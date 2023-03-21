Five ways Iraq has changed since the US invasion

A brutal dictator on a collision course with the United States. An invasion carried out in the name of cooked-up evidence. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians killed. A land of prophets and a glorious past struggling to regain its lost place in the region. The nation’s elite adrift and its youth yearning for change.

This, in a brief paragraph, is the story of modern Iraq.

Of course, the story involves more than that. Twenty years have passed since the U.S. invaded Iraq to depose Saddam Hussein and dismantle his “weapons of mass destruction.” I have been a frequent traveler to Iraq for the last decade and a half, having spoken at many conferences and had the chance to meet successive Iraqi leaders, in the capital Baghdad and the religious center of Najaf.

Both cities have glorious histories: Baghdad an ancient center of global excellence in Islamic education, literature and intricate Abbasid-era architecture, Najaf defined by its spiritual heritage as a vibrant holy city built around the shrine of Ali ibn Abi Talib, the prophet’s spiritual heir. Najaf is still revered by Shia Muslims as a seat of theological learning, but in Najaf, Baghdad and much of Iraq today, people are struggling.

Both cities have breathed in the flames of power — for better and worse — and both grapple now with the traumas of war and the challenges of daily life. I happen to have spent the past week in these places, two decades after that fateful day when the first bombs fell across the country. And the trip has me reflecting on two basic questions: How has Iraq changed since the U.S. invasion? What’s happened since the fall of Saddam?

The answers make for a mixed bag; some changes are transformational, some more subtle, and in certain ways, the problem is that change has yet to come.

After Saddam and after the Americans: a new order

Of course the obvious change — and it is undoubtedly a change for the better — is that Saddam and his brutal regime are gone. For those who need a reminder: Gone is the man who used chemical weapons against his own people — Iraqi Shias and Kurds — a man who thought nothing of torturing his political enemies and ran a police state as harsh as any on earth. And make no mistake: In today’s Iraq, there is no love lost for the man, none of the nostalgia that other societies sometimes find for a former dictator.

But it must also be said: Iraq’s new democracy leaves much to be desired.

On the surface, the new constitutional system, adopted in October 2005, was a great step forward. It enshrined democratic procedures and principles — including the principle of one person, one vote, which was pushed by Sayyid Ali Sistani, the grand ayatollah in Najaf, when American constitutional experts first pitched him the idea of a new national document.

But there were flaws in the design that are now hurting the country. In an effort at inclusivity, the new system required that the speaker of the parliament would always be a Sunni, the prime minister a Shia and the president a Kurd. Good intentions, no doubt, but this enforced division has engendered identity politics — and at times it has also kept qualified candidates from seeking these three key positions.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s proportional representation system — even after recently introduced reforms — is routinely manipulated by entrenched political parties to hold power, while the country sinks into one constitutional crisis after another. Politics is a near-constant power-sharing struggle — not unique to Iraq of course, but with the added layer of ethnic infighting and corruption (more on this below). Few major policies or government projects move forward. Again, not unique — but in Iraq, the problems feel extreme.

There are also the influences of nepotism and the use of personal contacts, which mean that political power is not always resolved at the ballot box. When I recently asked a young Iraqi scholar about the essence of democratic change, he quipped, “I heard a lot about Saddam’s oppression and brutalities from my elders, but I see many tiny Saddams today all across the country.” Mini-authoritarians, in other words — people whose power derives from connections and family, often ruling over local fiefdoms.

So yes, 20 years later Iraq has a democracy, free from Saddam’s tyranny. There is nothing like the past levels of oppression and brutality for which Saddam was famous. And that counts for a lot. But for many Iraqis, it’s hard to feel pride in what has taken its place.

Rise and fall of a new terrorism

Among the sad ironies of the American invasion, there is this fact: One of the stated aims was to eliminate a terrorist threat (al-Qaeda) that did not exist in the country, and then, in the wake of the U.S. mission, a true terrorist group took hold.

The most serious challenge to the Iraqi state in the last two decades emerged around 2014 with the rise of Daesh, or the Islamic State. Initially a franchise of al-Qaeda in Iraq led by the notorious Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, Daesh sent shock waves across the globe after its territorial gains in western Iraq and Syria and the brutalities committed against all in its path. Ultimately, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself the “caliph” of the Islamic State, controlling these areas and enforcing his distorted version of Islamic law. A true terrorism had arrived. For a time, even Baghdad looked vulnerable to a Daesh takeover.

If that was a low point in Iraq’s past 20 years, what followed marked something of a high point.

Although Iran and the U.S. helped defeat Daesh, Iraqis themselves — local forces and armed militias — played a major role. Ayatollah Sistani issued a fatwa — a religious edict — making it incumbent on Iraqis to help the state forces fighting Daesh. They responded — the same Iraqi army and police that had melted away when it first came face to face with Daesh. And this was unabashed good news — both the defeat of the Islamic State and the healing (still in process) that has given the nation a new lease on life.

For all the political troubles and the challenges ordinary Iraqis face on a daily basis, the defeat of Daesh brought at least some semblance of stability and security. Today, Iraq may not be as safe as its neighbors, but security has improved dramatically in most parts of the country. And for Iraq in particular, given all that it has been through over the past few decades, security is a commodity worth celebrating.

