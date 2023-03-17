The Iraq War, 20 years later: World in Photos

Twenty years ago this weekend, the United States went to war. It began with a barrage of U.S. airstrikes across Iraq and an announcement from President George W. Bush. “These are opening stages of what will be a broad and concerted campaign,” the president said, to “decapitate” Iraq’s leadership and destroy Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. What followed were among the darkest moments for U.S. foreign and military policy since the Vietnam War.
We divide this “World In Photos” segment between a look back to the war and some images of Iraq today.
Twenty years ago, the opening American air assault was followed by a ground invasion that gave U.S. forces control of Baghdad. In a signature moment of the war’s early phase — seen in a photo here — Iraqi civilians and U.S. soldiers brought down a statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in Baghdad’s Firdos Square. On May 1, 2003, Bush declared “mission accomplished” and an end of major combat operations.
But beyond Saddam’s ouster, the mission accomplished little — and new disasters loomed.
There were in fact no weapons of mass destruction to destroy, nor evidence of an al-Qaeda presence (another reason given for the invasion), revelations that damaged domestic U.S. support for the war and Washington’s image around the world. That image would be eroded further by video evidence of atrocities committed by U.S. forces at the Abu Ghraib detention facility.
Meanwhile, a violent insurgency arose in Iraq. Not only did combat operations continue; they would involve fresh deployments of American troops.
More than 4,700 U.S. and allied troops were killed in Iraq. Tens of thousands more were wounded. And more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians were killed.
Ultimately, Hussein was captured, tried and hanged by an Iraqi tribunal. Democratic elections were held. A series of fragile governments have held power in Iraq since the war ended, and the influence of Iran has increased dramatically.
On the occasion of the anniversary, Grid will publish reflections from people with different perspectives and experiences from the war, and the years that followed. Here, we offer reflections from the lens of photography, images from those early days of war and others that show Iraq, 20 years later.