Who is Shamima Begum, the ex-ISIS bride fighting to return to the UK?

She has become a symbol and the object of fierce debate about terrorism and national security, migration and human rights. When a special court in Britain recently upheld a government decision to strip Shamima Begum, a 23-year-old woman now living in a refugee camp in Syria, of her British citizenship, it revived a fierce debate about all those issues — and turned Begum into something of a cause célèbre.

In 2015, Begum fled the U.K. with two other east London schoolgirls to join the Islamic State terror group, or ISIS, in Syria. She was only 15 years old. Begum joined thousands of recruits from other countries who were lured in different ways to the Syrian city of Raqqa, where ISIS had established a proto-state. Estimates put the number of Western women and girls among these recruits at around 550.

“She is not the only teenager from countries like Britain, France, the Netherlands, the U.S., etc., who were deceived into, coerced into, travel to Syria and Iraq around 2014-2015,” said Maya Foa, joint executive director of the U.K. human rights advocacy group Reprieve, which has worked with Begum’s legal team.

Begum was also not alone in deciding, years later, that she wanted to return home. Since the collapse of the so-called ISIS caliphate in 2017, some 360 British nationals who traveled to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS have come back to the U.K.

But Shamima Begum is still in Syria. And depending on who one believes, she is either a victim, a pawn in the terrible worlds of trafficking and terrorism — or a young woman who was an active and willing member of a terrorist organization and has shown no remorse for her actions.

Either way, this much is true: Begum has become the central figure in a media and political storm involving complex issues that divide opinion — not just in Britain but around the world.

Begum’s story: From straight-A student to ISIS bride

Born in Britain to parents of Bangladeshi heritage, Begum was a straight-A student in east London. The youngest of four siblings, she was, her father said, “modern and progressive” and resisted religious gatherings. “I didn’t notice anything abnormal in Shamima,” he said in a 2019 interview.

But as ISIS rose in prominence in 2014 and turned to the internet to find new recruits in the West, Begum was “groomed online” to give up her life in Britain, according to Foa.

“She was a child when she left. A British schoolgirl,” said Devyani Prabhat, a law professor at the University of Bristol who has followed the Begum case.

“She was ultimately trafficked into Syria and then trapped under ISIS for a number of years — trapped and abused,” Foa told Grid.

Begum and two friends traveled to Istanbul in early 2015. A recent BBC investigation concluded they were then taken into ISIS-controlled areas in Syria in February 2015 by a smuggler who was also working for Canadian intelligence. According to the BBC report and others, the smuggler moved people to Syria and then passed detailed information about them to the Canadian Embassy in Jordan. That revelation lent credibility to another strand in Begum’s story — that her tale wasn’t simply about a child lured by a terrorist organization but also that of a child who could and should have been stopped from ever reaching Syria. In other words, a story about the failure of Western governments and law enforcement agencies. (Britain and Canada have declined to comment on the BBC report.)

Within days of her arrival in Syria, still only 15, Begum married a Dutch convert to Islam who had become an ISIS fighter. He was 23. She gave birth to three children in Syria, all of whom died in their infancy as a result of malnutrition or illness.

In her years with ISIS, Begum was reported to have carried a rifle while working for the group’s “morality police”; she’s also been accused of working to recruit others to join ISIS. One report said she had sewn vests to be used by suicide bombers. In 2017, after her husband was accused of spying against ISIS, and as the ISIS operation itself began to collapse, the couple fled Raqqa for a small town in eastern Syria. Begum’s husband was ultimately forced to surrender to advancing Syrian forces who were fighting against ISIS. Later that year, U.S. and local forces retook Raqqa and broke up the ISIS proto-state. Begum wound up in a refugee camp.

The interview — what Begum said when she was found

These and other details of her time in Syria first emerged in 2019 when a British journalist found and interviewed Shamima Begum.

There were striking details in the interview. For one matter, while Begum said she wanted to return to the U.K. — she cited the squalor of the refugee camp as the main reason — she said she did not regret joining the terror group.

Begum acknowledged the brutality of ISIS’s rule and said she had seen it firsthand. She said that during her time in Raqqa, she had seen — but been unfazed by — “bins of beheaded heads.” She said the first “severed head” she saw “was from a captured fighter seized on the battlefield, an enemy of Islam.”

In other interviews around the same time, she equated terrorist attacks carried out in the U.K. and other countries with the campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Begum said she understood that British families had lost loved ones in such attacks and that they “weren’t fighting anyone. They weren’t causing any harm. But neither was I, and neither were the other women who are being killed right now back in [ISIS territory].”

