Bad Takes, Episode 17: Fossil fuel ads are fine!

A Semafor climate journalist quits over a Chevron sponsorship, spurring a conversation about the ethics of accepting fossil fuel dollars. Matt and Laura say that undermines journalistic ethics and offers a very unrealistic vision of climate politics and the world economy.
Suggested reads:
Bill Spindle’s Twitter thread about why he quit his Semafor gig [the “bad take”]
Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news