The hand of Iran

One sees and notices it in different ways, almost from the moment one arrives in Iraq: the presence and influence of Iran.





It’s apparent in politics, to start with. When a political crisis takes a turn for the worse, Iraqi leaders will often rush to seek guidance from Tehran. Across Baghdad today, one finds images of Iranian martyrs who lost their lives fighting Daesh, as well as posters of the late Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2020). Iranian-backed politicians serve in parliament, and Iranian products line store shelves. Two decades later, Iran has made itself a part of the fabric of modern Iraq.

For Iran, where the vast majority of the population is Shia, Iraq after the U.S. withdrawal offered an obvious opportunity. Saddam had persecuted the Shia and let the Shia-majority areas in the south languish. Since the Americans left (apart from a small contingent of some 2,500 U.S. forces), Iran has invested heavily in the great Shia shrines in Najaf and Karbala — investment that has not only won the hearts and minds of millions of Iraqis but also served as an ever-present physical reminder of Iranian presence and power. Shrines in Samarra and Baghdad have also benefited from Iran’s largesse. In some ways, all this development has served as a reminder for Iraq and Iraqis: What their own leaders and the Americans failed to accomplish, Iran has come in and done.

The geopolitics of this are important as well. As Iran has become deeply embedded in Iraq, Arab countries in the region have felt a certain level of discomfort; those nations are predominantly Sunni, and the rise of Iran coupled with the re-emergence of Iraq as a Shia Arab country has been seen as a threat. In this sense, the U.S. intervention transformed power dynamics in the region, paving the way — inadvertently as far as we know — for Iran to grab the dividends.

Old problems persist: corruption — and incompetence

Perhaps the most depressing features of the Iraqi state today are the incompetence and corruption that plague its bureaucracy and political spheres. Preventable and avoidable, but raging nonetheless, these issues continue to obstruct the country’s progress.

A few years ago, massive protests shook Iraq as ordinary people across the country — shedding their sectarian identities — took to the streets to express their frustration with the ruling elite about unemployment, poor government services and nepotism. Sadly, little change has come since then, and the problems persist.

A highly respected scholar told me recently that many in the Iraqi bureaucracy are actually working on the side as consultants for Turkey, Iran or the Persian Gulf nations. A typical example of their “work”: Whenever they learn of some new industrial program for building local capacity, they divulge information to outsiders first and take a cut for providing the heads-up.

For a sure sign of the level of incompetence — and perhaps corruption as well — one need look no further than the road from Baghdad to Najaf and Karbala, which I have traveled for nearly a decade now, including a trip made just last week. One would think, given that these ancient cities now attract tens of millions of pilgrims each year, that this massive inflow would have brought huge economic opportunity. But the region and the nation seem to have reaped only minimal benefit.

The roads themselves are a symbol of the problem — still patchy and dusty and perennially under various stages of construction. One finds huge and constant traffic jams, and the region remains without a proper highway from Baghdad to the holy cities. All of which begs an obvious question: Where have the revenues from all those visitors gone? No one has a clear answer, but it is obvious that at least tax evasion is at play.

Two large-scale examples of corruption were brought to light recently. In 2022, an Iraqi anti-corruption organization uncovered a scandal in which $700 million was stolen from Iraqi state banks, leading to chaos and trauma for the banking system. More than 40 people are under investigation in the case. Meanwhile, in late 2022, Iraq’s finance minister disclosed the shocking news that $2.5 billion had gone missing from Iraq’s General Commission of Taxes, operating under the Ministry of Finance. A large part of the problem is a lack of transparency and disconnect from global financial systems. Cash is still king in Iraq; this facilitates corrupt practices, as unlawful transactions are hard to track.

And then there is this: Iraq‘s current revenue from the export of crude oil is more than $115 billion (accounting for 90 percent of country’s total income), but its 42 million inhabitants face an energy crisis that sees regular power cuts and damaging electrical surges, especially during the baking-hot summer when energy needs rise. Iran provides the country with one-third of its gas and electricity, but those deliveries are often interrupted. The World Bank recently warned that Iraq must diversify its economy and invest $233 billion by 2040 to embark “on a green growth path,” but the government in Baghdad seems unmoved.

One needn’t be an economist or political scientist to understand that corruption and incompetence are to blame for these facts and figures — and failures.

This past weekend, I was glad at least to hear Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani acknowledge the problem at a conference in Baghdad. “Fighting corruption is one of the biggest wars” the country faces, he said. But those are only words.

Again, perspective is in order; if this is the “war” the nation is talking about, given the past experiences with Saddam, the U.S. and then the Islamic State, perhaps in a strange way that speaks to progress.

An ancient land — and a new nation

Many ordinary Iraqis probably aren’t thinking about the anniversary this week. They are too busy struggling to find new job opportunities, to feed their families and to educate their children. Again, at the end of the day, it’s a mixed bag — but it must be remembered: As old and storied as the Iraqi civilization is, Iraq is in many ways also a new country.

It is also a country that has not lost faith in a democratic future. The religious freedoms are there, and the Iraqi Shias, once victims of genocidal massacres, are perhaps among the first to celebrate the changes that have come. Change can be an agonizingly slow and painful process, but there are glimmers of light indicating that it’s happening. Iraq is, and always has been, a land of charming history, spirituality and diverse people — and their story will continue to evolve, far beyond memories of tyranny and war.

