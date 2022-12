A New York Times op-ed argues that Louisa May Alcott was a trans man. Matt and Laura wonder whether we can know anyone’s gender identity looking back 150 years. They also discuss what it would mean for feminism if the mother of modern women’s literature was really its father.

