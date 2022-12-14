Bad Takes, Ep. 18: The enigma of Kyrsten Sinema







Matt and Laura bring bad takes from either end of the political spectrum this week. After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her decision to register as an independent, some liberals called her a white supremacist, while some moderate Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah cheered her as a moderate. Neither take makes much sense.

