Bad Takes, Ep. 7: Sundance’s unwarranted apology







A new documentary, “Jihad Rehab,” about four former Guantanamo Bay detainees was well received after it showed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Then about 230 Arab and Muslim filmmakers accused the film of being Islamophobic. Sundance leaders apologized for including the work in the festival, saying in a statement it was “clear that the showing of this film hurt members of our community.”

Matthew Yglesias and Laura McGann consider the accusations leveled against the film, that it “reproduced bias against Muslims” and pro-American narratives on the war on terror. But how politically disparate is the documentarian from her critics? Might they be fighting for similar things? Laura wonders how a conservative audience might review the film. Matt, meanwhile, wonders what Sundance — or any film festival — would be like if every work of art could be taken down with a joint letter.

Suggested reads:

Sundance Liked Her Documentary on Terrorism, Until Muslim Critics Didn’t, Michael Powell, the New York Times

After ‘Jihad Rehab’: Muslim American Filmmakers Tell Sundance How to Do Better in Open Letter, IndieWire

Letter from Abigail Disney on film Jihad Rehab

