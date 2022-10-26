Bad Takes, Ep. 11: John Fetterman’s stroke threatens this friendship







After a stroke, Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania needs captions to hold a conversation. Matthew Yglesias sees this as a neutral statement of fact and sympathizes with lefty Twitter for lashing out at how NBC promoted a recent interview with the Senate hopeful. Laura McGann disagrees. She wants opinion writers, like Matt, to be better — to stop insulting voters who have legitimate questions, like how a stroke affects the brain. Where the two agree is on why unorthodox candidates, like celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, running against Fetterman in Pennsylvania, or Herschel Walker, a former football star running in Georgia, win in our polarized age.

Suggested reads:

Ian Millhiser tweet [the ‘bad take’]

Fetterman says his stroke recovery ‘changes everything’ but that he’s fit to serve as senator, Dasha Burns and Jonathan Allen, NBC News [the NBC interview in question]

Dr. Oz’s Scientific Experiments Killed Over 300 Dogs, Entire Litter of Puppies, Kylie Cheung, Jezebel

