China's NPC takeaways include new leaders and a ‘Great Wall of Steel’

Xi Jinping — now formally in place for a historic third term as China’s president — closed a critical gathering of leaders Monday by stressing national security, “reasonable” economic growth, and what he refers to as the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

His speech marked the end of the “Two Sessions,” the annual gathering of the rubber stamp National People’s Congress and the nation’s top political advisory body. The meeting is always a platform for the nation’s leaders to broadcast their targets and vision for the coming years; over the past decade, that vision has increasingly been shaped by Xi and Xi alone.

As Jing Qian, the managing director of the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society, told Grid, “It was the first time for the past 10 years that Xi Jinping has the kind of freedom to arrange whoever he wants” to run the government.

At the Two Sessions gathering, Xi put those new leaders in place and gave them a road map for the country. If you have a sense of déjà vu, that’s because — as Grid reported last October — China first laid out a new roster of leaders then, at the Communist Party Congress. The Two Sessions was a kind of Act II; now Xi has been “elected” president and those leaders have been placed in new state positions to carry out his vision.

Beyond the formal elevation of Xi, cementing his place as one of the most powerful Chinese leaders in the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Two Sessions sent many important signals about China’s priorities this year. Here are five key takeaways.

1. Who’s who in China’s new government

China is a one-party state, but it operates on two parallel tracks: the party bureaucracy and the state bureaucracy. While the top leaders within the Communist Party were selected in October, the Two Sessions was about filling the key roles in the country’s top administrative and policymaking body, the State Council.

The biggest moment was almost preordained; Xi’s “election” to a third term as president, to go with his role as general secretary of the party. The two positions have been held by the same person in recent terms — and Friday’s “vote” on the presidency was agenda item number four on the day’s schedule, reflecting the lack of drama. When the moment came, the vote was unanimous.

Xi had taken various steps to ensure a smooth passage to a third term; he got rid of term limits on the presidency in 2018, a controversial move that elicited criticism at the time. He then saw to it that the criticism was shut down. The party’s sensitivity to critiques of Xi’s power was evident after he nabbed the presidential title Friday; searches for “2,952,” the number of votes, were blocked on Weibo.

Meanwhile, Xi cemented the promotion of a circle of loyal underlings.

Li Qiang, the former party secretary of Shanghai, was appointed premier, the number two position in the Chinese government. Li was Xi’s chief of staff when he was party secretary in Zhejiang province in the early 2000s and — like the other newly minted leaders — is viewed as totally loyal to Xi. Li has no prior central government experience — uncommon for the powerful role of premier.

The position of premier has been weakened considerably under Xi’s rule. He has removed powers from the State Council and shifted them under his and the party’s direct purview. Traditionally, though, the premier plays a major role in overseeing the economy — and an economic rebound is among the most important items on Xi’s agenda (more on that below). Li has a pro-business reputation from his time in Shanghai, including brokering the Tesla Shanghai factory deal, but it is likely that his vision will closely adhere to Xi’s. That was the case in Shanghai when Li oversaw the controversial two-month covid lockdown that led to widespread anger among the population. However, Reuters recently reported that Li also played a strong role in bringing about a swift end to the zero-covid policy in late November, suggesting that he may have something of an independent voice. His degree of independence from Xi will be watched closely.

The new executive vice premier, the number three position, also hails from Xi’s orbit. Ding Xuexiang has been Xi’s “de facto Chief of Staff,” and brings little independent power or experience to the job. Ding has never governed a province, which is a typical steppingstone to the vice premiership.

Across the board, the high-level appointments followed the same pattern: leaders likely to follow Xi’s orders and pose no threat to his power.

2. GDP target: modest ambition. Military target: major ambition

As Grid reported last week, the Two Sessions also brings a parade of important numbers — reports on past performance and targets for the road ahead.

Perhaps the most critical number is the GDP target. This year, Li established a target of “around 5 percent” — lower than what some analysts had predicted given that China is in the midst of its rebound from zero-covid policies and covid itself. China’s GDP grew by only 3 percent last year.

The “around 5 percent” is the lowest target in decades, and it signals that the Chinese leadership is concerned about setting unrealistic expectations, particularly given challenges to the economy that lifting lockdowns can’t solve overnight. As the global economy has suffered, Chinese exports have fallen. Meanwhile, the property market — long a key engine for Chinese growth — has been weakened by credit issues and consumer wariness after the turbulence of the past few years.

In speeches and remarks at the end of the Two Sessions, Premier Li Qiang and President Xi both emphasized the need for “high quality growth”— reflecting the party’s attempt to shift its source of legitimacy from providing growth to improving quality of life and boosting security.

“Honestly speaking, most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time,” Li said at a Monday press conference. “What they care more about are the things that happen in everyday life, like housing, employment, income, education, medical services, and the environment. Therefore, the government must always plan and carry out its work in light of what the people feel and act according to people’s wish.”

In his own closing speech Monday, Xi emphasized that other source of legitimacy: security and military strength. “Security is the bedrock of development,” Xi said, “while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity.”





