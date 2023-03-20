What Xi and Putin want from their Moscow summit

It’s the 40th time Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met — if one counts their virtual meetings — and it may be the most anticipated summit of them all. In part, Xi is simply returning a favor and making a regularly scheduled visit to see Putin. But given the geopolitical realities of the moment, it’s much more than that.

A little over a year ago, when Putin visited Xi in Beijing in February 2022, the two men celebrated publicly a partnership that they said would have “no limits.” Many analysts and scholars have speculated that Xi must have been dismayed or at least surprised when Putin’s invasion of Ukraine came 18 days later — not the fact of it so much as its ferocity and then the failure of Russian forces to end the mission quickly.

Since then, Putin has benefited often from his partner in Beijing: China has kept up a busy wartime commerce with Russia, and while Beijing hasn’t openly supported the war, it has generally toed the Kremlin line about NATO’s culpability. And now, a year and a month into the war, Xi is presenting himself as a would-be peacemaker, a global voice of reason who can help end the conflict.

In Western capitals, that’s viewed as a far-fetched notion. This past Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that ceasefire proposals put forward by China were a “ratification of Russian conquest.” And as Eurasia Group CEO Ian Bremmer wrote Monday, “There’s nothing in this for the Ukrainians, who have no interest in accepting a cease-fire when roughly 13% of their territory is occupied and they’re planning a major counteroffensive in the coming weeks.”

But Xi and Putin have their own hopes and agendas for this week’s visit.

On Monday, each leader wrote an article for publication in the other’s state-run press. In China’s People’s Daily, Putin cheered the “special nature of the Russia-China relationship” and said he welcomed Xi’s willingness to help end the war. Xi’s piece, published in an official Russian government newspaper, stuck mostly to the broader bilateral relationship. Among his few words about Ukraine, Xi wrote that “complicated issues do not have simple solutions.”

We know that Xi will bring a message of solidarity with Moscow and that Putin will want the support to continue. But beyond this, what exactly do the two leaders want from the relationship — a year and a month later?

What Putin wants

This much we know — or can surmise with some confidence:

Russia needs friends, especially friends who bring concrete benefit to the relationship. As Grid has reported, the Western effort to isolate Putin has brought mixed results. The Russian leader took a hit last week when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest — but he can still count powerful allies in many places. None more powerful than Xi Jinping. So the photo ops and show of support alone are things of value.

A more tangible item: Russia wants the lines of commerce between Moscow and Beijing to remain open — and grow. China has played a big part in keeping trade with Russia flowing and the Kremlin coffers stocked, in particular by buying more Russian oil and gas. According to the Economist, in 2022, Russian exports of crude oil and gas to China rose by 44 percent and more than 100 percent respectively. Chinese exports to Russia increased by 12.8 percent — including a doubling of its shipments of microchips — another commodity the U.S. cut off after the war began.

Marcin Kaczmarski, a lecturer in security studies at the University of Glasgow, told Grid that Putin will be hoping for China to sign off on the Trans-Mongolian pipeline, which would further open the Chinese market to Russia as Europe turns its back on Russian gas. That, he said, would be a signal of China’s long-term commitment to the partnership with Russia.

Putin would no doubt like to see the commercial relationship upgraded to include military aid. Last month, U.S. officials said they had intelligence suggesting China was planning to send weapons to Moscow to help in the war against Ukraine.

Certainly there are significant weapons systems China could provide — from artillery shells to weaponized drones — and Beijing might make the case that if NATO can send sophisticated military aid to Ukraine, then there should be no objection to its stepping in to assist Russia. Last week, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, offered another analogy: “Why does the U.S. ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?”

But arms shipments to Moscow would pose several potential problems for Beijing: If they were done publicly and visibly, they would insert China in a proxy war with NATO, they would complicate China’s posture as a constructive and unbiased mediator, and Xi might also have worries about how the weapons would be used. That ICC warrant for Putin may carry largely symbolic value, given that Russia isn’t a member of the court, but China surely knows what Russia has done with its heavy weaponry to date. And whatever Xi thinks of the court or his “no-limits” friendship, he may not wish to have Chinese weaponry associated with such actions.

That said, the two countries have gone ahead with joint military exercises — including one held with South Africa in the Indian Ocean on the anniversary of the war. Putin will be happy for that military partnership to continue.

