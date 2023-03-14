Tropical Storm Freddy strikes twice, kills hundred: World in Photos

Cyclones don’t typically strike twice. But that’s what Tropical Storm Freddy has done to southern Africa — and now more than 200 people are believed to have died as a result — most in the nation of Malawi. The toll may be far higher.

Freddy is both the strongest tropical cyclone on record and among the longest-lasting, according to the World Meteorological Organization. It first made landfall in Mozambique in late February and then returned for another assault on Sunday. By then it had battered the island nation of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. It has been difficult to determine the extent of the damage caused in Mozambique, as power supply and phone signals were cut off in several areas. At least 17 people have died in that country — but again, that may be an undercount.

These photos are from Malawi, where more than 200 are dead and Freddy’s aftermath has sent muddy water pouring through neighborhoods, destroying homes and businesses and sending people racing for safety and shelter. Most of the fatalities have come in Malawi’s commercial hub, Blantyre, where more than 150 have died, 36 in a single landslide. More than 500 others have been injured and more than 20,000 driven from their homes.

In these photos, the floodwaters as they ravaged Blantyre — and then various views of the aftermath: collapsed roads; makeshift bridges; homes tossed about; and in many places, people doing their best to carry on, to find food and water, and — for some — a place to shelter.

The damage to roads and bridges has made rescue operations difficult, and the heavy winds and rain have made helicopter traffic dangerous or impossible. In some areas, rescue workers were reportedly using shovels to find survivors.

As Blantyre police spokesman Peter Kalaya told the BBC, “We have rivers overflowing, we have people being carried away by running waters, we have buildings collapsing.”

Residents walk in a street in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, following heavy rains after cyclone Freddy made landfall.

People walk near a collapsed road caused by flooding waters due to heavy rains following cyclone Freddy in Blantyre on Monday.

People stand by a collapsed portion of road caused by flooding waters due to heavy rains following cyclone Freddy in Blantyre on Monday.

Clothes and washed-away structures mix with muddy land in Blantyre on Tuesday.

A woman walks across a makeshift bridge over floodwater in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Floodwater runs through destroyed structures in Blantyre on Tuesday.

People stand near a collapsed embankment caused by flooding waters due to heavy rains following cyclone Freddy in Blantyre on Monday.

People walk across a makeshift bridge over floodwater in Blantyre on Tuesday.

A collapsed structure rests on muddy ground in Blantyre on Tuesday.

People walk up a hill in Blantyre on Tuesday, following cyclone Freddy's landfall.

People cross a makeshift bridge over floodwaters in Chimwankhunda in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Floodwater rushes past a building in Blantyre on Tuesday.