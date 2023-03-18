Who Guo Wengui, the Chinese billionaire the US charged with fraud?

A wealthy Chinese national with ties to close associates of Donald Trump made headlines this week when U.S. prosecutors charged him with running a billion-dollar scam that fueled an extravagant lifestyle.

The federal indictment for the man commonly known as Guo Wengui lists five other aliases — including “The Principal” and “Brother Seven” — and is only one of many details about his story that raise the question: Who, exactly, is he?

Guo, a wealthy Chinese business tycoon and real estate developer, fled his homeland amid a crackdown on corruption by President Xi Jinping in 2014. He denied any wrongdoing, and when he left China, he portrayed himself as a politically persecuted dissident and whistleblower on a mission to take down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2015 he arrived in the United States, where he forged an unlikely alliance with Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Trump, based on a shared antipathy toward Xi and the CCP.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said Guo’s activities in the U.S. were part of “a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion.” Guo was arrested in New York on charges including wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guo used proceeds from the alleged scam to live an extravagant lifestyle, buying himself and his relatives a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari and two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.

Federal authorities seized approximately $634 million from 21 different bank accounts connected to Guo, Williams said — along with a Lamborghini.

Prosecutors allege Guo promised outsized returns to investors from his ventures: a fledgling broadcast outlet known as GTV, an organization called Himalaya Farm Alliance, and a concierge-like service called G|CLUBS, which Guo has described as a “high-end membership program offering a full spectrum of services.”

Guo “is further charged with laundering hundreds of millions of stolen funds to conceal the conspiracy’s illegal activities and continue the fraud’s operations,” prosecutors said.

One of the luxury items — Guo’s yacht — had made news before.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2020, Bannon was aboard Guo’s Lady May, according to the Hartford Courant, when authorities arrested him in connection with allegations of fraud in connection with We Build the Wall, an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Bannon was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in 2020, and was pardoned by Trump after pleading not guilty.)

Just days before Bannon was arrested on the yacht, Guo and Bannon appeared together in a GTV video in which Bannon smoked a cigar and the men lavished praise on one other while lambasting the Chinese Communist Party.

“Mr. Bannon’s got a very clear mind,” Guo said, according to the video’s subtitles. “You are a master in the world. You know Chinese history. You know the CCP is evil. You know the Chinese really need rule of law and freedom of religion and the New Federal State.”

The relationship between Bannon and Guo dates to 2017, when Bannon agreed to serve as chairman of Guo’s Rule of Law Fund, a vehicle for attacking the CCP. In August 2018, Guo Media agreed to pay Bannon $1 million for one year of “strategic consulting services,” according to contracts first reported by Axios.

More recently, on June 4, 2020, Bannon and Guo founded an organization called the New Federal State of China, an organization that was listed as one of the “partnering sponsors” of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

The New Federal State of China describes itself on its website as “a group of freedom-loving individuals who are united by the common goal of taking down the Chinese Communist Party.”

In media appearances, Bannon has promoted both Guo’s stance against the Communist Party and his business ventures. In one of Bannon’s weekly appearances on GTV in November 2021, a host prompted Bannon to discuss the recent launch of Himalaya Coin, or HCoin, cryptocurrency.

“It’s monumental,” Bannon said. “Remember, it’s a new China … and now, essentially, a new currency. I think the initial success has been pretty extraordinary.”

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s arrest, Guo used his account on the social media website Getter to share a statement from a New Federal State of China representative:

“Nicole Tsai, a representative from the New Federal State of China, says that the FBI today raided the house of CCP’s No.1 enemy, Mr. Miles Guo [one of Guo’s aliases], in New York, and handcuffed him to court for interrogation. … It shows the American judicial system is successfully weaponized by the CCP to persecute Chinese dissidents on American soil.”





ADVERTISEMENT

Bannon, who is not mentioned in the Guo indictment, could not be reached for comment.

In parallel with the criminal charges on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil charges against Guo and a business partner related to alleged unregistered offerings of cryptocurrency and stock in GTV Media Group, Inc.

The federal charges listed Guo as an “exiled Chinese businessman.” Georgia State University political science professor Andrew Wedeman said that may mean he will be headed back to China.

“At this point if he is convicted of a felony, unless he’s gotten U.S. citizenship somehow, he’s going to get deported,” he said. “And the Chinese would really like to get their hands on him.”

Guo in China: “Poster child” for the newly rich

In their 2013 book, “Wealth and Power: China’s Long March to the Twenty-first Century,” Orville Schell and John DeLury opened a chapter with a description of Beijing’s Pangu Plaza, a sprawling real estate complex featuring a “preening thirty-nine-story office tower, capped by a massive figurative dragon head in stone, standing high above the fourth ring road like the king on an oversized chessboard, looming over three luxury apartment buildings and a hotel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pangu Plaza was the signature piece in Guo’s real estate portfolio in China — not only because of its level of luxury, but its location: It was built along the edges of the Olympic Village in Beijing in advance of the 2008 Summer Games. And if Pangu was lavish from the outside, it was even more so inside; courtyard-style houses with roofs that opened mechanically to the sky, a hotel (which Guo named the 7-Star Hotel) that featured inlaid Italian marble floors, and an underground garage that was home to Aston Martins, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces and Bugattis.

“Here it was,” Schell and DeLury wrote, “in granite, steel, and light, a manifestation in spectacular form of the People’s Republic of China’s new wealth and power.”

In the aftermath of Guo’s arrest this week, Grid spoke to Schell, a longtime scholar of China who now leads the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations.

“Guo Wengui was the perfect metaphoric figure for how the Chinese system worked,” he said. “He is, or was, the poster child for the way in which connections with high party officials who control all property rights in China, private entrepreneurs, and state banks created so much wealth.”

Born to a poor family, Guo began a real estate career in Zhengzhou, in Henan Province, where he founded a property company and built the city’s tallest skyscraper. He moved to Beijing and worked on several construction and real estate projects before taking aim at Pangu Plaza. When his bid for the building rights was thwarted by a Beijing vice mayor, Guo unearthed a videotape of the official having sex with a woman who wasn’t his wife. The vice mayor ultimately went to jail, and Guo got his deal. The Pangu Plaza project went forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He parlayed this sex tape into the rights for that land and built this incredible complex,” Schell said.

For a time, Guo prospered, in the wild way many entrepreneurs and real estate titans did in the early 2000s. Guo became a billionaire and at one point was ranked as China’s 73rd wealthiest citizen.

But as Xi moved forward with an aggressive campaign against corruption, many of Guo’s close associates were targeted. Among them was Ma Jian, a former vice minister of state security who would later be charged with taking millions of dollars in bribes from Guo in exchange for help with business projects. Guo was named as a collaborator in those crimes, and soon afterward, he left the country. In 2017, China sentenced Ma to life in prison.

By then, Guo was in the United States. And according to Schell and others, he had done a complete about-face, from friend of top Communist Party officials to loud and public critic of what he called high-level corruption inside the party.

Guo’s critiques won him a significant following on Chinese social media platforms — and earned him the fury of the government in Beijing. According to the Wall Street Journal, China unleashed a campaign to try to force Guo’s return, alleging multiple crimes, attacking him on social media platforms and at one point dispatching a senior state security official to the U.S. to try to retrieve him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there was ever a window into the interstices of 21st-century China for me,” said Schell, “it was Guo Wengui and his flamboyant rags-to-riches story. It showed in the most graphic way how things really worked. How people got wealthy through influence peddling, connections to high officials and corruption. But it also showed how quickly they could fall when the political worm turns.”

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s charges in New York, the story of Guo Wengui is also that rare thing: an issue the U.S. and China can agree on.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.