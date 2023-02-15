East Palestine train derailment: How conspiracy filled the info void

Nearly two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in Ohio, major questions still remain about the scope of the disaster and its potential long-term effects — uncertainty that conspiracy theorists have already rushed to exploit online.

The 141-car train derailed around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials told residents to evacuate the next day prior to the controlled release of chemicals from the trains that were in danger of exploding; days later, on Feb. 8, people in the affected area were told they could safely return to their homes.

What was lost in the events following the derailment, however, was government clarity about the extent of the derailment and clear information on how worried residents needed to be about their own safety. Only Tuesday, almost two weeks after the event, Ohio officials advised residents to drink bottled water until testing could confirm whether the local water supply was contaminated or not.

This delayed release of information about safety has understandably raised fears of people in and beyond the affected area, igniting a slew of conspiracy theories. The claims vary slightly, but they have a similar theme: The fallout of this event is far graver than is being reported, and the Biden administration is strategically covering it up. Promoting such baseless claims can cause unnecessary panic, making an already dangerous situation even worse.

“When there is chaos, our government needs to speak soon and enough and with clarity,” said Bill Adair, founder of PolitiFact and a professor of journalism and public policy at Duke University. “If they fail to do that, misinformation fills the vacuum.”

Similar patterns of misinformation played out after the 2020 election, he added. An increase in voting by mail and close races increased attention about how votes were counted, and election officials weren’t prepared to deal with the public demand for information about their vote-counting processes. Conspiracy theorists exploited that to make any innocuous thing, like a burst pipe in Atlanta that delayed absentee-ballot processing there, seem nefarious.

In the case of the Ohio derailment, misinformation and panic has stemmed primarily from conservative corners of the internet and has been further amplified by prominent figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and covid conspiracy theorist Stew Peters, a frequent purveyor of misinformation.

What happened in East Palestine

Of the 141 loaded train cars, 20 were carrying hazardous chemicals; 11 of those derailed, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The most notable of those potentially toxic materials was vinyl chloride, a highly flammable chemical used in the production of PVC.

After the train’s derailment, officials decided the risk of a catastrophic explosion was high enough to undertake a “controlled release,” or intentional burning of the vinyl chloride, sending a plume of toxic smoke into the air. This would have been highly dangerous to anyone in the immediate vicinity, but evacuations were in place before the burn commenced on Feb. 6. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference that police combed the affected area beforehand to ensure no one remained.

Other chemicals in the affected rail cars included the also highly flammable isobutylene, butyl acrylates, and benzene, a known carcinogen. Aside from the burned vinyl chloride, an unknown quantity of these various chemicals also spilled onto the ground around the derailment, and officials are tracking a plume of pollution down the Ohio River — though they said it is rapidly being diluted and no further release into streams is occurring.

Mary Mertz, the director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday during a press conference that about 3,500 fish died across four waterways upstream of the Ohio River; the die-off was seen in 12 species, though she added none were threatened or endangered. “Good news, there doesn’t appear to be any increase in the fish or aquatic creatures killed since the first couple days of the derailment,” Mertz said.

Air quality monitoring from the Enivornmental Protection Agency has indicated no apparent issues so far, though there are reports of bad odors and people feeling ill. Drinking water monitoring as well hasn’t shown any major problems, but on Tuesday, Ohio officials said that residents in the area should drink bottled water as a precaution — an advisory delayed by almost two weeks since the incident, raising further questions about the speed and clarity of response.

A bad situation made worse by misinformation

Several people on Twitter, including Peters, tweeted out identical images of a map that supposedly supports the claim that “thousands of farms” will be harmed by the derailment as polluted water spreads from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River. But as Caroline Orr Bueno, a misinformation researcher at the University of Maryland, noted on Twitter, the map itself has nothing to do with the Ohio train derailment and the claim itself is not rooted in fact. It’s purely speculative.

Water authorities further down the Ohio River have offered assurances that drinking water will not be affected. An official with the Greater Cincinnati Water Works, for example, said samples taken on Monday of this week showed “incredibly low levels” of chemicals of concern. Ohio EPA Director of Surface Water Tiffani Kavalec said on Tuesday that the initial leak that reached the Ohio River was moving downstream at about 1 mile per hour, but it was almost certain not to affect drinking water supplies. “The Ohio River is very large, and it’s a water body that’s able to dilute the pollutants pretty quickly,” she said.

Peters later tweeted that “dead fish and cattle [are] being reported as far as 100 miles away from the site” — a post that has been viewed more than 38 million times and shared more than 120,000 times. But, again, the claim that fish and cattle 100 miles away are being killed because of the train derailment has not been verified. Mertz, the director of Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday that four tributaries running over 7.5 miles were affected by the derailment.

The Gateway Pundit, a right-wing media company with a history of amplifying misinformation, similarly published an article headlined “Fish and Wildlife Turning Up Dead.” But like Peters’ claim, this is unverified, and definitively attributing dead fish and wildlife to the train derailment beyond the estimated 3,500 fish figure given by Ohio officials is not fact.

Of course, it’s not only prominent conspiracy theorists who are spreading misinformation. There are lesser-known sources spreading it too.

A viral tweet, retweeted almost 20,000 times, makes it seem like the derailment has contaminated the entire Ohio River basin, which covers more than 200,000 square miles. “The toxic waste from the derailment near East Palestine has already leaked into the Ohio River which provides water to 5 million people,” the tweet says. It’s not only that the graphic is inaccurate, the text is too: We do not yet know the extent of contamination to Ohio’s drinking water supply.

An alleged cover-up

Another strand of misinformation about the train derailment alleges the Biden administration is deliberately covering up the incident.





In a Sunday tweet that went viral, Greene insinuated a link between the U.S. shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon and other unidentified flying objects over North America and the train derailment. But these are two unrelated events, and the Biden administration is not using “UFOs” to cover up the Ohio train disaster.

In that same tweet, Greene also claimed that “press are being arrested for trying to tell the story.” This isn’t true either. Police arrested one reporter, NewsNation’s Evan Lambert, last week during a news conference in East Palestine, but it was not because he was “trying to tell the story.” He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to reporting from the New York Times, but, on Wednesday, Ohio’s attorney general dropped criminal charges against Lambert.

Peters also falsely linked “UFOs” with the train derailment during a recent episode of his show, “The Stew Peters Show.” The description of the show says, “The silence of the mainstream media is shameful as they attempt to distract the public with UFO fantasies.” He also claimed that “the national press has ignored the story completely for the first few days,” which, again, is false.

It’s no surprise that rumors about a deliberate and sinister government cover-up are spreading. Like Adair, Joseph Uscinski, a political science professor at the University of Miami who studies conspiracy theories, explained that conspiracy theorists tend to fill in the gaps during “information blackouts.” In other words, he said, because we are awaiting more information, purveyors of misinformation will step in to fill in some of the gaps.

“Even when the gaps get filled in,” he said, “there’s still going be people who make up whatever they want.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.