They called it a “Day of Disruption” — tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets Thursday to vent their anger over proposed changes to the country’s judicial system. It wasn’t the first such day; as Grid has reported, there have been a series of large-scale protests since the newly minted government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put forward proposals that would allow the government more control over who is named to the Supreme Court and reduce the power of the court itself.

Netanyahu’s government is as right-wing as any in Israel’s recent history, and the proposed changes are widely welcomed on the right. To the bill’s supporters, the Supreme Court has amassed too much power and too often rules in ways that counter the will of the majority. Opponents see the reforms as fundamentally dangerous to Israeli democracy, in that they would damage a crucial check on government excess.

Thursday’s protests disrupted traffic to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and the port of Haifa, and commerce in general. They also forced a delay and change of venue for visiting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s meetings with Israeli leaders. Meanwhile, the fury of the opposition is evident in these photos, most of which were taken along the Ayalon Highway, a main thoroughfare running through Tel Aviv. “Democracy under siege” was one rallying cry; others took more direct aim at Netanyahu himself. And Austin joined a chorus of U.S. and other foreign guests who have criticized the proposed measures, citing the importance of “checks and balances, and an independent judiciary.”

Also on Thursday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog asked the government to reconsider the package of reforms.

The proposal “is wrong, it tramples our democratic foundations,” Herzog said in an address to the nation. He went on warn that the measures risked bringing the country to “the point of no return.”

The reforms still face hurdles before implementation — not least, the potential political damage and even civil unrest that may lie ahead. For the moment, it seems clear that this “Day of Disruption” won’t be the last.

Israelis take part in the "Day of Resistance" rally to protest the Israeli government plan to introduce judicial changes in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.

A man holds a lit flame during a rally in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

