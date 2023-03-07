Why Tucker Carlson promotes Jan. 6 Capitol attack lies

In a lengthy segment Monday, under the banner “TUCKER INVESTIGATES,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired video clips that, he claimed, showed the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol had lied to the country in its public hearings and report last year and hid crucial evidence.

“Committee members lied about what they saw and then hid the evidence from the public,” Carlson said.

Carlson rolled clips of calmer moments of the attack on the Capitol while telling his millions of viewers that it was not, in fact, a deadly insurrection, but rather “mostly peaceful chaos.”

“Keep in mind the Capitol Police as a force is controlled by the speaker of the House,” Carlson said as the segment concluded. “And at that point it was Nancy Pelosi.”

But that claim has been fact checked as false by multiple national news organizations. The former House speaker was not in charge of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. So why, since 2021, has it been a common refrain for prominent right-wing politicians and cable news opinion hosts?

A persistent false claim

A number of Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday panned Carlson’s attempt to reframe the attack on the Capitol. And Carlson’s tendency to perpetuate misinformation has been under particular scrutiny lately. Recently, according to court records, the Fox News show host admitted privately to knowingly bringing people onto his program who lied to viewers.

But Fox News and far-right politicians have continued to recycle the same claims.

False statements about the House speaker’s role in Capitol security have been featured in at least a half dozen commentaries since 2021 by Fox News opinion hosts including Carlson, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, a Grid review found. Fox News did not respond to questions about its standards regarding the factual accuracy of commentary by opinion hosts.

The statements by right-wing opinion hosts and lawmakers echo the most powerful spreader of the claim — former President Donald Trump, who has not only repeated it, but cast it as a secret that “they” don’t want to be revealed.

“Remember this,” Trump told Newsmax in April 2022. “Nancy Pelosi is in charge of security.”

“Nancy Pelosi is in charge of security in the Capitol, and they don’t discuss it at all,” Trump said at an October 2022 political rally. “They don’t want to talk about the fact that Nancy Pelosi is in charge of security,” Trump repeated at a Pennsylvania event in November 2022.

Misinformation: a way to delegitimize political opponents

The repetition of false claims is a method of deflection, experts said. Partisan actors continue to push false narratives about Jan. 6, and sympathetic audiences continue to believe them, because they reframe the blame away from the people responsible for inciting the events whom they view as allies, senior analyst for NewsGuard Lorenzo Arvanitis said.

“Spreading and believing these narratives is both politically and morally expedient,” he said.

And, like Carlson, those who spread misinformation about Pelosi and Jan. 6 likely know that what they are saying is not true, said Inga Kristina Trauthig, researcher at the Propaganda Research Lab at the University of Texas at Austin. It’s simply a way for Republicans, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), to try to discredit their political opponents.

“If you want to do harm to your political opponent that is a tactic to discredit main figures,” Trauthig said. “And if that works, then you home in on that.”

It’s also about playing the long game. Repeating these false narratives about the attack on the Capitol is a way for the Republican Party and its allies to prepare for the next election cycle, said Yotam Ophir, professor of communication at the University at Buffalo. While lying is generally considered discrediting to the speaker, when the lie is expedient to political allies the lies can work to discredit the subject of the lie. In this case, it’s a strategy to delegitimize figures on the left, and promote the persistent narrative that Democrats are attempting to systematically cheat their way into power, he added.

News organizations like Fox News that work with right-wing figures to amplify lies about Jan. 6 are “conducting an unhealthy, systematically biased relationship between one party and one media channel,” Ophir said. For Fox News, he said, these lies are profitable because it’s a way to drive engagement.

“It seems that the coalition between the Republican Party and their propaganda amplifiers at Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, or maybe primarily Tucker Carlson, are working together to amplify those narratives,” Ophir said.

Who controls the Capitol Police?

The Capitol Police are run by a four-person Capitol Police Board that oversees the Capitol Police and consists of the House sergeant-at-arms, Senate sergeant-at-arms, the architect of the Capitol — all of whom are voting members — and the Capitol Police chief of police, who is a nonvoting member.





The House and Senate majorities — led by the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader — pick the sergeants-at-arms for their respective chambers, meaning that Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had equal power in selecting the officials overseeing Capitol security at the time of the Jan. 6 attack.

“The Capitol Police Board is in charge of U.S. Capitol security, not the Speaker of the House; nor does the Speaker oversee the Capitol Police Board,” the U.S. Capitol Historical Society president and CEO, Jane L. Campbell, told Grid in a statement.

Why exposure to facts has a limited impact to some audiences

Fact-checking works insofar as people who see the fact checks are more accurate for having seen it, said Ethan Porter, professor of media and public affairs and of political science at George Washington University. But, Porter emphasized, even though fact checks work in reducing belief in misinformation, they are still limited.

When we speak about misinformation, he added, we aren’t simply talking about its effect on the accuracy of people’s beliefs, but on other attitudes, too.

“It might be the case that if you if you were exposed to misinformation about Jan. 6, the effects are not just going to be measurable on the accuracy of your beliefs about Jan. 6,” he said, “but it might further radicalize you, or it might lead you to become skeptical of democracy, or it might have these sorts of other downstream effects on you.”

In other words, the ability of fact checks to influence these other downstream effects appears to be limited.

And then, of course, there are those who more deliberately resist fact checks about Jan. 6 specifically to avoid exposure to anything that might interfere with their partisan predilections. “From the perspective of the average Republican, misinformation persists because fact-check exposure is pretty limited,” Porter said.

And then there’s the “did that just happen factor” that plays on what people think is real or not. Because the events of Jan. 6 are “inherently unbelievable” — as in shocking — said Arvanitis, it can be difficult for people to differentiate between fact and fiction, creating a breeding ground of potential misinformation. This is a phenomenon that experts have seen following other traumatic events too, he said.

