have led to a final breakup.

Agatha Christie had been a powerhouse band for nearly four decades, dating to the Soviet era. Its leaders, the Samoilov brothers, had first diverged over politics back in 2014 after the Ukrainian Revolution. The younger brother Gleb went to perform in Kyiv; the elder Vadim went to Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, to support Russia-backed separatists.

After the start of the war, Gleb Samoilov remained silent while his brother Vadim began to speak loudly in favor of the invasion of Ukraine. He released the song “Za Donbas” (“For Donbas,” the region in eastern Ukraine), and he has performed the song in Russian-occupied territory.

“I support the military operation,” Gleb Samoilov wrote on his Instagram on the day the war began. “It was high time to start it.”

The pain of silence

It’s not clear that all those celebrities who favor the war do so for the sake of money or their career. Many appear sincere, believing (or perhaps wanting to believe) the Russian propaganda.

It’s also hard to know what to make of those who have remained in Russia and remained silent.

The popular Russian musician Vasily Goncharov, 38, who goes by the stage name Vasya Oblomov and bears a strong resemblance to Ed Sheeran, believes the majority of Russia’s cultural elite are against the war, even if they have stayed quiet about it. Goncharov has been writing songs for many years that ridicule both the authorities and Kremlin propaganda. Last year, he didn’t hesitate: He opposed Putin’s war immediately and moved from Russia to Los Angeles.

“Yes, a small bunch of mediocrity and sycophants, whose finest hour has long passed, began to profit from the situation with all their might,” he told me. “But most of the big artists remain silent, like most Russians. And their silence doesn’t mean support for the war.”

Meanwhile, I keep thinking that while all these celebrity dissenters — Shevchuk, Pokrovsky, Pugacheva and the rest — have been banned from performing, there are also millions of ordinary, non-boldface Russians who have, in effect, been “banned” from going to their shows and concerts. And the fact is that people have quietly accepted this — the way they quietly left Shevchuk’s concert, the one where he reminded them that “the ‘motherland’ is not the president’s ass.”

And I keep thinking: Those people could have raised their voices. They could have stayed at the venue. They could have supported Shevchuk in some way — after all, they had cheered his short speech. But they just went home. And while we all know how hard it is to speak out in Russia today, this, to me, is truly frustrating. Even painful.

