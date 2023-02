Matt and Laura discuss whether all of our stuff is getting worse, an argument made in a recent article. They agree this is a bad take. Fast fashion is a hook for the piece, but the writer doesn’t critically assess fields of computers, batteries, energy, medicine and many others that she should have.

