Bad Takes, Episode 19: Liberals have won more than they think

“What’s the Matter with Kansas?” author Thomas Frank argues that conservatives are winning at dynamism, a take that Matt and Laura agree neglects major accomplishments by the left over the last 30 years and misdiagnoses the reason Democrats aren’t winning more elections. Democrats’ problem isn’t being too boring, it’s that they are too dynamic.

