Prosecuting Russian war crimes in Ukraine is awkward for the U.S

The U.S. has accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine. President Joe Biden himself has gone as far as to accuse Russia of committing “genocide” — generally considered the most serious crime under international law — and said that President Vladimir Putin should face a “war crimes trial” over the massacres committed in the town of Bucha. And earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland paid a visit to Kyiv, vowing to hold Russian perpetrators of war crimes responsible.

The world’s premier criminal court may be on the verge of doing just that. The New York Times reported on Monday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is on the verge of opening two war crimes cases: one alleging that Russia deliberately abducted Ukrainian children to send them to reeducation camps and another alleging that Russian forces deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure.

And yet — despite what U.S. officials have said — Washington may be a less-than-willing partner in the prosecution of these cases.

Last week, the Times reported that the U.S. Department of Defense is blocking the White House from sharing evidence of Russian atrocities with the ICC, which launched an investigation of the conflict just days after it began. The Pentagon’s concern is that an ICC prosecution against Russia, which, like the U.S., is not a member of the court, could set a precedent for the future prosecution of U.S. service members.

It’s just the latest twist in the long, contentious relationship between the United States and the Hague.

The U.S. vs. the Hague

The ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute “the most serious crimes of international concern,” including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Since its founding, the court has indicted more than forty individuals and convicted 10 of them.

President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute — the treaty establishing the court — in 2000, but it was never ratified by Congress, and the signature was effectively withdrawn by George W. Bush. American critics objected to the court as a violation of national sovereignty and warned it could be used to target U.S. troops. In 2002, Congress passed a law, dubbed the “Hague Invasion Act” by critics, which would, in theory, authorize military force to free Americans detained by the ICC.

There was some cooperation with the court during Barack Obama’s administration. For instance, the U.S. turned Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda over to the court for prosecution and backed the ICC’s investigations of war crimes in Libya, albeit only after securing an exemption for American troops in the country. Relations between Washington and the court reached a nadir during the Trump administration, particularly during the tenure of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, one of the court’s most outspoken American critics. During the Trump years, the ICC opened investigations into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including allegations of the torture of detainees carried out by American service members. The court also investigated alleged war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank committed by Israel, a close U.S. ally. The Trump administration responded by slapping sanctions and travel bans on top ICC officials and their families.

Those sanctions were widely criticized by U.S. allies in Europe and eventually lifted by the Biden administration in April 2021, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken made clear that “we continue to disagree strongly with the ICC’s actions relating to the Afghanistan and Palestinian situations.” Later that year, the ICC’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced that he would “deprioritize” the investigation of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

“Over the past two years, the United States has worked hard to improve and to, in fact, reset our relationship with the International Criminal Court,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in response to a question from Grid at a press briefing on Thursday. He cited the lifting of sanctions, and U.S. support provided for investigations of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan and of the notorious Ugandan militia leader Joseph Kony.

The situation in Ukraine, however, poses some complications that these other cases do not.

The Ukraine problem

“What we’re seeing with these internal administration deliberations on Ukraine is that there’s still a fundamental issue about the U.S. relationship with the ICC that has not been resolved,” said David Bosco, a professor of international studies at Indiana University and author of a book about the ICC.

The “fundamental issue” is the court’s contention that it can prosecute crimes committed by nonmembers of the court if they take place on the territory of a member state. In other words, even if the U.S. and Israel aren’t members of the ICC, the fact that Afghanistan and the Palestinian Authority have signed on to the court means that prosecutors still have jurisdiction over these territories. The U.S. rejects this argument.

Ukraine actually isn’t a member of the court either, but it agreed to accept the ICC’s jurisdiction over war crimes committed on its territory shortly after the original Russian invasion in 2014.

But, said Bosco, “when you talk about prosecuting Russians, you’re talking about prosecuting nationals of a country that has not joined the ICC. And so that, as crude as it is, brings the [jurisdiction] issue right to the fore for the U.S.”

Nonetheless, the U.S. government has voiced general support for the ICC’s activities in Ukraine, including at Thursday’s press conference when Price said, “We support the investigation that the prosecutor has announced.” Even Congress, which is generally at the forefront of American opposition to the court, passed legislation in December that would allow ICC officials to meet Ukrainian witnesses on U.S. territory and provide some limited U.S. funding for the prosecution.

How can the administration justify this position? According to the Times, some officials are advancing a narrow legal argument that war crimes in Ukraine fall under the ICC’s jurisdiction because, unlike the U.S., Russia lacks the capacity to investigate its own citizens for international crimes. The Pentagon, on the other hand, wants to keep things much simpler, sticking to the position that nonmembers simply can’t be prosecuted.

Other avenues for justice

On Thursday, in reference to a potential U.S. role in the ICC process in Ukraine, Price said, “What we don’t discuss is the specific forms of support that we may or may not be providing to the ICC.”

With or without U.S. cooperation, the ICC investigation continues. Khan has already made four visits to Ukraine. The ICC is also not the only avenue for prosecuting war crimes. Ukraine’s domestic courts are already holding trials for Russian troops. (Prosecution at the Hague would likely be reserved for higher-level decision-makers.)





Another increasingly popular idea is to set up a Nuremberg-style special tribunal to try Russia’s senior leaders for the crime of “aggression.” The idea is that all crimes committed during the war — killing civilians, rape, torture — flow from the original crime of launching the war. Wars of aggression are illegal under international law, but there are few precedents for such prosecutions. The Ukrainians have been circulating a draft resolution at the U.N. calling for the establishment of a special tribunal for aggression, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for it in his public remarks.

The U.S. has been skeptical of the idea. “It’s another issue where the U.S. is in an awkward position,” said Bosco. “The U.S. has always taken the view that it doesn’t want its leaders exposed because it fears that any time it uses military forces, people are going to say it’s aggression.” (Even some of the most outspoken advocates for an aggression prosecution acknowledge that the U.S. invasion of Iraq is an “elephant in the room.” Certainly, many other nations would take the same view.)

But the U.S. stance on this issue may be softening, perhaps due to Ukraine’s relentless advocacy. During a recent visit to Ukraine, Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, supported, albeit vaguely, “appropriate actions to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression.”

The future of impunity

Even if the ICC or some new tribunal were to issue indictments against the Russians, it would take some very dramatic developments on the battlefields of Ukraine as well as in Moscow for Vladimir Putin or other senior leaders to end up in a courtroom. But that doesn’t mean these questions are entirely theoretical. As Grid has reported, even Russia’s state-run media have been floating the idea that prominent Russians could end up in the Hague if the country loses the war.

Prosecutions also matter for the credibility of international law itself. Some argue that we’re living in what Former British Foreign Minister David Miliband calls a new “age of impunity,” in which crimes against humanity and war crimes are increasingly going unpunished.

And the ICC’s own credibility has come into question lately, given its failure to investigate war crimes in Syria, and a number of countries, including Russia, have withdrawn from the court in recent years. One of the main criticisms of the court is that it effectively functions as a European-led institution to prosecute Africans: Though the court has opened investigations in places like Georgia, Venezuela and Myanmar, it has never indicted a non-African. (The war crimes trials for Cambodia and Yugoslavia were special tribunals held outside the ICC framework.)

In Ukraine, the ICC is, for once, investigating a European conflict. And perhaps more significantly, it’s a conflict involving a nuclear-armed U.N. Security Council member. Such a case could be a chance to show that even the world’s most powerful countries are not immune from international justice. The question at the moment is, is that something the U.S. wants?

This article has been updated. Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.