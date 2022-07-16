12 times law enforcement misrepresented key details of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde

Public safety officials misled the public at least a dozen times regarding key aspects of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School, a Grid analysis has found.

Law enforcement officials misrepresented the shooter’s actions, the actions of school officials and even their own response in statements purported to inform the public. They misrepresented what their officers knew during the incident, why police waited to breach the classroom holding the gunman and how the incident ended.

We’re peeling back the curtain on the police subculture that, in many places, they make it up as they go. Philip Stinson, professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University

It’s not unusual for police to inaccurately reflect the events they’re involved in, said Philip Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University who researches police crime and misconduct. And those misstatements aren’t entirely attributable to the fog of a chaotic situation.

“Historically, the police have owned the narrative” of their interventions, he said. “It’s not uncommon for police officers to write up incident reports to … justify the actions that they took, and not necessarily reflect what actually happened.”





“We’re peeling back the curtain on the police subculture that in many places, they make it up as they go. They control the narrative, and it’s always written so things happen in a textbook fashion. And every cop did everything right,” he said.

“When we find out later on that they don’t always do what they were trained to do, they act in ways inconsistent with their training and make the shit up as they go,” he said. They lie, Stinson added, for a simple reason: “They want to cover their own ass in the name of justice.”

Many cops face no explicit requirement to tell the truth in public statements, Stinson said. Police in several major Texas cities are directed to tell the public the truth, according to official manuals reviewed by Grid. In Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, police are explicitly instructed to be honest and accurate when sharing information with the news media. Grid was unable to immediately obtain manuals for Uvalde law enforcement.

The rise of video recording has helped challenge the supremacy of police narratives but hasn’t dethroned police statements as definitive accounts of law enforcement encounters. The videotaped beating of Rodney King by police in 1991 could have marked a turning point, Stinson said, one that revealed to the public that “lying is a normal part of policing.”

But that didn’t happen, he said. The results are disastrous, for both police and the public: When evidence emerges that contradicts law enforcement’s narrative, it harms trust in police and can make it more difficult for cops to solve crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an erosion of police legitimacy,” he said. “And if police lack legitimacy, people are no longer willing to cooperate with the police, to trust the police to do what the police told them, and it becomes much more difficult for police officers to do their jobs.”

Below is a list of the dozen inaccurate statements by police regarding the Uvalde shooting that were later contradicted by evidence:

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.



