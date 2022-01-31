Neil Young vs. Joe Rogan vs. Spotify

If you logged into streaming giant Spotify recently hoping to rock in the free world or searching for a heart of gold, you’d be disappointed.

The musician Neil Young’s catalog all but disappeared from the platform — at his request — last Thursday over the Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast on the platform that boasts 172 million subscribers.

Rogan has come under fire for hosting a guest skeptical of covid vaccines, and the controversy prompted an apology from him on an Instagram video Sunday saying he “could do better.”





“If I’ve pissed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said in a nearly 10-minute-long Instagram video. Spotify also announced new rules Sunday about dangerous or misleading content and pledged to add a content warning to any podcast episode about covid-19.

Over the weekend, other musicians expressed support for Young, including his former bandmate David Crosby, and Joni Mitchell also pulled her catalog. Meanwhile, Rogan’s fans, including the musician Jewel and entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cheered on his explainer video in the comments.

This isn’t the first time Rogan has come under fire for spreading misinformation. In the last year, his guests promoted covid conspiracy theories including that covid vaccines are gene therapy (they are not) and that vaccines contain microchips (they do not). He also treated his own case of the virus with ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that is approved for human use but not proven to effectively treat covid, and has repeatedly promoted it as a viable cure. He’s particularly popular among young men; one audience survey found that Rogan’s listenership is 71 percent male.

The saga indicates that Spotify, the 15-year-old audio streaming platform, is now in the company of other new media peers like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Amazon in being held responsible for the content shared on their platforms, without necessarily having mechanisms or policy in place to deal with a flood of problematic material.

And when it comes to misinformation, audio is arguably unique. Audio is an intimate experience, and audiences often develop parasocial, or one-sided, relationships with a voice so closely in their ear. As misinformation experts have studied, we trust information more when we know — or think we know — the person who shared it. Rogan’s audience is both enormous and devout. About a third say his podcast is the only one they listen to.

Podcasts also occupy a special place in new media, argues Valerie Wirtschafter, a senior data analyst at the Brookings Institution who has researched misinformation in audio. It is a media form less gatekept than traditional broadcast but doesn’t have the same robust debate over what role platforms should play in regulating what content is published.

“Part of what defines a sort of relationship in new media is, yes, anybody’s a publisher, but anybody can also be kind of a critic,” Wirtschafter told Grid. “That sort of dynamic relationship between audience and podcast host really doesn’t exist.”

Joe Rogan has a reputation for “just asking questions”

Rogan is one of the most successful podcasters of all time. Before signing an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020, he built an audience of millions for both his podcasts and YouTube videos of podcast tapings. (Observers noticed more than 40 episodes were removed from Spotify’s archives after Rogan made the transition to the platform, targeting episodes that featured guests who often backed anti-scientific theories.) Most of his listeners are young men, who admire his willingness to challenge progressive attitudes about gender, politics and cultural norms in general.

His fans praise him for bringing on a wide variety of guests with a variety of viewpoints. Some of these guests are mainstream public figures like Andrew Yang, who ran for president and for mayor of New York, and technology billionaire Elon Musk.

He also brings on controversial figures like Jordan Peterson, a Canadian academic who argues in favor of strict gender roles. He’s also hosted Alex Jones, a popular internet figure who promotes conspiracy theories, including about the Sandy Hook massacre.

In Sunday’s video, Rogan affirmed his philosophy but said he tries to correct himself when he gets things wrong.

“Whenever I get something wrong, I try to correct it, because I’m interested in telling the truth. I’m interested in finding out what the truth is, and I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions,” he said. “I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective.”

To Rogan’s critics, the presence of Dr. Robert Malone on Dec. 31 was an example of oxygen for dangerous ideas, not an interesting conversation. Malone is an infectious diseases expert who helped develop the mRNA technology on which covid vaccines are based. He compared vaccination efforts to living under Nazi rule.

In response, 270 medical experts signed onto an open letter, published on Jan. 10, calling on Spotify to be transparent about its standards regarding misinformation and do more to flag false claims.

The dispute drew more attention when Young published an open letter, addressed to his management and record label, saying he would remove his catalog if Spotify didn’t remove Rogan.

