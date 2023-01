This week, Matt and Laura discuss a conspiracy theory about Mindy Kaling and her new animated show on HBO Max, “Velma.” They lament that the absurd idea is not true. But they do have a spirited conversation about what it means to talk about canceling old shows, like “The Office.”

Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news

For a transcript of an episode of Bad Takes, please email transcripts@grid.news

More Bad Takes Episodes