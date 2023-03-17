The Iraq War, 20 years later: World in Photos

Twenty years ago this weekend, the United States went to war. It began with a barrage of U.S. airstrikes across Iraq and an announcement from President George W. Bush. “These are opening stages of what will be a broad and concerted campaign,” the president said, to “decapitate” Iraq’s leadership and destroy Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. What followed were among the darkest moments for U.S. foreign and military policy since the Vietnam War.

We divide this “World In Photos” segment between a look back to the war and some images of Iraq today.

Twenty years ago, the opening American air assault was followed by a ground invasion that gave U.S. forces control of Baghdad. In a signature moment of the war’s early phase — seen in a photo here — Iraqi civilians and U.S. soldiers brought down a statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in Baghdad’s Firdos Square. On May 1, 2003, Bush declared “mission accomplished” and an end of major combat operations.

But beyond Saddam’s ouster, the mission accomplished little — and new disasters loomed.

There were in fact no weapons of mass destruction to destroy, nor evidence of an al-Qaeda presence (another reason given for the invasion), revelations that damaged domestic U.S. support for the war and Washington’s image around the world. That image would be eroded further by video evidence of atrocities committed by U.S. forces at the Abu Ghraib detention facility.

Meanwhile, a violent insurgency arose in Iraq. Not only did combat operations continue; they would involve fresh deployments of American troops.

More than 4,700 U.S. and allied troops were killed in Iraq. Tens of thousands more were wounded. And more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians were killed.

Ultimately, Hussein was captured, tried and hanged by an Iraqi tribunal. Democratic elections were held. A series of fragile governments have held power in Iraq since the war ended, and the influence of Iran has increased dramatically.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Grid will publish reflections from people with different perspectives and experiences from the war, and the years that followed. Here, we offer reflections from the lens of photography, images from those early days of war and others that show Iraq, 20 years later.

British soldiers check Iraqis leaving the southern town of Basra, Iraq, on March 30, 2003.

U.S. Marines from Task Force Tarawa take care of their wounded while being pinned down by intense enemy fire on March 23, 2003, in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.

An Iraqi boy cheers as a statue of ousted Iraqi President Saddam Hussein is set ablaze during an impromptu celebration on the streets on April 12, 2003, in downtown Baghdad.

U.S Marines and Iraqis watch as the statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is toppled at Firdos Square in Baghdad on April 9, 2003.





U.S. troops topple a statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad on April 9, 2003.

Soldiers from the the Royal Welch Fusiliers mount helicopter-borne Eagle vehicle check points on July 2, 2004, around Basra.

Smoke rises from explosions during the first few minutes of a massive air attack on March 21, 2003, in Baghdad.

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard near the 17 Ramadan Mosque in Baghdad on March 9, 2023.

A local Iraqi girl watches from the doorway of her home as U.S. Army 101st Airborne troops take cover on July 23, 2003, in Mosul, Iraq.

U.S. Marine Maj. Bull Gurfein pulls down a poster of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on March 21, 2003, in Safwan, Iraq.

U.S. Marines of the Light Armored Reconnaissance company clear houses at the site where four insurgents staged a bloody counterattack, killing one American and wounding many others, on Nov. 23, 2004, in Fallujah, Iraq.

A U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicle moves into position near a burned-out humvee following an rocket propelled grenade attack on U.S. troops on Aug. 7, 2003, in downtown Baghdad.

Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein is allegedly shown in an unknown location in Iraq after his capture by U.S. troops on Dec. 13, 2003, from an underground hole on a farm in the village of ad-Dawr, near his hometown of Tikrit in northern Iraq.

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein shouts as he receives his guilty verdict during his trial in the fortified "green zone," on Nov. 5, 2006, in Baghdad.

Vehicles drive along Firdos Square with a prominent billboard showing the slain head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "Quds Force" in Baghdad on March 9.

Shiite Muslim pilgrims gather to pray at the shrine of the 8th-century Imam Musa al-Kadhim in the Kadhimiya district, north of Baghdad, on Feb. 17.