Rogan’s presence on Spotify is valuable to the streaming company, which entered the podcasting space in 2018 after building its reputation through music. The multimillion-dollar acquisition of the Joe Rogan Experience gave the company exclusive rights to Rogan’s entire catalog going back more than a decade. Inked around the same time as Spotify acquired other podcasting companies wholesale, the deal was a significant investment in Spotify’s podcasting future — and a big bet that that’s where the money is.

“It has been very successful,” said Wirtschafter. “These exclusive shows, and especially the Joe Rogan Experience, brings in a ton of ad revenue.”

Rogan is now the star of the company’s podcasting ambitions — his podcast is the most popular on Spotify’s U.S. and U.K. platforms — at a time when the company has become the largest audio streaming company in the world with 172 million subscribers, surpassing Apple Music and Amazon Music.

In statements to other media outlets, Spotify says that it maintains certain standards when it comes to audio misinformation.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic,” the statement reads.

It is true that the worst of the worst podcasts don’t have a presence on Spotify; a search for the far-right podcasts that the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as part of an extremist “network of hate” yields no results, for example.

And Spotify has responded to criticism in the past by removing Alex Jones’ podcast, Infowars, in 2018, citing Jones’ “hate speech.”

But as of Monday, Jones’ 2020 appearance on Rogan’s show was still on the platform. And other shows dedicated to “medical choice” — a euphemism for anti-vaccine rhetoric — are still easy to find.

Spotify might need Rogan more than Rogan needs Spotify

Spotify signed an exclusive deal in 2020, reported to be worth about $100 million, to exclusively host Rogan’s hugely popular podcast. The company received some early pushback for the decision because of Rogan’s history of hosting guests who espoused racist and homophobic views, as well as some who spread misinformation.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, as covid hospitalizations peaked and with the unvaccinated most at risk for hospitalization and death, Rogan published an episode interviewing Malone, who promotes conspiracy theories about covid vaccines, such as saying that they harm children.

Medical experts pushed back. “Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” read the letter from medical experts. “This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.”

Last week, Young, a polio survivor, issued an ultimatum to Spotify: They could host his music or Rogan’s podcast, but not both.

“I realized I could not continue to support SPOTIFY’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public,” he wrote, calling on other musicians to join him in pulling their catalogs.

In the days that followed, some large left-leaning Twitter accounts began promoting #DeletedSpotify tweets vastly overstating the number of artists who had pulled their music from Spotify over the controversy. One now-deleted tweet with high engagement claimed Bruce Springsteen had pulled his music (though he had not).

Spotify — which did not respond to Grid’s requests for comment — published a content policy on Sunday, outlining rules about what will not be allowed on the platform. Those categories include content that promotes or glorifies serious harm to others; content that promotes harassment, violence or hatred; and “content that promotes dangerous false or dangerous deceptive medical information that may cause offline harm or poses a direct threat to public health.”

Rogan’s Instagram video pushed back against the term “misinformation” but said he would bring more opposing viewpoints onto episodes with controversial guests.

“If there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, it’s having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones,” he said. “I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on those podcasts in the future.”

The challenges of moderating audio misinformation

In some ways, Spotify does have more control over content than a social media company; the company approves who is allowed to upload content, and it’s more difficult to share content to other users.

But the closed nature of the platform makes it harder for misinformation researchers to audit the claims in a Spotify podcast series at scale, exacerbating the existing challenge of monitoring spoken-word content.

Wirtschafter’s research team, for example, used machine-learning to trawl through transcripts of thousands of political podcasts to identify misleading claims. She said the Joe Rogan Experience — arguably the most influential example of the form — has more barriers for researchers because of Spotify’s format.

“He’s very visible, very loud, he has a massive audience. You see these people who appear on his show, and then they start to pop up in these other series as well,” she said. “I think there is an agenda-setting … that can happen with Joe Rogan. But it’s harder to analyze in this scale, simply because Spotify is closed, because that episode data is unavailable.”

Spotify doesn’t appear to routinely fact-check content before artists post it. Attempts to force Spotify to do so are likely to meet pushback from across the political spectrum.

Spotify is now up against age-old disputes over how to regulate speech and artistic expression, and facing a business consideration: How many artists, and their subscribers, is Spotify willing to sacrifice to keep Rogan and his fans?