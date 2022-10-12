Bad Takes, Ep. 9: Biology isn’t a social construct







A scandal in chess has reignited an old argument that sports shouldn’t be segregated by gender — an idea lefty intellectuals think will solve the question about trans participation in sports. Matt stamps it as a bad take because it’s based on a falsehood, that women aren’t allowed to compete against men in chess — they are! The idea, Matt points out, requires a belief that biology is “a social construct.” Laura agrees it is a bad take, but she sees it as more insidious. Intellectuals, she argues, are threatening the existence of women’s sports behind a sheen of progressivism. No elite female athlete — cis or trans — is calling for the end of segregated sports. The question is who gets to play women’s sports, not whether they should exist.

Suggested reads:

What Lia Thomas Could Mean for Women’s Elite Sports, Michael Powell, The New York Times

Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense, Maggie Mertens, The Atlantic

Transgender sports bans raise an awkward question: Why categorize healthcare and sports by sex at all?, Heath Fogg Davis, The Washington Post [Monkey Cage]

