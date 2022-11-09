Bad Takes, Ep. 13: Republicans’ real agenda







In the homestretch of the campaign, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida claimed he doesn’t know any Republicans who want to cut Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security. Matthew Yglesias and Laura McGann can name a few.

In fact, as much as the election has been a debate about inflation, abortion and democracy, none of those issues will be at the top of either party’s agenda at the start of the next Congress. Instead, House Republicans are planning to force President Joe Biden to make cuts to Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. It would be risky to cut these popular programs on their own, but Democrats won’t agree to join them without a compromise, like raising taxes. So that leaves Republicans hoping to hold up a vote on the debt ceiling to force Biden’s hand.

Scott: Republicans want to ‘preserve’ social security and Medicare benefits, NBC News [Scott’s ‘Meet the Press’ appearance]

Republicans, Eyeing Majority, Float Changes to Social Security and Medicare, Jim Tankersley, New York Times [background on GOP spending cut plans]