Lastly, Putin would like Xi to push exactly the sort of peace proposal Beijing put forth a month ago, on the anniversary of the invasion. While there may be ambiguity read into the first of the peace plan’s 12 points (“respecting the sovereignty of all countries” can be taken as a recognition of the Ukrainian position), the rest is a document that tilts in Russia’s favor. A negotiated ceasefire that freezes in place Russian battlefield gains and lifts sanctions? That’s a settlement Putin might have written himself.

A wish list for China

This side of the equation is trickier — and not only because it’s often more difficult to read China’s aims. But given all the ways in which Xi has helped Russia in the last year, it stands to reason that he has come to Moscow with a wish list of his own — if not a list of demands.

Some of the items may be flipsides of the Putin “wish list”; the joint military exercises hold value for Beijing as well, and getting Russian oil at the currently discounted prices is a clear win for China. On the geopolitical stage, helping Putin helps Xi in his campaign against U.S. and Western influence.

All that said, there are tripwires for Xi here. China’s stance has caused friction with the European Union at a time when Beijing was hoping for better relations with the EU. Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that Xi would like Putin to pursue the “military operation” with less brutality. Russian massacres and the shelling of civilian targets make it harder for Beijing to continue to lay the blame for the war at NATO’s feet, or to argue that the U.S. and its allies are the bullies here. Xi has repeatedly stated that nuclear weapons must never be used — a clear message to Putin — and when the two leaders last met, it appeared Xi had raised other concerns, if only from these few words from the Russian leader, with Xi at his side: “We understand your questions and concerns in this regard.”





Longer-term, Xi may ask Putin for military technology and support for whatever future moves China makes against Taiwan.

More broadly, if perhaps cynically, you might say China wants a Nobel Peace Prize for Xi. Or at least the recognition and accolades that would come were he to have any success in bringing an end to the war.

Last month, China unveiled its 12-point “peace plan” on the anniversary of the war. Now comes Xi’s visit to Moscow, which Beijing has described as a “trip for peace,” to be followed by a promised call from Xi to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — the first since the war broke out. Many say the latter is overdue for a leader who styles himself a peacemaker, but Zelenskyy has said he is eager to speak with Xi.

Whatever these conversations bring, China will likely present all this as evidence that as a brutal war rages in Europe, Xi is the one world leader who has a plan to end it and who is speaking to the warring parties about some sort of deal. Never mind that China’s proposal is flawed and that Xi himself isn’t exactly an honest broker. He has backed nearly every line from the Kremlin since the war began — in particular the claims that NATO is to blame — and he has never condemned Russia’s invasion or even its brutal crimes in Bucha and Mariupol, among other places.

Finally, it’s worth noting that China has been busy with a different kind of peacemaking in another part of the world. Ten days ago, Beijing announced an agreement to reestablish diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The message: We are the peacemakers. The U.S. and its NATO allies are the ones prolonging the war.

A common bond: We deserve respect

Perhaps the strongest bedrock for that “no limits” Russia-China partnership is a shared grievance, a sense that their nations have not been accorded the respect they deserve on the global stage. In their different ways, China and Russia have long complained of humiliation; listen to Putin and various Kremlin propagandists rail about the need to rebuild a “Russkiy Mir” (“Russian World”), or to Chinese officials and scholars who have claimed for years that the world has been slow to recognize China’s increased power and influence. Both leaders feel undervalued globally, resentful of American measures to contain them, and above all they share a disdain for a world order dominated by the U.S. and other Western powers.

This latter point has animated both men’s public statements over the last year. Back in February 2022, Putin said the Russia-China partnership was an alternative to the American-led “rules-based international order.” Earlier this month, at China’s National People’s Congress where Xi was formally given a third term as president, Xi criticized what he called a U.S.-led campaign of “containment, encirclement and suppression.” And in Putin’s Monday article in China’s People’s Daily, he wrote of the West’s attempts to hold on to “dominance that is slipping away.”

“It is Russian-Chinese relations,” Putin wrote, “that today practically represent the cornerstone of regional, even global stability.”

He’ll get no argument from Xi on that point. It’s the big, long-range item that is on both leaders’ wish lists as they meet this week in Moscow: a world order that grants them the respect and prestige on the global stage that they feel they and their nations deserve. There just may be some smaller, trickier items to sort out first.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.