Matt and Laura agree it’s a “bad take” to say Democrats are in a great position for 2024, not because it’s wrong but because it’s unknowable. But they still can’t resist disregarding their own advice. They discuss their most embarrassing presidential predictions of yore and, for some reason, go all in on who they think will win in 2024.

Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news

For a transcript of an episode of Bad Takes, please email transcripts@grid.news

