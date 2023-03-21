Macron faces no-confidence vote, new protests in France: World in Photos

Our regular curation of photos returns now to France — because fury and protest have returned to France as well. French President Emmanuel Macron has survived a no-confidence vote by the slimmest of margins, a vote that was called in response to his use of a special measure to force through legislation that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. While that proposal had already brought millions of people to the streets of French cities over the past several months, the anger now is directed as much at the way in which the policy was pushed through.

Macron and many economists have said that France simply cannot afford to continue paying for the retirement benefits and other elements of its generous social welfare programs as the population ages and the proportion of working-age citizens to retirement-age citizens drops precipitously. Life expectancy has risen to 82 in France, and projections suggest millions of people retiring today will earn those benefits for a quarter-century.

In these photos, inside the National Assembly — where the political opposition was visibly evident; garbage piled in the streets of Paris — because sanitation workers have joined the demonstrations; long lines at the gas pumps — because gas deliveries have been impacted as well; and several photos from the streets — because it’s the streets, again, where the fury is most evident.

Members of National Assembly parliamentary group La France Insoumise and the left-wing coalition New People's Ecologic and Social Union hold signs reading "64 is a no" and "See you in the street" after the vote Monday in Paris.

Protesters react behind a banner reading "against the 49.3" in Toulouse, France, on Monday.

A demonstrator shows a flyer to commuters in a tram on Tuesday in Lyon, France.

Oil workers gather outside the refinery in protest after the government announced the first requisition of oil workers since the beginning of the strikes against the pension reform, at the Fos-sur-Mer depot near Marseille, France, on Tuesday.

People demonstrate at the Lyon Perrache railway station in Lyon on Tuesday.

Drivers queue for fuel in Marseille on Tuesday.

Union members gather to listen to a representative during a demonstration on Tuesday in Marseille.

Garbage cans overflow with trash on the streets as collectors go on strike in Paris on Monday.

A woman speaks into a bullhorn during a protest against the government in Paris on Monday.

Demonstrators protest against the government in Paris on Monday.

Riot police advance toward demonstrators protesting against the government in Paris on Monday.

A woman lights a trash can on fire during a demonstration at Place Vauban in Paris on Monday.

People walk past burning trash cans during a demonstration in Lyon on Monday.

A protester runs with an umbrella to protect himself from tear gas during a demonstration in Dijon, France, on Monday.

French gendarmes silhouetted by a lit bonfire secure the area after the evacuation of the access to the oil terminal on Tuesday, in Donges, France.

Protesters walk past a damaged bus shelter with graffiti that reads "angry" during a demonstration in Dijon on Monday.