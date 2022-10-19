Bad Takes, Ep. 10: Is Ye, aka Kanye West, a free speech martyr?







The right holds up Kanye West as a conservative folk hero, even calling his bid for social media platform Parler a “groundbreaking move into the free speech media space.” Hosts Matthew Yglesias and Laura McGann point out all the things conservatives are willing to overlook to have a Black celebrity on their side.

Plus: Laura wonders if this should be a political story at all, raising larger questions of how the media covers mental health.

Suggested reads:

Kanye West, aka Ye, is buying Parler. Is that a smart business move? What to know about the social media app., Christian Thorsberg and Alex Leeds Matthews, Grid

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West to buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler, Bobby Allyn, NPR [Contains the free speech ‘bad take’ from Parler CEO]

Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news

For a transcript of an episode of Bad Takes, please email transcripts@grid.news

More Bad Takes Episodes