Ron DeSantis doesn’t think supporting Ukraine is a core U.S. interest

A graphic reading “DC War Machine” sat perched above Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s shoulder Monday night, as he waxed poetic about the United States’ involvement in the Ukraine War — specifically, how Republican presidential hopefuls would handle the long-running conflict.

“The first presidential primaries are 10 months away; voters should know where their candidates stand on the big issues — and this in some ways is the biggest issue,” said Carlson.

He said his team had reached out to all candidates — declared and potential — for the Republican presidential nomination, asking a series of questions relating to the Ukraine War. Not all responded to his inquiry, but at least one made headlines: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who referred to the war as a “territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.” It posed no threat to U.S. national security, he said, and therefore it was not worth the military and financial support the U.S. has provided.

“The Biden administration’s virtual ‘blank check’ funding of this conflict for ‘as long as it takes,’ without any defined objectives or accountability, distracts from our country’s most pressing challenges,” DeSantis continued in his statement, according to the show’s Twitter account.

It was DeSantis’ clearest statement to date about the war.

The war in Ukraine — and U.S. politics

Even though the Florida governor has yet to officially announce a presidential bid, he is widely assumed to be planning one. DeSantis is currently polling in the double digits alongside former President Donald Trump — and well ahead of other GOP hopefuls. A CNN poll released Tuesday showed 36 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would support DeSantis for the nomination, just four points behind Trump.

DeSantis’ position puts him at odds with leaders in his own party — including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has been a forceful proponent of helping Ukraine. But DeSantis’ rhetoric echoes that of other Republicans who have questioned the levels of U.S. support; indeed, “blank check” is a favorite phrase of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who ahead of the 2022 midterm elections said that if the GOP won the majority in the House, Republicans would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

Members of the GOP’s House Freedom Caucus have also come out against additional money for Ukraine. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted in September 2022: “Biden needs to understand that we are the USA not the US-ATM.” (DeSantis was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus during his tenure as a Florida congressman.)

But when it comes to putting the brakes on aid to Ukraine, DeSantis has some less friendly company. Members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party have questioned the sheer size of the outlays of money and weaponry for Ukraine; and within the Republican Party, the loudest voice for slowing or ending support is DeSantis’ chief rival, should he run for the White House: former President Donald Trump.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump ran on the slogan “America First.” He questioned the value of the NATO military alliance and pulled the U.S. from international agreements involving climate change, free trade, and the Iran nuclear program.

Trump was also known to lean toward Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin; and in his own statement to Carlson, Trump said the war “must end, NOW!” Given that Russia currently occupies a considerable swath of eastern Ukraine, ending the war now would give Putin the gift of that territory.

Assuming DeSantis does run, all of this sets up a clash within the party over U.S. policy. Both former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence have come out firmly in support of Ukraine. So has former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another likely entrant in the Republican presidential field. Haley issued a statement Tuesday, saying, “America is far better off with a Ukrainian victory than a Russian victory, including avoiding a wider war,” according to the National Review.

For his part, Pence responded to Carlson’s question by saying, “When the United States supports Ukraine in their fight against Putin, we follow the Reagan doctrine, and we support those who fight our enemies on their shores, so we will not have to fight them ourselves. There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party.”

The primary debates will be interesting.

The view from Russia and Ukraine

Ordinarily, a written statement from a Florida governor to a cable news program would hardly excite an audience in Kyiv, or Moscow — even if the statement was about the war in Ukraine. But given that the governor is an almost-certain-to-be presidential candidate, and the cable show is Tucker Carlson’s, the news matters in those capitals. In short, that’s because few things matter more to Ukraine and Russia than the huge outlays of American military and financial support that have poured into Ukraine since the war began.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides, it cannot be comforting to know that the two leading contenders for the GOP nomination (even if one is undeclared) are clearly opposed to maintaining current levels of support. Indeed, if Ron DeSantis really believes that Russia’s war on Ukraine is just a “territorial dispute,” then a President DeSantis might see no reason to send any aid to the Ukrainian resistance.

Beyond their disappointment in the DeSantis statement — and the other skeptical voices about support for Ukraine — Zelenskyy and his commanders might see battlefield implications. As in: We had better bring all our resources and firepower to the battle sooner rather than later. Because 20 months from now, there’s a presidential election in the U.S.; and long before then, there will be a campaign underway, when — assuming the war is still raging — the fight over aid to Ukraine will feature prominently.

Just a few months ago, things looked different. The Ukrainian president wasn’t just receiving all that money and weaponry; he also got a hero’s reception in Washington, during a lightning-fast December visit that featured time in the Oval Office and bipartisan adulation during his speech to Congress. He was promised more weapons systems, and by all accounts these regular shipments have made a powerful impact, adding much-needed range and accuracy to the Ukrainian arsenal.

But in recent months, several things have happened that suggest a fraying of the robust support. The Republicans took control of the House; McCarthy won the House speakership; and the GOP Freedom Caucus became increasingly vocal in its skepticism of support for Ukraine — either the volume of support, or the Biden administration’s strategy, or both. As if to hammer home the point, when Zelenskyy recently invited McCarthy to visit Kyiv, saying it might challenge the speaker’s “assumptions” about U.S. aid, McCarthy’s answer was blunt. “I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it,” McCarthy told CNN. “My point has always been, I won’t provide a blank check for anything.”





And now comes Gov. DeSantis suggesting that a President DeSantis might provide no checks at all.

And in Russia? We know that among the Kremlin’s poor policy options and failing strategies, Vladimir Putin is banking on precisely this sort of erosion of U.S. and European support. A long, drawn-out war suits him — because of Russia’s manpower advantage (though even that is in question) and because over time, the support may wane. Meanwhile, Carlson and Trump are staples in the Russian media, providing regular and useful fodder for the Kremlin propagandists. (Carlson has mocked Zelenskyy’s dress and called him a corrupt “antihero”; Trump often suggests he would end the war were he in the White House.) Now the propagandists have the Florida governor to add to their collection. Chalk one up for Putin and the Kremlin.

Back in 2014 and 2015, when Putin was busy invading and annexing Crimea — a precursor to the current conflict — then-Congressman DeSantis sang a very different tune.

During a 2014 hearing, DeSantis warned that Putin’s incursion into Crimea might lead Putin to move against NATO member states including Latvia and Estonia. On the Fox Business Network in 2015, DeSantis criticized the Obama administration for not giving Ukraine more weapons. “If you had a Reagan-esque policy of strength, I think you would see people like Putin not want to mess with us.”

And here was DeSantis on CNN that same year: “We in the Congress have been urging the president, I’ve been, to provide arms to Ukraine. They want to fight their good fight. They’re not asking us to fight it for them.”

Presumably someone will ask DeSantis what has changed; it’s hard to think the answer is more complicated than a wish to line up with the Trump/Freedom Caucus wing of his party.

Meanwhile, as Bulwark editor-in-chief Charlie Sykes put it in his morning newsletter Tuesday, DeSantis “has sent the Butcher of Bucha [i.e., Putin] an unmistakable message: Hang on, buddy. Help may no longer be on the way.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.