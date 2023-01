Conservatives swiftly dismissed the staffer’s claim, calling the episode a media attack job. Matt and Laura think that contemporaneous evidence published by the Daily Beast suggests the accusation warrants at least an inquiry. They also discuss what the episode tells us about the #MeToo movement.