The Asia Society’s Jing characterized Xi’s focus as “shifting the priority from security for development to development for security.”

That shift in priorities was evident in another big number from the Two Sessions: China’s 2023 military budget is 7.2 percent higher than last year’s, outpacing the GDP growth target. China’s military spending has grown every year over the past decade, reflecting a steady march to the People’s Liberation Army’s 100th anniversary in 2027, which is being treated as a milestone for the military’s development.

“[We must] build the People’s Liberation Army into a Great Wall of Steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Xi said in his closing speech.

Taiwan was, as always, at the front and center of security conversation during the Two Sessions. While Xi called for the “peaceful development of cross-strait relations,” he also reiterated a previous message about Taiwan: “We should unswervingly advance the cause of national rejuvenation and reunification.” For the party, boosting the military is clearly part of the pursuit of that cause.

3. New agencies, new priorities

Numbers and personnel changes aren’t the only signals of the government’s priorities this year — so is the slate of new agencies and government bodies announced in what amounts to the biggest government restructuring in years.

A new National Bureau of Data will be created to oversee the government’s troves of citizen data, and Chinese companies’ use of their own vast stores of data. Data collection and oversight have become an increasingly important national security priority for China in recent years, with regulators going to great lengths — like scrapping the IPO of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global — to fight what it sees as mismanagement of citizen data. Tech executives told The Wall Street Journal that they are concerned the new bureau will lead to further crackdowns on the industry. The agency also aims to centralize data collection. For instance, China’s infamous health code app, which tracked an individual’s PCR testing record and covid status, was actually run by local governments — there was no single national app, which created headaches for many people.

Leaders also announced the creation of the National Financial Regulatory Commission — a new body that would bring more central supervision of the financial system. During the zero-covid period, many local governments struggled to pay the bills; the new entity would presumably bring better oversight. It would also bring greater central control.

And to pursue China’s drive to self-sufficiency — a key goal for Xi — the Ministry of Science and Technology was given new authority to oversee technology development. That task has grown more urgent as the U.S. escalates its effort to cut China’s access to the leading semiconductor technologies around the world.

These changes are in line with a trend toward greater centralization — and point toward a greater role for the party. That trend is expected to be made even clearer this week when reforms to the party’s own structure are announced. Experts expect a further merging of the state and the party, diverting power from long-standing state bureaucrats to new party working groups — a trend that many Chinese political experts deem problematic.

“The classic thing in China is ‘red’ vs. expert,” Carl Minzner, a professor of Chinese law at Fordham University, told Grid. “What holds sway at a particular time? Is it political directives or technocratic expertise?” Looking back to the Great Leap Forward in the 1950s and the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and ’70s, Minzner said, “everything became a loyalty test,” and he believes the Xi era has swung back in that direction. “Xi and the party are dragging China back to the embattled era of the pre-1970 China where policies could veer more dramatically based on the whims of the single leader.” The silencing of scientific experts in favor of Xi’s zero-covid policy is often pointed to as an example.

4. Mixed signals on U.S.-China relations

As for the future of the precarious U.S.-China relationship, the Two Sessions offered mixed signals.

Early last week, state media quoted Xi making a rare direct rebuke of the U.S. to a group of Chinese business leaders. “Western countries — led by the U. S. — have implemented all-around containment, encirclement and suppression against us, bringing unprecedentedly severe challenges to our country’s development,” he said.

That tone was echoed by China’s new foreign minister and former U.S. ambassador, Qin Gang, in a harsh speech last week.

On Monday, however, the new premier, Li Qiang, appeared to extend an olive branch. “I want to stress that it is important for us to translate the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and President Biden during the meeting last November into actual policies and concrete actions,” Li said, referring to the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 in Bali last November. That meeting was relatively positive.

Li also questioned the logic of “decoupling,” or an economic divorce between the U.S. and China.

“I know that in recent years, some in the United States have been trumpeting the idea of decoupling with China,” he said. “Sometimes it could become quite a hot topic on the media, but I wonder how many people can truly benefit from this kind of hype.” He added, “All this demonstrates that China and the United States can and must cooperate. And there are a lot that the two countries can achieve by working together. Encirclement and suppression is in no one’s interest.”

5. What was missing: a recognition of covid’s toll

As with any political meeting or speech, what is left unsaid matters as well. At the Two Sessions, there was only a superficial acknowledgment of the toll of the zero-covid policy — and the toll covid itself took on the country after the policy fell. Independent experts have estimated that at least one million people have died of covid in China.

In his speech, former Premier Li Keqiang nodded to the hardship, but he still framed the experience in triumphalist terms: “Our people in their hundreds of millions have prevailed over many difficulties and challenges, made great sacrifices and played their due part.”

And in his press conference, Li Qiang echoed that narrative: “China is a country with a large population and unbalanced development, yet it only took us less than two months to achieve a smooth transition in covid response phase and restored normal economic and social order in relatively short span of time. This is indeed a remarkable achievement.

“What has happened proves that China’s covid strategies and measures are completely right,” he added, “and our covid response has been highly effective.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.