In the end, she said, “I actually do support some British values, and I am willing to go back to the U.K. and settle back again and rehabilitate and that stuff.”





Perhaps unsurprisingly, her comments and initial lack of remorse — she changed her tone in subsequent interviews — kicked up a media firestorm in Britain. Even Begum’s father was critical of his daughter.

“If she at least admitted she made a mistake, then I would feel sorry for her, and other people would feel sorry for her,” he said in an interview at the time. “But she does not accept her wrong.”

Soon after Begum’s views were made public, then-British Interior Minister Sajid Javid said he would strip Begum of her citizenship. It was, he said, in the interest of the “public good.”

Referring to Begum and others who had traveled to Syria to join ISIS, Javid said, “They all supported a terrorist organization, and in doing so, they have shown they hate our country and the values we stand for.”

His decision had public support: In a Sky News poll, eight out of 10 Britons said Javid had been right to revoke her citizenship.

The controversy

But the government’s decision was controversial from the start. Some sympathized with a young woman who had been influenced by terrorists — or perhaps brainwashed — as a child. And whatever Begum had said or done, she was still a British citizen; many argued she should be allowed to return and be tried in Britain for any terror-related crimes instead of being simply barred from entering the country.

“No dignified self-governing state should abandon responsibility for its own citizens in this way, trying to dump them onto poorer countries with failed security arrangements,” Kenneth Macdonald, England’s former top prosecutor, said. “Mr. Javid’s behavior is a recipe for refugee chaos and moral cowardice of the worst sort.”

Javid and the British government justified their decision on two counts: Begum’s actions and comments made her a security risk; and a technicality of British laws regarding citizenship.

Under the law, the British government cannot render U.K. citizens stateless, regardless of their crimes or the gravity of the accusations against them. But the government argued that stripping Begum of her citizenship was legal because she had the benefit of another nationality: As the daughter of Bangladeshi parents, they said, she qualified for citizenship of that country. In other words, losing her British passport would not render her stateless.

From the Roj refugee camp in northern Syria, where she has lived for four years, Begum appealed the decision. Her lawyers argued that she had a right to stand trial in a British court and that she did not, in fact, hold Bangladeshi citizenship. Indeed, as the child of Bangladeshi parents, Begum would have held provisional Bangladeshi citizenship until age 21, and then only if she activated it. She never did, and she is now 23 years old.

Late last month, the British immigration court upheld the ruling stripping her of her citizenship and barring her from returning to the U.K. Although the judge accepted that there was “credible suspicion” that Begum had been trafficked into Syria, he determined that the government had been within its rights in blocking her return.

“British citizenship is not an absolute entitlement for everyone,” the judge wrote. “It can be removed by the secretary of state.” The judge also agreed that the ruling had not left her stateless — he endorsed the government’s view at the time of the initial ruling: that she was technically qualified to hold Bangladeshi citizenship.

For many, the British government’s decision is an example of a double standard — a point made in the wake of the tribunal’s ruling by Tim Farron, an opposition politician and former leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats.

“I understand the anger at her. … But if she was white, and she was called Sharon from Manchester … it wouldn’t even occur to the government to the take the passport off somebody who was ‘obviously British,’” he told the News Agents, a daily podcast, in February.

Other countries, including the U.S., have adopted a different approach — allowing citizens who have joined ISIS to return and then charging them for terrorism-related offenses. In the case of Begum’s husband, a Dutch national, the Dutch government has said they won’t assist his return to the country, but they won’t block him either. If he were to return, he would likely face a lengthy jail term for joining a terrorist organization.

“The U.S. and other security partners have all repatriated their nationals in the interest of national security,” Foa told Grid.

“The idea that leaving people in northeast Syria and stripping them of citizenship is a good national security response is not supported by evidence, it’s not supported by experts and it’s not supported by our allies.”

Begum’s legal team have said they will continue to press her case, something that Prabhat told Grid they could do by turning to the Court of Appeal, Britain’s second-highest court, and ultimately to its Supreme Court.

For now, Begum remains in the refugee camp in Syria. One item of good news for Begum: She was far from the epicenter of last month’s earthquake that did so much damage to other refugee camps in Syria.

“She will be stuck there unless there is a change in the British government’s position,” Foa told Grid.

If she does make it to the U.K., she will likely face a trial. And no matter what happens, Shamima Begum and her story will continue to polarize opinion — in Britain and beyond.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.