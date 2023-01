President Joe Biden tapped Jeffrey Zients, who has worked in and outside of government, to replace Ron Klain, a popular figure with the left. The stated objection is to his experience in corporate America, but Matt and Laura aren’t so sure that’s the whole picture. They also discuss whether business experience should bar people from working in the White House.

