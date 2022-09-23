Bad Takes, Episode 5: Ron DeSantis’ cunning migrant ploy







Matthew Yglesias and Laura McGann agree Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wild stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is a sharp political move. But they do not agree with National Review Editor Rich Lowry’s claim that it was “probably the best thing that’s happened to these migrants.”

Matt and Laura use the recent event, which they see as cruel, to get into a conversation about Donald Trump’s and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. They disagree on the extent of the change.

This episode explains how we got to this moment, in which flying migrants to liberal havens is a political win for a Republican governor with national ambitions.

Suggested reads:

Has Biden’s Top Diplomat in Mexico Gone Too Far, Officials Ask?, Natalie Kitroeff and Maria Abi-Habib, the New York Times

