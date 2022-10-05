Bad Takes, Ep. 8: Covid hawks pick the wrong battle







This week, a Politico article from June resurfaced online, sparking a debate among covid activists camps. Disability activists wanted the Biden administration to publish information on how covid is spreading inside individual hospitals, a stance that Matt and Laura see as a symbolic of a larger debate on the left.

On one level, Laura is surprised to find herself declaring this a bad take, since, as an editor, she is usually pro-transparency. Matt has no hesitations. He grows increasingly irritated with covid hawks as he discusses his views. He believes they are still trying to have a debate from 2020 and that their sarcasm on Twitter makes him even more frustrated. While Laura agrees it would be better to focus on solutions, she challenges Matt to look at his own Twitter persona.

Suggested reads:

Biden officials to keep private the names of hospitals where patients contracted Covid, Rachael Levy, Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news.

For a transcript of an episode of Bad Takes, please email transcripts@grid.news.

More Bad Takes Episodes