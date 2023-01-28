Trump talking points in context ahead of the South Carolina rally

Former president Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail after a short hiatus following the disappointing Republican returns during the midterm elections last November. He’s set to speak in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon, where he will announce his South Carolina leadership team for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, like many political candidates, tends to return to some of the same talking points in speeches, on social media and in news releases. Ahead of the South Carolina event, we took a look at some of Trump’s recent claims, clarifying with context statements he’s made about his record as president, the 2020 election, crime rates and the FBI investigation that resulted in a raid of his Florida residence.

Immigration

CLAIM: “In 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years,” Trump said in a recent statement posted on his website.

CONTEXT: Immigration and border security are a staple in Trump speeches, usually relating to crime and drugs. In January, he sent a press release deriding Biden’s handling of the border, among other things.

FACT CHECK: It’s difficult to know how Trump defines the “lowest point,” but as FactCheck.org reported, Republicans have frequently criticized the Biden administration for a rise in fentanyl seized at the border, suggesting the high number is due to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. In fact, the rise in fentanyl at the border started to rise in 2020, under the Trump administration, and has remained high during the Biden administration.

However, the highest number of seizures of drugs in general, in the last three years, at the border happened in 2020 during the Trump administration.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection, drug seizures at the border were higher in the fiscal year 2020, with 1.1 million pounds worth of drugs seized, than in the fiscal year 2021, when there was a recorded 913,000 pounds worth of drugs seized, or 2022, when 656,000 pounds worth of drugs were seized.

“It goes back to the political aspect of how either the Democrats or the Republicans would want to spin the data,” Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S./Mexico Border Program, said. “If Republicans say that high drug seizures are evidence of bad policy, then they should have called out the Trump administration since it seems that his last year in office was the year with the highest drug seizures.”

Trump’s broader claim that the border was “best” under his presidency is vague, but the conditions at the southern border are often measured by the number of apprehensions.

Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, noted that if, in fact, Trump’s measure of “best” means the lowest number of migrant encounters, then he is wrong.

“The total encounters (2 million) under Trump were indeed less than the total (4.3 million) under President Biden so far, but more than the total (1.7 million) under President Obama’s second term,” Ruiz said.

Crime

CLAIM: Crime is up in Democratic-led cities

CONTEXT: At the same Ohio rally, Trump appeared on stage and claimed there was a “crime wave in Democratic-run cities.”

This was a common talking point for GOP candidates across the country ahead of the November elections last year.

FACT CHECK: A Pew Research Center article said in 2021, crime rates were relatively the same as the year before, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey.

That said, certain types of crime rates did rise in 2020, according to a summary of crime statistics by the Brennan Center. The murder rate in particular rose drastically in 2020 by nearly 30 percent. But the report also notes that the rise murders was almost equal in Republican- and Democratic-led cities.

“Despite politicized claims that this rise was the result of criminal justice reform in liberal-leaning jurisdictions, murders rose roughly equally in cities run by Republicans and cities run by Democrats. So-called ‘red’ states actually saw some of the highest murder rates of all,” the report states.

The report also makes clear that the data makes it tricky to point fingers at specific policy as a cause for rising crime trends, “and reveals the basic inaccuracy of attempts to politicize a problem as complex as crime.” It should be used instead as a reference point for what is causing crime nationally, the report added.

Mar-a-Lago

CLAIM: Regarding the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the incident “totally violated my Fourth Amendment rights.”





CONTEXT: At an Ohio rally ahead of the midterm elections, Trump spoke about the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, claiming that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

The reason for the search? According to a heavily redacted affidavit unsealed in federal court last August, the government was investigating “the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” after the National Archives referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Since the raid on Trump’s residence, both former vice president Mike Pence and Biden have also discovered classified information at their own personal residences and have reported the documents to the National Archives, and the result has been a tennis match of accusations from both sides of the political aisle.

FACT CHECK: The Fourth Amendment protects an individual from “unreasonable searches and seizures.” One way courts protect that right is by requiring a judge to decide there is probable cause as well as a specific description of the place to be searched and materials to be seized before issuing a search warrant.

Although any legal argument can be disputed, Fourth Amendment experts — including Orin Kerr, professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley, and a leading legal expert in the area — largely disagree with Trump’s claims.

