How a conspiracy theory about AZ's Hobbs and a drug cartel got started

A new conspiracy theory was introduced into the record at an Arizona legislative hearing last week.

Speaking to a joint special elections committee, a local insurance agent from Scottsdale, Jacqueline Breger, accused election officials in the state and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, among others, of taking bribes from a notorious drug cartel.

Members of the joint special elections committee gave Breger 45 minutes to lay out the baseless story, in which she accused officials, by name, of involvement in a racketeering scheme. Breger’s presentation was livestreamed and picked up across conservative media online, where it went viral.

Breger’s boyfriend, John Thaler, who helped write a report she presented to the committee, previously made similar assertions about his ex-wife and former mother-in-law, assertions a district judge said he did not believe to be true.

Hobbs responded to the election hearing, saying, “It makes the legislature, quite honestly, a laughingstock and Arizona by extension, and I hope folks are held accountable for this.”

That Hobbs was a target for Breger’s claim is not a surprise. She’s become a frequent topic of right-wing conspiracy theories since this fall when she beat Kari Lake, a Republican who disputes the outcome of the 2020 election.

But the way this particular story got its start and the motivations behind those elevating it reveal the depth of misinformation in Arizona politics.

Arizona has been a stronghold for the election-denier movement, where conspiracy theories continue to swirl and emerge to support unfounded election conspiracies in the United States.

Election deniers in office

Since 2020, Arizona has gone through at least 10 election reviews, both official election reviews and multiple partisan unofficial efforts. None of them has found any evidence of widespread election fraud.

Arizona Republican House Speaker Ben Toma and State Rep. Liz Harris (Harris has questioned the legitimacy of statewide elections) held a hearing last week on “election integrity.” Witnesses included vocal advocates of the election-denier movement. Democratic members of the Senate elections committee boycotted the session, describing the hearing, in a public statement, as a “seven-hour circus of debunked election conspiracies.”

At last week’s hearing, Breger, an insurance agent with no apparent expertise in elections or voting, was the final speaker of the day. In her presentation to the committee, she described an investigative report prepared by a law firm on the statewide 2020 and 2022 elections that, she claimed, proved that the outcomes were undemocratic.

The report accused the above-mentioned officials of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel, which has been described by the Drug Enforcement Agency as one of the main cartels responsible for fentanyl and methamphetamine in the U.S.

The bribe money, she said, was supposedly laundered through the “purchase of single-family residences.” She added that “laundering of this cartel money in Arizona through purchase and sale of single-family residences” started around 1994. The money was also laundered, she added, through fraudulent construction invoices and fraudulent bankruptcies.

The report was prepared by Thaler, an Arizona lawyer who is in a romantic relationship with Breger. Their relationship was reported by the Arizona Republic after the hearing. Thaler’s license is suspended, and he is facing felony charges for illegal flight from law enforcement and a failure to abide by court orders.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Thaler said that the criminal cases he is facing are, in the Arizona Republic’s words, “connected to an over-arching conspiracy against him.”

Another detail Thaler didn’t mention in the report: The two key figures mentioned involved in the racketeering scheme were his estranged ex-wife and mother-in-law. But Thaler’s relationship with his wife has been volatile. He had previously accused his wife of criminal behavior, which a judge dismissed, calling it “frivolous and potentially harassing.”

According to the report Breger presented at the hearing, both women were working on behalf of the drug cartel, using fake mortgage documents to launder money for both Republican and Democratic officials, the Associated Press reported.

And what does this racketeering scheme have to do with election fraud? The two are “inextricably linked,” according to Breger. “The story supposedly goes that since 2004, elections in both Pima and Maricopa County “have been manipulated through the infiltration of the county databases, resulting from bribes paid to executives,” Breger said.

But, again, she provided no evidence to support these claims.





“Delusional and fantastical”

Thaler has repeatedly, and baselessly, accused his ex-wife of having engaged in: “an array of criminal enterprises across multiple states, including money laundering and tax evasion, allegedly accomplished via real estate transactions and non-profit organizations; insurance fraud.”

He also filed suits against Mesa officials, alleging that they too were involved in bribery and election fraud, reported the Arizona Mirror.

According to court documents from June 2022, District Judge Douglas Rayes called Thaler’s filing against his ex-wife “delusional and fantastical.”

“There’s a court case, Thaler v. Chavez, in which he made many of these arguments against his ex-wife,” explained Garrett Archer, data analyst at ABC15 in Phoenix and former senior elections analyst at the Arizona secretary of state. “And it just kind of wormed its way into the election fraud community, and so they’re latching on to it.”

Thaler has made a number of wild allegations without evidence. Not only do these accusations not have evidence, but it’s also not clear how he even chose the claims that he did. He made a leap without any evidence that the Sinaloa Cartel is involved here, explained Arizona attorney Tom Ryan. “It is as bizarre as it seems. In the world controlled by reality, we can see the obvious lack of truth to it all,” he said.

Conspiracy theories run wild in Arizona

This latest conspiracy theory is only one of many to have taken root in Arizona, a state that has become a hot bed of misinformation following the 2020 election.

Arizona is home to key figures in the election-denial movement, including former Republican State Senate president Karen Fann, who initiated a partisan election review (full of falsehoods) of the 2020 election, and former GOP gubernatorial candidate Lake, who has repeatedly made allegations of voter fraud without evidence. There is also Ron Watkins, who ran for Congress in Arizona and is reported to be a QAnon supporter.

Former Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich is also responsible for spreading election misinformation. And as recently as last month, it was discovered that Brnovich hid a report affirming that there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

It is also fitting that viral misinformation originated from a meeting that Harris initiated because Harris herself has been a vocal part of the “Stop the Steal” movement. She has been associated with QAnon and spearheaded a door-to-door canvassing initiative to convince Arizonans that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election in Maricopa County. She was forced to abandon the canvassing after the Department of Justice said it could be considered in violation of civil rights laws meant to protect against voter intimidation.

The backlash

But even some of these vocal misinformation purveyors have distanced themselves from the allegations.

GOP state senator and outspoken “Stop the Steal” promoter Wendy Rogers said in a public statement: “To our knowledge, none of the people named had charges filed, have prosecutions pending, not had any convictions made against them.”

And Harris has also distanced herself from these allegations, saying: “What was presented at Thursday’s briefing was not sufficient to substantiate these extraordinary claims.”

Even though many have distanced themselves from the claims, the rumors have continued to spread in right-wing circles.

A Feb. 24 segment on Mike Lindell’s streaming program featured a 40-minute interview with Thaler. The interviewer, Brannon Howse, said at the start of the interview that although he couldn’t validate Breger’s testimony, “shouldn’t [the committee] say, ‘This is very interesting, we need to look into this.’”

The Gateway Pundit, a right-wing media company with a history of frequently promoting misinformation, wrote in a Feb. 25 article: “The Sinaloa Cartels and the treasonous Americans who work with them are destroying our country by flooding Arizona with dangerous drugs and crime.” Lindell tweeted out the Gateway Pundit story on Feb. 26, and it has since been viewed over 163,000 times.

Thaler also appeared on Peter Santilli’s web show, “The Pete Santilli Show.” During that interview, Santilli said Breger’s allegations “are way way bigger than the Sinaloa Cartel.” Santilli, also a frequent purveyor of misinformation, last month accused Pfizer of putting snake venom into vaccines, according to the Daily Beast.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.