In an August Twitter thread, Kerr said that he believed the issue being raised by Trump and his allies was about the description of what exactly was to be seized. In the unsealed search warrant affidavit, Kerr specifically noted that it describes “any government and/or Presidential Records.”

In a subsequent tweet, he agreed that this is broad, but added that based on case law, it is normal for the government to describe documents as both “their content and their form,” which he argued narrows the scope when read alongside the alleged crimes.

Although Kerr admitted that his reasoning doesn’t rule out all challenges to the warrant, he said from what he knows of the information at the time, “the claim being made that the ‘government … records’ clause violates the Fourth Amendment seems inconsistent with the cases.”

Additionally, Matthew Tokson, a professor at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, agreed that Trump’s arguments on the issue were “weak” in an article he wrote for Lawfare.

“Trump may have various strategic reasons for filing this motion, but when it comes to the Fourth Amendment, Trump appears to be headed for a loss,” wrote Tokson.

2020 election

CLAIM: Trump said as recently as Tuesday that the 2020 election in Georgia was fraudulent and that he in no way did anything wrong.

CONTEXT: In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 was “perfect” and that he was “protesting a rigged and stolen election.” He added that he “won Georgia by a lot” and there was fraud in the state including “stuffing ballots.”

It’s difficult to know what Trump means by “perfect,” but if we assume that it means everything he said in that call with Raffensperger was true and legal, it was not a “perfect” call.

During that call in January 2021, Trump peddled falsehoods about the 2020 election in Georgia and pleaded with Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results. A recording of the hourlong phone call was released by the Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2021.

FACT CHECK: To start, on Dec. 7, 2020, Georgia election officials recertified the election results, following a recount requested by Trump. After that recount, Biden’s victory went from 12,670 to 11,779, but he still won the state. The election was certified, after three vote tallies, in favor of Biden. Trump’s requested recount came after a state-required ballot recount for close races that also affirmed Biden’s win.

Throughout the ordeal, Raffensperger backed up the state’s election process and results. “I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems,” Raffensperger said at a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020, announcing the recertification of the election. “But the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts tell us a different story.”

While it’s not immediately clear what Trump is referring to when he mentions claims of “ballot stuffing” in Georgia, it’s likely a reference to one of the most frequently repeated voter fraud claims by Trump and his allies in Fulton County: There was a suitcase full of fraudulent ballots for Biden on election night.

During his phone call with Raffensperger, Trump falsely claimed that there were at least “18,000 ballots, all for Biden,” that were not in official ballot boxes, but were in suitcases. The conspiracy theory holds that, without poll watchers present, election workers secretly pulled out suitcases containing fraudulent ballots and counted them all in favor of Biden.

But here is what happened.

In that same December 2020 press conference, Georgia’s voting implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, explained that the alleged “suitcases” with fraudulent ballots, were actually valid uncounted ballots “that had been packed into those absentee ballot carriers by the workers in plain view of the monitors and the press.” He added: “The reason they were packed away is because they were under the misbegotten impression that they were getting to go home.”

Sterling explained that it was late, around 10 or 10:30 p.m., which is why poll workers had packed away those uncounted ballots in the first place and thought they could go home for the evening. “They had been there all day long. They were tired and wanted to go home and they thought they could,” he said during the news conference. When they understood that they couldn’t go home yet, they took out the ballots from absentee ballot carriers and resumed counting ballots.

During the phone call, Trump also falsely called a March 2020 consent decree “unconstitutional.” Again, another false claim. The consent decree was prompted by a lawsuit from Democrats, who, per the Associated Press, said that minorities were disproportionately impacted when their ballots were rejected for signature verification issues. To combat this, the consent decree establishes ways for election officials to contact a voter when there is an issue with a signature.

The reason Trump is still talking about this call, three years later, is because a special grand jury has recently concluded its investigation into Trump’s efforts to interfere with the election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called for this investigation of Trump and his inner circle by a special grand jury for possible attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia, where Trump lost by 11,779 votes. Trump’s effort to interfere with Georgia’s election results included this call with Raffensperger. Per reporting from Axios, earlier this month, the Atlanta special grand jury concluded its investigation and voted to publish the report. Judge Robert McBurney is considering releasing the report, but it will remain closed for now. The investigation could lead to an indictment of Trump in Georgia.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.